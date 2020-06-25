Moody's affirms six, confirms one, and downgrades three classes of GSMS 2012-GCJ9

Approximately $1.0 billion of structured securities affected

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes, confirmed the rating on one class, and downgraded the ratings on three classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2012-GCJ9, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-GCJ9 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. E, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on five principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed and the rating on one P&I class was confirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on two P&I classes, Cl. E and Cl. F, were downgraded due to a decline in pool performance and higher anticipated losses from specially serviced and troubled loans.

The rating on the interest only (IO) class Cl. X-A was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on the interest only (IO) class Cl. X-B was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17, 2020.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 3.4% of the current pooled balance, compared to 2.5% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 3.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 2.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Structured-Finance-Interest-Only-IO-Securities--PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the June 12th 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 25% to $1.04 billion from $1.39 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 63 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 14% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 55% of the pool. Twenty-two loans, constituting 24% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 12, compared to 13 at Moody's last review.

As of the June 2020 remittance report, loans representing 84% of the pool were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 2% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and 13% were between 30 and 59 days delinquent.

Eleven loans, constituting 29% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Four loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $12.5 million (for an average loss severity of 58%). Two loans, constituting 1% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the Residence Inn -- Buffalo loan ($5.5 million -- 0.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 112-unit extended stay lodging property located in Buffalo, New York. The property performance has declined annually since 2017 and the loan was transferred to special servicing in May 2019 for imminent default. The special servicer indicated a deed in lieu foreclosure is pending execution.

The other specially serviced loan is the Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites Lancaster - Lititz ($4.6 million -- 0.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 90-room limited service hotel built in 2005 and located in Lititz, Pennsylvania. The loan was recently transferred to special servicing in April 2020 for imminent monetary default at borrowers request as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for five poorly performing loans, constituting 5.2% of the pool. The largest troubled loan is secured by two independent living centers located in Knoxville, Tennessee, which has experienced performance declines since securitization. The has had an actual DSCR below 1.00X since 2018. The other four troubled loans are secured by two retail and two office properties that have either experienced declines in performance or are 60+ day delinquent.

Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $17.6 million (a 28% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.

Moody's analysis also took into account concerns over the concentrated lease rollover risks of two office loans. The Chase Tower Milwaukee loan ($22.0 million -- 2.1% of the pool) with the two largest tenants, occupying 49% of the NRA, having lease expiration dates in 2021 and the Reston Commons loan ($21.7 million -- 2.1% of the pool) with the single tenant occupying 100% of the NRA having a lease expiration date in the beginning of 2023.

Moody's received full year 2018 operating results and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 100% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 100%, compared to 97% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 10% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.3%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.47X and 1.04X, respectively, compared to 1.53X and 1.09X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 32% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Bristol Portfolio loan ($140 million -- 13.5% of the pool), which is secured by two multifamily properties located at 200 East 65th Street and 336 East 71st Street in New York City. The property on 200 East 65th Street, also known as Bristol Plaza, contains 297 residential condominiums, medical office and retail space, of which 173 condominium units and the commercial space serve as collateral for the loan. The property at 336 East 71st Street is a 30-unit apartment building built in 1910. As of December 2019, the portfolio was 96% occupied, compared to 97% as of December 2018. The loan is interest only for the full term and Moody's current LTV and stressed DSCR are 82% and 1.04X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Pinnacle I loan ($123.1 million -- 11.8% of the pool), which is secured by a Class A, six-story, 393,000 square feet (SF) office building that includes a four-level sub-grade parking garage located in Burbank, California. As the result of the departure of the largest tenant Warner Music Group (50% of the net rentable area (NRA); lease expiration December 2019), the property's occupancy was reduced to 71% leased in March 2020 from 98% in December 2019 and 97% in December 2018. The borrower has entered into three lease agreements commencing between June and August 2020 for a combined 114,467 SF that would back-fill the vacant space and would increase the occupancy to 100%. The loan has amortized nearly 5% since securitization and Moody's current LTV and stressed DSCR are 108% and 0.95X, respectively, compared to 109% and 0.94X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Jamaica Center loan ($69.5 million -- 6.7% of the pool), which is secured by a leasehold interest in a 3-story mixed-use complex containing 215,806 SF and located in Jamaica, Queens, New York. The improvements were constructed in 2002 and contain 95,295 SF of retail space, 83,000 SF of theater space, and 37,511 SF of office space. In addition, there is a two-level, below grade parking garage providing 375 parking spaces. The former tenant, K&G Men's company (7% of the NRA), vacated their space in 2018, however, New York & Company signed a lease in July 2019 to backfill the location. As per the September 2019 rent roll the property was 87% leased, compared to 77% leased in December 2018 and 88% in December 2017. The loan is on the master servicer's watchlist as it has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and is last paid through its April 2020 payment date. The property benefits from its infill location near the Jamaica Center transportation hub in Queens, New York and the loan benefits from amortization and has amortized 14% since securitization. Moody's current LTV and stressed DSCR is 114% and 0.84X, respectively.

