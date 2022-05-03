Moody's affirms six of UBS 2019-C16

Approximately $513.8 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2019-C16, Commercial Mortgage Pass-through Certificates, Series UBS 2019-C16 as follows:

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 16, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 16, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 16, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 16, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Apr 16, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 16, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed due the credit support and because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 2.6% of the current pooled balance. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 2.5% of the original pooled balance. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only class was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the April 15, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 5.7% to $643.5 million from $682.7 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 53 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 7.3% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 47% of the pool. One loan, constituting 3.6% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Two loans, constituting 3.4% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 29, compared to 31 at securitization.

As of the April 2022 remittance report, loans representing 92.4% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 6.4% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and 1.2% were 60 days delinquent.

Fourteen loans, constituting 27.5% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which three loans, representing 10.3% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool, and two loans, constituting 6.8% of the pool, are currently in special servicing, both of which transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the SkyLoft Austin loan ($36 million – 5.6% of the pool), which is secured by an 18 story, 212 unit (674 bed) student housing property located adjacent to the University of Texas campus in Austin, TX. The units come pre-furnished, and the property features a pool deck, fitness center, study rooms and many other class-A amenities. The loan transferred to the special servicer in November 2021 due to ongoing litigation against the original sponsor. They were sued by investors claiming that funds were diverted from the property. The preferred equity holder exercised their rights, and the property was transferred to a new borrower.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Holiday Inn – Battle Creek loan ($7.5 million – 1.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 120 key limited service hotel located in Battle Creek, MI. The loan transferred to the special servicer in June 2020 as a result of the pandemic, and a receiver was appointed to stabilize and market the property for sale. In March 2021, the property was re-appraised at a 20% discount from the original value, though the value remains above the loan amount. As of April 2022, the loan remained 60 days delinquent.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 97% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 107%, compared to 113% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 14.3% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020/2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.9%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.61X and 1.08X, respectively, compared to 1.44X and 0.96X at securitization. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the ILPT Hawaii Portfolio Loan ($23 million – 3.6% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $650 million whole loan. The portfolio is secured by a portfolio of 186 industrial properties, totaling 9.6 million square feet (SF) in Honolulu, HI. The properties are situated in two clusters – Honolulu International Airport area and Honolulu Harbor area. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a2 (sca.pd) and 1.09X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 19.3% of the pool balance. The largest conduit loan is The Colonnade Office Complex loan ($47 million – 7.3% of the pool ) which represents a pari passu portion of a $105 million A-note. The property is also encumbered by a $118 million B-note. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in three Class A office towers totaling 1,080,180 SF located in Addison, TX. The collateral towers, known as Colonnade I, II, and III, were completed in 1983, 1985 and 1998, respectively and were most recently renovated from 2015-2017. As of September 2021, the property was 80% occupied, compared to 91% at securitization. Property performance has deteriorated since securitization. The borrower had requested payment relief in relation to the pandemic. The loan is being cash managed, as a trigger event occurred when Hilton did not submit their lease renewal in time. They ended up extending the lease until 2023, thus curing the event. The loan is still being cash managed due to low DSCR. The loan was assigned a structured credit assessment at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 85% and 1.21X, respectively, compared to 58% and 1.76X at securitization.

The second largest loan is the Dominion Tower Loan ($45.8 million – 7.1% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $61.2 million A-note. The loan is secured by a 26-story, 403,000 SF office property located in downtown Norfolk, VA. Amenities at the property include café, fitness center and an 8-story attached parking garage. The rent roll is granular, with no tenant representing more than 10% of the NRA. As of year-end 2021, the property was 82% occupied, compared to 87% at year-end 2020. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 121% and 0.89X, respectively, compared to 112% and 0.96X at securitization.

The third largest loan is the Southern Motion Industrial Portfolio Loan ($31.2 million – 4.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $41.2 million A-note. The loan is secured by a portfolio of six industrial properties totaling 1.7 million SF located throughout northern Mississippi. Each property is fully leased to Southern Motion, Inc. through 2038. Originally founded in 1996, Southern Motion Inc. is one of the largest domestic manufacturers of custom motion furniture. The property is mission critical for the manufacturing, assembly, warehousing and distribution of Southern Motion's furniture product. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 124% and 1.01X, respectively, compared to 126% and 0.99X at securitization.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kyle Austin Gray

Associate Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

