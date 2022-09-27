Moody's affirms ten and downgrades three classes of COMM 2013-CCRE6

Approximately $825 million of structured securities affected

New York, September 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on ten classes and downgraded the ratings on three classes in COMM 2013-CCRE6 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-CCRE6, as follows:

Cl. A-3FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3FX, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed A2 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Confirmed at Baa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Downgraded to B3 (sf)

Cl. PEZ, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed A1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the seven P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) are within acceptable ranges. These classes will also benefit from principal paydowns as the remaining loans approach their maturity dates and defeased loans now represent 13% of the pool.

The ratings on the three P&I classes were downgraded due to the potential refinance challenges for certain poorly performing loans with upcoming maturity days in the next three to six months. One specially serviced loan (2.0% of the pool) and three troubled loans (18.2% of the pool) that Moody's has identified may have heightened refinance risk due to their recent declines in performance. The largest troubled loan is secured by a regional mall, The Avenues, representing 12.7% of the pool. Furthermore, all the remaining loans mature by March 2023 and if certain loans are unable to pay off at their maturity date, the outstanding classes may face increased interest shortfall risk.

The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.7% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 3.4% of the original pooled balance, compared to 2.9% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 12, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 42% to $869.3 million from $1.49 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 39 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 15% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 72% of the pool. Fourteen loans, constituting 13% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 11, compared to 12 at Moody's last review.

As of the September remittance report, except the specially serviced loan, all loans were current on their debt service payments.

Eight loans, constituting 60% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $431,433 (for an average loss severity of 17%). There is currently one loan in special servicing, the Embassy Suites Lubbock Loan ($17.7 million – 2.0% of the pool), which is secured by a 156-room full-service hotel property located in Lubbock, Texas. The loan was transferred to special servicing in June 2020 due to imminent monetary default and is 90+ days delinquent.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing loans, constituting 18% of the pool.

The largest troubled loan is The Avenues Loan ($110.0 million -- 12.7% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 599,000 square foot(SF) retail component of a 1.1 million SF super-regional mall in Jacksonville, Florida. At securitization, the mall contained five anchors: Dillard's, Belk, J.C. Penney, Sears and Forever 21. However, the boxes occupied by Dillard's, Belk and J.C. Penney are owned by their respective tenants and are not included as collateral for the loan. Sears closed its store in December 2019. As a result of Sears' closure of its store in December 2019, the collateral's occupancy decreased to 58% in December 2020 from 80% in December 2019. As of March 2022, the collateral's occupancy was 63% and inline occupancy was 69%, compared to the inline occupancy of 70% as of June 2019 and 81% as of March 2018. Property performance has deteriorated since 2015 and the reported 2019 NOI has declined 20% since 2015. The performance of the mall was further negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The reported 2020 and 2021 NOIs saw a decrease of 11% and 16%, respectively, from the 2019 NOI. Due to the decline in property performance in recent years the loan faces heightened refinance risk at the loan's February 2023 maturity date.

The other two troubled loans making up a combined 5.5% of the pool, are secured by a multifamily property located in Midtown Manhattan, New York, which has been negatively impacted by coronavirus-related disruptions to its corporate tenants, and a grocery-anchored shopping center in Yorba Linda, California, which saw a significant decline in its occupancy due to a major tenant(40% of NRA) terminating their lease and vacating the property. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $41 million (a 23% expected loss) from the specially serviced loan and troubled loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 79% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 97% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 92%, compared to 99% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 12.9% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.9%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.90X and 1.20X, respectively, compared to 1.94X and 1.13X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 33% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Federal Center Plaza Loan ($130.0 million -- 15.0% of the pool), which is secured by two adjacent office buildings totaling 725,000 SF in Washington, DC. The property is well-located between the US Capitol and Washington Monument, two blocks from two separate metro stations (Federal Center SW and L'Enfant Plaza). At securitization the property was 100% leased and federal government agencies Department of State (DOS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency(FEMA) leased 54% and 42% of the property NRA. While DOS vacated the property at its lease expiration in 2021, FEMA extended its lease at the property to 2027. As of June 2022, the property was 75% leased. Federal government agencies FEMA and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) leased approximately 71% of the total NRA. Due to the significant tenant concentration at the property, Moody's value incorporated a partial Lit/Dark analysis. The loan is the interest only for the entire 10-year term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 85% and 1.21X, respectively.

The second largest loan is the Paramount Plaza Loan ($78.2 million -- 9.0% of the pool), which is secured by two 21-story, Class B office buildings connected by a shared parking garage. The property is located within the Mid-Wilshire submarket of Los Angeles, California, approximately ten miles from LAX airport. While the property's occupancy has dropped to 54% as of March 2022 due to a significant number of tenants leaving in the past year or so, there are several leasing updates with commencement dates in August 2022. The loan has amortized 18% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 114% and 0.9X, respectively, compared to 99% and 1.04X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Avenue Forsyth Loan ($75.8 million – 8.7% of the pool), which is a 523,535 SF lifestyle center located in Cumming, Georgia. The property's retail component represents approximately 81.7% of the NRA with the three largest tenants in occupancy being Academy Sports, AMC Theater and Barnes & Noble. As of March 2022, the property was 88% leased, compared to 91% as of December 2021, 83% as of December 2020, and 90% as of December 2019. The loan has amortized 9% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 105% and 0.98X, respectively, compared to 110% and 0.93X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

