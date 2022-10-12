Moody's affirms ten and downgrades two classes of COMM 2013-CCRE7

Approximately $417 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on ten classes and downgraded the ratings on two classes in COMM 2013-CCRE7 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-CCRE7, as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 8, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 8, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 8, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Jul 8, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Jul 8, 2020 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed Ba2 (sf); previously on Jul 8, 2020 Affirmed Ba2 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Jul 8, 2020 Confirmed at B1 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Jul 8, 2020 Confirmed at B3 (sf)

Cl. G, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Jul 8, 2020 Confirmed at Caa3 (sf)

Cl. PEZ, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Jul 8, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 8, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Jul 8, 2020 Affirmed A2 (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on six principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) are within acceptable ranges. These classes will also benefit from principal paydowns as the remaining loans approach their maturity dates and defeased loans now represent 40% of the pool.

The ratings on two P&I classes were downgraded due to higher anticipated losses and the potential refinance challenges for certain poorly performing loans with upcoming maturity dates on or before April 2023. The largest loan (Lakeland Square Mall - 13% of the pool) is secured by a regional mall that has exhibited declining performance in recent years and matures in April 2023. Furthermore, one specially serviced loan (5.8% of the pool) is undergoing the foreclosure process. Additionally, if certain loans are unable to pay off at their upcoming maturity dates, the outstanding classes may face increased interest shortfall risk.

The rating on one P&I class was affirmed because the rating is consistent with Moody's expected loss.

The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.0% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.1% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 12, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 53% to $438.3 million from $936.2 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 43 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 13% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 44% of the pool. Eighteen loans, constituting 40% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 11, compared to 18 at Moody's last review.

As of the September remittance report, except the specially serviced loan, all loans were current on their debt service payments.

Seven loans, constituting 18% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $11.9 million (for an average loss severity of 28%). There is currently one loan in special servicing, the 20 Church Street Loan ($25.3 million – 5.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 419,000 square feet (SF) Class A-/B+ office tower located in the CBD of Hartford, Connecticut. The loan was transferred to special servicing in March 2022 due to payment default. As of March 2022, the property was 79% leased, compared to 87% as of December 2020, 94% as of December 2019, and 98% as of September 2018. Special servicer commentary indicates a foreclosure action has been filed on this loan.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, the Lakeland Square Mall Loan ($57.0 million – 13.0% of the pool), which is secured by a 535,937 SF component of an 883,290 SF regional mall located in Lakeland, Florida, approximately 35 miles east of Tampa. At securitization, the property was anchored by Dillard's(non-collateral), J.C. Penney, Macy's(non-collateral), and Sears(non-collateral). Macy's and Sears closed their stores at this location in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Junior anchors Sports Authority vacated its space in late 2016, but was subsequently backfilled by a 42,000 SF Urban Air Adventure Park. Another junior anchor Burlington Stores (formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory) recently announced the relocation of their current store at this location to a shopping center nearby. As of June 2022, the collateral was 93% leased, however the collateral will be only 78% leased excluding the Burlington Stores lease. Additionally, the mall saw a decline in its inline occupancy to 87% as of June 2022 from 92% as of March 2020. The mall also faces direct competition from a lifestyle center built in 2006, located in the affluent, southern section of the trade area, approximately 10 miles from the subject property. The mall's reported 2020 and 2021 NOIs saw a decrease of 6% and 14%, respectively, from the 2019 NOI. Due to the decline in its performance in recent years and the vacant anchor and junior anchor spaces, the loan faces heightened refinance risk at the loan's April 2023 maturity date.

Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $30 million (a 37% expected loss) from the specially serviced loan and troubled loan.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 71% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 94%, compared to 101% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 22% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.4%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.48X and 1.27X, respectively, compared to 1.55X and 1.19X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 13% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the PNC Center Loan ($26.7 million – 6.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 22-story, Class A-/B+ office building now known as 20 Stanwix, located in the "Golden Triangle" submarket within the CBD of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While the property had experienced a low occupancy of around 60% between 2018 and 2020 primarily as a result of the departure of the largest tenant ( 32.5% of the net rentable area (NRA)) at their lease expiration date in December 2017, the property's occupancy bounced back to 84% as of May 2022 because of several new leases that commenced in 2021. The property still faces near-term rollover risk as the 3rd and 4th largest tenants that occupy a combined 16% of the NRA have their scheduled lease expirations in 2023. The loan benefits from amortization and has amortized nearly 17% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 128% and 0.84X, respectively.

The second largest loan is the 171 & 175 Madison Avenue Loan ($16.0 million – 3.7% of the pool), which is secured by a pre-war 16-story plus penthouse class B office building (171 Madison) with one ground floor retail space, and a 5-story residential apartment building (175 Madison) with one ground floor retail space located in Manhattan, New York. The property was 89% leased as of March 2022, compared to 87% as of December 2020 and 97% as of December 2019. The loan benefits from amortization and has amortized nearly 20% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 66% and 1.48X.

The third largest loan is the 6800 Hollywood Boulevard Loan ($14.8 million – 3.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 35,574 SF mixed use property located in Los Angeles, California. The property is located at one of the busiest intersections in Hollywood and in the heart of one of the main tourist areas of Los Angeles. As of June 2022, the property was 100% leased, unchanged from prior reviews. The loan benefits from amortization and has amortized over 18% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 103% and 1.02X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

