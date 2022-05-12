Moody's affirms ten and downgrades two classes of COMM 2014-CCRE14

Approximately $955 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on ten classes and downgraded the ratings on two classes in COMM 2014-CCRE14 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2014-CCRE14 as follows:

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Jul 9, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Jul 9, 2020 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed Ba2 (sf); previously on Jul 9, 2020 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Jul 9, 2020 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Jul 9, 2020 Confirmed at Caa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. PEZ**, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Jul 9, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

** Reflects exchangeable classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on eight principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on two P&I classes were downgraded due to a decline in pool performance driven primarily by higher anticipated losses from specially serviced and troubled loans as well as an increased in realized losses due to a previously liquidated loan. The largest specially serviced loan, 175 West Jackson (3.8% of the pool), has had a decline in net operating income (NOI) since 2018, and was last paid through its December 2021 payment date. Furthermore, the McKinley Mall loan previously liquidated with a significant loss.

The rating on the interest-only (IO) class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class was affirmed due to the credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 3.0% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.7% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.5% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes and interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the April 12, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 29.7% to $968.5 million from $1.03 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 42 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 15% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 63.1% of the pool. Two loans, constituting 27.3% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. Fourteen loans, constituting 21.4% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 9, compared to 12 at Moody's last review.

Nine loans, constituting 24.9% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Six loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $35.5 million (for an average loss severity of 49%). Two loans, constituting 4.7% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the 175 West Jackson Loan ($36.6 million - 3.8% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $256 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a Class A, 22-story office building totaling 1.45 million square feet (SF) that is located within the CBD of Chicago, IL. Property performance has declined steadily since 2015, with occupancy declining to 65% in 2021 from 86% in 2015, and net operating income (NOI) has declined by 68% in the same time frame. The loan previously transferred to special servicing in March 2018 for imminent monetary default and was subsequently assumed by Brookfield Property Group as the new sponsor, in connection with the purchase of the property for $305 million, and returned to the master servicer in August 2018. In November 2021, the loan transferred to special servicing again for imminent monetary default. Per the January 2022 rent roll, the property was 63% leased, compared to 65% in December 2021 and 92% at securitization. A recent appraisal valued the collateral above the loan balance and no appraisal reduction has been recognized on the loan. As of the April 2022 Remittance, this loan was last paid through December 2021.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Hampton Inn Pittsburgh Greentree loan ($8.9 million – 0.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 132 room limited service hotel located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The property was built in 1986, and renovated in 2006. The borrower had requested payment relief in relation to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In February 2021, this loan transferred to special servicing due to imminent monetary default at the borrower's request. The borrower and lender entered into a marketing and payoff agreement on December 9, 2021. As of the April 2022 remittance, this loan was less than one month delinquent and has amortized by 8.3% since securitization.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 2.7% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $26.3 million (a 36.9% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans and the specially serviced loans. The largest troubled loan is the 16530 Ventura Boulevard loan ($18.6 million – 1.9% of the pool), which is secured by the leasehold interest in six-story, 157,414 SF, office building located in Encino, California. The September 2021 rent roll indicated the property was 44% leased which is a 41% decline since securitization.. The loan has amortized by 13.7% since securitization. The other troubled loan is secured by an open air shopping center located in Fort Worth, Texas.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 97% of the pool, and partial year 2021 operating results for 92% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 103%, compared to 108% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 22.4% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.9%.

As of the April 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $3.93 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.32X and 1.05X, respectively, compared to 1.29X and 0.99X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the 60 Hudson Street Loan ($155.0 million – 16.0% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $280.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 24-story, mission critical telecommunications and data center building located in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City. The property is widely regarded as one of the world's most connected telecommunications and data center buildings. As of December 2021, the property was 73% leased, compared to 74% in December 2020 and the 75% at securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aaa (sca.pd) and 1.81X, respectively.

The other loan with a structured credit assessment is the 625 Madison Avenue loan ($109.8 million - 11.3% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $195 million first mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the fee interest in a 0.81-acre parcel of land located at 625 Madison Avenue between East 58th and East 59th Street in New York City. The property is also encumbered with $195 million of mezzanine debt. The fee interest is subject to a ground lease pursuant to which the ground tenant constructed, developed and owns the improvements that sit on top of the ground. The current ground lease expires on June 30, 2022. The improvements consist of a 17-story, mixed-use building, and the ground tenant's interest in the improvements is not collateral for the 625 Madison Avenue loan. Moody's structured credit assessment is aaa (sca.pd).

The top three conduit loans represent 22.4% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Google and Amazon Office Portfolio Loan ($145.6 million –15.0% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $424.9 million mortgage. The property is also encumbered by $67.8 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by an office portfolio located in Sunnyvale, California. The Moffett Towers Building D (Amazon Building) is a newly constructed eight-story, Class A office building containing 357,481 SF. It is part of a seven-building campus. A2Z Development, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon, will use the space for design and product development for the Kindle e-reader. The Google Campus is comprised of four, four-story, Class A office buildings totaling 700,328 SF, which is part of a six-building office campus known as Technology Corners. The loan has amortized by 6.0% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 105% and 0.97X, respectively, compared to 108% and 0.94X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Highland Hills Apartments Loan ($47.4 million – 4.9% of the pool), which is secured by an 826-unit student housing property located in Mankato, Minnesota. The property was constructed in three separate phases between 1963 and 2011. The property is located directly across from Minnesota State University. Per the September 2021 rent roll, the property was 72% occupied, compared to 81% in December 2020 and the 99% at securitization. Property performance has deteriorated since securitization, with a decline in NOI and occupancy. The loan has amortized by 13.5% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 126% and 0.86X, respectively, compared to 125% and 0.87X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center Loan ($24.3 million - 10.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $105.4 million while loan. The loan is secured by an indoor waterpark resort hotel in Sandusky, Ohio, with 491 rooms, a 174,000 SF indoor water park, 218,000 SF of meeting space and numerous other activities/amenities. The property's performance was negatively impacted in 2020 due the pandemic causing the property's revenue to decline significantly. However, the loan remained current and had a NOI DSCR of 1.51X in 2020. The property rebounded significantly in 2021, with the year-end 2021 NOI higher than at securitization. The loan has also amortized 18.7% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 76% and 1.62X, respectively, compared to 81% and 1.53X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

