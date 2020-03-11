Moody's affirms ten classes of GSMS 2014-GC26

Approximately $1.9 billion of structured securities affected
New York, March 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on ten classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2014-GC26,
Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2014-GC26
as follows:
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov
9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov
9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov
9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov
9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Nov
9, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Nov 9,
2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Nov 9,
2018 Affirmed A3 (sf)
Cl. PEZ**, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Nov
9, 2018 Affirmed A1 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on
Nov 9, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on
Nov 9, 2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
* Reflects Interest Only Classes
** Reflects Exchangeable Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality
of their referenced classes.
The rating on class PEZ was affirmed due to the credit quality of the
referenced exchangeable classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.9%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.0% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 7.3% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 5.8% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the exchangeable
class and interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating US and
Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017. The principal
methodology used in rating the exchangeable classes was "Moody's
Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March 2019.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019. Please see the
list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes
are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes
(indicated by the **). Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the February 12, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 13% to $1.1
billion from $1.3 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 82 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 8% of the pool, with the top ten loans
(excluding defeasance) constituting 45% of the pool. Five
loans, constituting 3.6% of the pool, have defeased
and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 30,
the same as at Moody's last review.
Eleven loans, constituting 15% of the pool, are on
the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate
realized loss of $4.8 million (for an average loss severity
of 15%). One loan, constituting 1.2%
of the pool, is currently in special servicing. The largest
specially serviced loan is the Staybridge Suites Lafayette ($12.6
million -- 1.2% of the pool), which is secured
by a 118-key extended-stay hotel located in Lafayette,
Louisiana. Property performance has declined due to significant
exposure to the oil and gas industry. The loan transferred to special
servicing in December 2017.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly
performing loans, constituting 9% of the pool, and
has estimated an aggregate loss of $46 million (a 43.5%
expected loss on average) from the specially serviced and troubled loans.
Please see below for additional details on the largest troubled loan,
the Queen Ka'ahumanu Center.
As of the February 12, 2020 remittance statement cumulative interest
shortfalls were $0.7 million. Moody's anticipates
interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially
serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused
by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees,
appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and
extraordinary trust expenses.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 98% of the
pool, and partial year 2019 operating results for 89% of
the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's
weighted average conduit LTV is 108%, compared to 111%
at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes
loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans,
and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash
flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 16% to the most
recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value
reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.55X and 1.00X,
respectively, compared to 1.52X and 0.96X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 23% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the Queen Ka'ahumanu Center Loan ($88.1
million -- 8.0% of the pool), which is secured
by a 507,904 square foot (SF) regional mall located on the island
of Maui in Kahului, Hawaii. The mall features an open-air
design and is the only regional mall in Maui. The property is anchored
by a two Macy's stores (82,950 SF and 80,080 SF) and
a Sears (77,580 SF). All three boxes are owned by their respective
tenants and are not contributed as collateral for the loan. As
of December 2019, the collateral was 90% leased compared
to 91% as of December 2018 and 93% in December 2017.
The reported year-end (YE) 2019 NOI has dropped by 44% from
YE 2016. Moody's has deemed this to be a troubled loan.
The second largest loan is the 1201 North Market Street Loan ($82.4
million -- 7.5% of the pool), which is secured
by a 23-story, Class A office building located in Wilmington,
Delaware. The building contains a 32,800 SF component that
operates as a Tier III data co-location center, which provides
high speed data connections to area networks and providers. The
total building contains 447,440 SF of net rentable area.
As of December 2019, the property was 73% leased, compared
to 77% as of June 2019 and 81% as of June 2018. Moody's
LTV and stressed DSCR are 120% and 0.85X, respectively,
the same as at the last review.
The third largest loan is the 5599 San Felipe Loan ($79.7
million -- 7.3% of the pool), which is secured
by a 20-story, Class A office building located in Houston,
Texas. The property includes an eight-level parking garage,
an on-site deli and panoramic views of downtown Houston and the
Galleria district. As of December 2019, the property was
99% leased, compared to 98% as of June 2018.
Schlumberger Ltd, an oilfield services company, is the property's
largest tenant, occupying 72% of the NRA with a lease expiration
in July 2027. Moody's value takes into account the impact of the
oil and gas industry on the Houston office market and the large single
tenant exposure. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 130%
and 0.89X, respectively, the same as at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Yoni Lobell
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Romina Padhi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653