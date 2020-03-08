Moody's affirms ten classes of MSBAM 2014-C16

Approximately $885 million of structured securities affected
New York, March 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on ten classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Trust 2014-C16, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates, Series 2014-C16, as follows:
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar
29, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar
29, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar
29, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar
29, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar
29, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Mar 29,
2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Mar 29,
2019 Affirmed A3 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Mar 29, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on
Mar 29, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. PST**, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Mar
29, 2019 Affirmed A1 (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
** Reflects exchangeable classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on seven P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The ratings on two IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality
of the referenced classes.
The rating on the exchangeable class was affirmed based on the credit
quality of its exchangeable classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.5%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.3% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 7.1% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 5.8% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except exchangeable
classes and interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating US and
Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017. The principal
methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's
Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March 2019.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019. Please see the
list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes
are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes
(indicated by the **). Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the February 15, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 16.6% to
$1.06 billion from $1.27 billion at securitization.
The certificates are collateralized by 68 mortgage loans ranging in size
from less than 1% to 13.7% of the pool, with
the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 52.3%
of the pool. Five loans, constituting 7.3%
of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 20,
compared to 23 at Moody's last review.
Eight loans, constituting 6.3% of the pool,
are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes
loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part
of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As
part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
No loans have liquidated with a loss since securitization. Four
loans, constituting 10.6% of the pool, are currently
in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the
Outlets of Mississippi ($61.4 million -- 5.8%
of the pool), which is secured by a 300,000 square foot (SF)
outlet mall located in Pearl, Mississippi. The loan transferred
to special servicing in November 2018 for imminent default due to cash
flow issues. The property's net operating income (NOI) has declined
significantly since securitization due to declining rental revenues and
the reported 2018 NOI was 38% lower than in 2014. The loan
had an initial interest only period and was scheduled to begin amortizing
in July 2019. As of August 2019, the property was 82%
leased, compared to 91% in December 2018, 94%
in December 2017 and 100% in December 2016. The special
servicer indicated they are working with the borrower on a loan modification.
The second largest specially serviced loan is the Aspen Heights -
Stillwater ($37.6 million -- 3.6% of
the pool), which is secured by a 231 unit student housing property
located in Stillwater Oklahoma, approximately two miles northwest
of the Oklahoma State University campus. The property was built
in 2013 and is located approximately 2 miles from Oklahoma State University.
The property offers numerous common area amenities, including an
outdoor pool, volleyball and basketball courts, fitness room,
putting green, tanning bed, resident lounge and movie theatre
and also offers a shuttle bus to and from campus for residents.
The loan transferred to the special servicer in July 2019 for imminent
default as the property's cash flow was insufficient to cover debt
servicer payments. Property performance has declined significantly
from securitization as a result of low occupancy and declining revenues.
The special servicing indicated a foreclosure sale is in the process of
being scheduled.
The remaining two specially serviced loans are secured by hotel properties.
Moody's estimates an aggregate $58 million loss for the specially
serviced loans (49% expected loss on average).
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly
performing loans, constituting 2.8% of the pool.
The largest troubled loan is secured by a retail property in Eatontown,
NY. Property performance declined significantly after Toys R Us
(formerly 58% of NRA) vacated. Moody's has estimated
an aggregate loss of $4.0 million (a 14% expected
loss on average) from these troubled loans.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 100% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 97%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 96%, compared
to 100% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 18% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
10.1%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.81X and 1.16X,
respectively, compared to 1.69X and 1.12X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 28.3% of the pool
balance. The largest loan is the Arundel Mills & Marketplace
Loan ($144.4 million -- 13.7% of the
pool), which is secured by a 1.5 million SF shopping mall
known as Arundel Mills, and an adjacent 101,535 SF anchored
shopping center, known as Arundel Mills Marketplace, both
in Hanover, Maryland. The loan represents a pari-passu
portion of a $383.5 million mortgage loan. The mall
and shopping center consist of outlet and traditional retail as well as
an entertainment component including a casino. The total property
was over 98% leased as of June 2019 and property performance has
been stable since securitization. The loan is interest only for
its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 74% and 1.24X,
respectively, the same as at the last review.
The second largest loan is the State Farm Portfolio Loan ($100.0
million -- 9.5% of the pool), which is secured
by 14 suburban office properties that were 100% leased to State
Farm at securitization. The loan represents a pari-passu
portion of a $383.5 million mortgage loan. There
is also $86 million of mezzanine financing. The properties
are located across 11 states, with no single market accounting for
more than 15% of the portfolio's gross leasable area (GLA).
As of September 2019, the portfolio was 96% leased and physical
occupancy was down to 84% after State Farm vacated one property
at its lease expiration in 2018 and vacated two additional properties
in 2019 prior to lease expiration. The loan is structured with
an Anticipated Repayment Date ("ARD") structure, whereby if the
loan is not repaid in full by April 6, 2024, all excess cash
flow after debt service will be swept and applied to pay down principal.
Moody's used a lit/dark analysis in determining the value for the loan
collateral to account for the single tenant exposure. Given the
financial strength of the State Farm tenancy and the hyper-amortizing
ARD feature of the loan structure, there is a high probability that
the loan will be lower leverage at the tenant's lease maturity date in
November 2028, even if the tenant were to elect to vacate its premises.
Considering these additional factors, Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR
are 125% and 0.89X, respectively, the same as
at the last review.
The third largest loan is the Marriott Philadelphia Downtown Loan ($54.5
million -- 5.2% of the pool), which is secured
by a 1,408-room full service Marriott hotel located adjacent
to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in downtown Philadelphia,
Pennsylvania. The loan represents a pari passu portion of a $208.8
million mortgage loan. The collateral consists of a 23-story
tower built in 1995 (the "Main Tower") and a 7-story condominium
unit (floors 3-9) in an adjoining mixed-use building originally
built as a railroad terminal (the "Headhouse"). The Main Tower
and Headhouse contain 1,198 and 210 guestrooms, respectively.
Performance has improved since securitization due to increased revenue.
For the trailing twelve month period ending December 2018, occupancy
and revenue per available room (RevPAR) were 82.8% and $154.99,
respectively, compared to 78.6% and $143.77
for the same period in the prior year. The loan has amortized nearly
9% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 93%
and 1.28X, respectively, compared to 98% and
1.21X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Rhett Terrell
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Matthew Halpern
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653