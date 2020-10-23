Moody's affirms the A1 rating on The Walt Disney Family Museum LLC, CA's 2016 bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 rating on the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank's Revenue Refunding Bonds (The Walt Disney Family Museum), Series 2016. The action affects $46 million of outstanding debt. The rating is based on the guaranty of The Walt and Lilly Disney Foundation. At the same time we have assigned an A1 issuer rating on The Walt and Lilly Disney Foundation. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating is based on the credit quality of The Walt and Lilly Disney Foundation, which supports The Walt Disney Family Museum bonds through a Guaranty Agreement. The foundation's credit is anchored by exceptionally strong liquidity, very good total wealth of $176 million as of December 31, 2019, and minimal leverage with no additional debt plans. These credit strengths are counterbalanced by the eroding purchasing power of its long term pool as the impact of spending and net investments returns has not kept pace with inflation. Other challenges include a concentrated governance structure with dominant family ties and sole reliance on investment income for revenue, making the foundation vulnerable to investment market downturns.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the foundation will maintain healthy unrestricted reserves to support the museum, with no plans to extend grantmaking to new grantees or issue new debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial growth in foundation resources

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of foundation resources, particularly from increased grant making or investment loss

- Weakening of financial stewardship including increased grant making relative to a sustainable endowment draw

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are an unsecured general obligation of the museum, supported by an unconditional guaranty through the Guaranty Agreement ("GA") from The Walt and Lilly Disney Foundation. The 2016 GA meets Moody's standards for credit substitution. The GA requires the foundation (the guarantor) to maintain at least 0.95x adjusted unrestricted net assets to debt. The covenant is tested semi-annually. As of fiscal 2019, the foundation's unrestricted net assets to debt was 3.8x.

There is no debt service reserve fund.

PROFILE

The Walt & Lilly Disney Family Foundation is a private foundation created in 1974 by Walt Disney's widow and their two daughters. The foundation's primary function is to support the museum's operations and debt service.

The Walt Disney Family Museum is a small museum dedicated to the life and legacy of Walt Disney with over $14 million of annual revenue, of which foundation grants comprise 66%. The Walt Disney Family Museum, LLC was formed in July 2007 for the purpose of owning and operating the museum. The museum opened in October 2009 in the Presidio of San Francisco and offers exhibitions and educational programs. Museum attendance increased 93% between 2013 and 2018 from 188,300 visitors to 362,500 visitors. While this trend will be disrupted by the pandemic, it is indicative of growing public interest.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. The principal methodology used in the revenue rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

