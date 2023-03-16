Moody's affirms the A2 rating of Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission (MJMEUC) Prairie State Project

Approximately $620 million of outstanding bonds affected

New York, March 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the A2 rating of Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission's (MJMEUC) Power Project Revenue Bonds (Prairie State Project) issued to finance MJMEUC's ownership interest in the Prairie State Generation Facility (the "Project" or "Prairie State"). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating affirmation reflects the weighted average credit quality of the Prairie State Project participants which we deem to be in the 'A' range; the plant's continued good operating performance as demonstrated in recent years following the resolution of multiple start-up commissioning issues; the sound legal security derived from the seven take-or-pay Project participant's Unit Power Purchase Agreements and the MoPEP Power Pool all-requirements Power Sale Agreements that ensure cost recovery on a monthly basis; and the maintenance of indenture required operating and contingency reserves. The rating also incorporates the notable implicit off-balance sheet leverage of the participants given the significant debt load of the Project. This high leverage is balanced by the importance of the Prairie State Project as a base load power supply source and the expectation that the coal-fired plant will provide reliable, long-term and lower cost power to the participants.

The rating further acknowledges the Project's exposure to carbon transition risks. As a coal fired power plant located in the State of Illinois, Prairie State is impacted by legislation signed into law by the State in 2021 that effectively mandates zero carbon emissions from existing power plants in Illinois within the next two decades. The law requires that coal power plants owned by investor owned utilities (IOU's) in Illinois reach this requirement by 2030. Prairie State and other municipal owned coal fired power plants have until 2045 to comply with this mandate, which is beyond the 2041 final maturity date of the Prairie State Project Revenue Refunding Bonds. However, as per the legislation, the Project will be required to reduce its carbon emissions to a level that is 45% below current levels by 2035. Moody's anticipates that compliance with this carbon reduction mandate may necessitate the Prairie State Project co-owners to incur capital expenditure within the next 10 year period to either install carbon sequestration technology, or implement other stranded cost mitigation measures related to a partial decommissioning of the Project by the 2035 timeframe.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that the strong legal framework surrounding the power purchase agreements with the Project's participants will support timely and full cost recovery from the participant, and based on our expectation that the participants' weighted average credit quality will remain relatively stable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A significant improvement in the weighted average credit quality of the Project's participants

- Prairie State plant performs better than expected to generate significantly improved margins over a sustained period resulting in improved debt service coverage and lower leverage ratios

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A significant deterioration in the weighted average credit quality of the participants

- The Prairie State power plant experiences a prolonged forced outage or otherwise materially underperforms over a sustained period leading to significantly uncompetitive all-in power costs to its participants - A significant near term incurrence of carbon transition related costs that could place an unduly heavy near term rate burden on the Project's municipal participants

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the revenues derived from the take-or-pay Unit Power Purchase Agreements with its seven municipal electric system unit power purchasers and the all requirements Power purchase Agreements with the members of the 35 member MJMEUC MoPEP power pool. All Project participants are obligated to establish, maintain, and collect rates, fees, and charges from its customers, to provide revenues sufficient to make payments for each participant's share of Prairie State's fixed and variable costs including debt service of the Project bonds. The payments are required regardless of whether Prairie State is operational, and includes certain step up provisions to mitigate non-payment by any defaulting participant.

The security provisions also include an Indenture required debt service reserve fund (DSRF) for additional bond holder protection. The DSRF is sized based upon a standard three prong test for a majority of the bonds. The indenture further requires the maintenance of additional contingency reserves including project maintenance and operating reserves.

PROFILE

The Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission (d/b/a Missouri Electric Commission) formed the Prairie State Project take-or-pay joint action agency to finance its 12.33% ownership share of the 1,600 MW Prairie State Generating Station located in Washington, St. Clair and Randolph Counties, Illinois. MJMEUC owns Prairie State on behalf the seven city utility unit power purchasers and the 35 city utilities within the MJMEUC MoPEP Power Pool (the "Participants). The Prairie State Project Unit 1 began operations in June 2012, while Unit 2 commenced operations in November 2012.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396803. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

