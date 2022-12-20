Moody's affirms the A2 rating of the preferred shares issued by abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

New York, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the A2 rating of the Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares issued abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP" or "the Fund").

Issuer: abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

....Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares, Affirmed A2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has affirmed the A2 rating of the preferred shares issued by ACP, but notes its risk-adjusted asset coverage is low for its rating level. The A2 rating is supported by the Fund's highly diversified investment portfolio by both issuer and sector exposure which serves to reduce net asset value volatility as well as the impact that individual security defaults will have on the portfolio as a whole. Additionally, the rating reflects ACP's strong fixed charge coverage which reflects ACP's investment objective of generating a high level of income. The rating is constrained by the weak credit quality and liquidity profiles of the Fund's underlying investments which are principally low B-rated and Caa-rated high-yield bonds. The Fund's high concentration in deeply speculative grade rated corporate bonds exposes the investment portfolio to higher default risk than funds invested in higher rated securities.

Moody's notes, however, persistent weakness in the fixed income markets year-to-date has led to a significant decline in ACP's portfolio valuation (ACP's NAV is down 32% year-to-date) which weakened the fund's risk-adjusted asset coverage. As a result, ACP's risk-adjusted asset coverage factor score has been trending below where it was when we initially rated the fund's preferred shares.

Nevertheless, Moody's has affirmed the rating, primarily reflecting the expected benefits from the pending acquisition of the Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH), expected to close in Q1 2023. IVH is of similar size but has lower leverage and is invested in higher quality assets overall and will strengthen ACP's credit profile in the near-to-medium term. The affirmation also reflects management's actions to reduce senior leverage to $88 million from $118 million and incrementally rotate into higher rated securities year-to-date.

Moody's expects that over time, management will reposition the IVH investments so that the proforma ACP fund will resemble the current ACP. This would lower the credit profile of ACP but Moody's does not expect that to happen in the near term. Finally, ACP could face additional pressure over the next 6-12 months if economic and financial conditions weaken and high yield bond spreads widen.

RELATIVE PRIORITY OF CLAIM

The A2 rating reflects a two-notch downward adjustment from the fund's senior credit profile. One notch reflects the weaker position of investors holding preferred stock relative to senior unsecured debt obligations and the second notch reflects the Fund's substantial senior leverage that, in Moody's view, will further subordinate the standing of the Series A preferred holders.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The Fund could be upgraded if the following occurs: 1) management migrates the portfolio to the higher end of the non-investment grade spectrum on a sustained basis, thereby improving its credit and liquidity profile; 2) total leverage is reduced on a sustained basis to a level that leads to higher risk-adjusted coverage; 3) the ratio of senior leverage to preferred leverage is reduced on a sustained basis; 4) the annual change in net assets exceeds distributions to shareholders on a consistent basis.

Alternatively, the Fund could be downgraded if the following occurs: 1) the risk-adjusted asset coverage declines from current levels; 2) the 1 year fixed charge coverage ratio falls below 5.0x without the prospect of a recovery in a reasonable time period; 3) annual change in net assets is negative.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Closed-End Funds Methodology published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/392724. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

