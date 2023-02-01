Moody's affirms the A2 rating on Hawaii (State of) - Airport System Customer Facility Charge's revenue bonds; stable outlook

New York, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 rating on Hawaii (State of) - Airport System Customer Facility Charge's (CFC) revenue bonds, approximately $420 million of which are outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating reflects the sizeable revenue base and unique nature of the Hawaiian market; the solid debt service coverage, healthy liquidity and manageable leverage of the rental car facility; and good financial flexibility owing to unlimited rate raising and contingent rent.

The strong market profile incorporates the highest pre-pandemic demand for rental cars of any market, as reflected in a ratio of close to 1.0x transaction days per origination and destination (O&D) enplanement. Transaction days are recovering more gradually relative to O&D enplanements - partially affected by a shortage of available rental cars - but activity and CFC collections are expected to end FY 2023 at 90% of FY 2019 levels. This will restore debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) to above 3.0x and support increased cash generation to allow for capital spending to be funded on a pay-go basis. The bonds also benefit from the ability to charge rental car companies for collection shortfalls, unlimited rate setting of the CFC, and a relatively strong rate covenant (1.15x by actual collections).

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that transaction days will continue to recover in line with O&D enplanements over the next 12-18 months. This will drive CFC collections to 90% of pre-COVID levels and result in close to 3.0x debt service coverage. With level debt service, healthy cash on hand, and no new debt anticipated, we view the system as having sound flexibility to manage any pressures that emerge.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-A longer track record of stable CFC collection rates that demonstrates the ConRAC system's immunity to competing transportation modes, which are reducing demand at most rated rental car facilities

-CFC collections above current projections that provide for a faster accumulation of restricted CFCs balances that provide flexibility to manage systems needs or reduce leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant transaction day declines that reduce DSCRs, without the benefit of account balances, below 1.75x

-Additional debt for other facilities that significantly increases leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by pledged system-wide CFC revenues now charged to rental car users at the 5 primary commercial system airports and Molokai. The bonds are special limited obligations of the state payable solely from and secured solely by a gross pledge of receipts from the CFCs collected by RACs at the five primary airports and Molokai as well as minimum annual requirement deficiency fees paid by the RACs if CFCs are insufficient to cover 115% debt service, excluding rolling coverage account. The state has covenanted to impose CFCs and other user fees sufficient to pay debt service on the bonds, fulfill reserve requirements and meet all covenants in the bond documents and is authorized to increase the CFC rate at any time. The bonds additionally benefit from a strong rate covenant of 1.40x, an additional bonds test of 1.25x MADS as well as a cash funded debt service reserve fund (DSRF) equal to maximum annual debt service (MADS) and a debt service rolling coverage fund (cash funded to 25% of MADS).

USE OF PROCEEDS

N/A.

PROFILE

The department operates and maintains 15 airports at various locations within the state. Virtually all non-military passenger traffic throughout Hawaii passes through the system, which includes five primary airports and 10 secondary airports. The primary airports are Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (on the Island of Oahu, HNL), Kahului (on the Island of Maui, OGG), Hilo International and Kona International (both on the Island of Hawaii), and Lihue (on the Island of Kauai).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60106. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

