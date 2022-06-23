Moody's affirms the Aa2 long-term senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings of Caisse Des Depots et Consignations; outlook stable

Rating agency withdraws instrument level outlooks

Paris, June 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the Aa2 long-term senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings of Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC). CDC's short-term deposit and Commercial Paper ratings of Prime-1 were also affirmed.

At the same time, Moody's maintained the stable issuer outlook of CDC but withdrew the outlooks at the instrument level because it is Moody's current practice to not assign instrument level outlooks for financial entities other than those rated under the banks methodology. CDC is currently rated under the Government-Related Issuers ("GRI") methodology.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's affirmation of CDC's long-term senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings reflects Moody's view that CDC is a GRI. From a credit risk profile perspective, the governance structure of CDC as well its missions and modus operandi reflect CDC's close ties with the French State. Therefore, CDC's ratings are aligned with the rating of the Government of France (Aa2 stable).

While being a separate entity from a legal standpoint CDC supports government objectives and policies at the State's behest. The French government's role in the appointment of CDC's senior management, its oversight and strategic decisions, are evidence of the intrinsic operational and financial ties between CDC and the French State. CDC is a public-sector financial institution ("Etablissement Public") with a specific status ("sui generis") derived from a law dating from 28 April 1816. Although there is no explicit guarantee on its debt, CDC is not subject to liquidation laws (articles L. 631-2 and L. 640-2 of French Commercial Code), while its creditors have ultimate recourse to the French State (Law 80-539 enacted on 16 July 1980).

The withdrawal of the outlooks at the instrument level of CDC's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings reflects Moody's current practice to not assign instrument level outlooks for financial entities other than those rated under the Banks Methodology.

OUTLOOK

The outlook on CDC is stable, in line with the outlook on the rating of the French government. Similar to other European countries, fiscal metrics were heavily impacted by the coronavirus shock but France's ability to stabilise its debt and ultimately rebuild the fiscal space lost during the pandemic will be a key driver of creditworthiness over the new administration. The current economic prospects, which point to weaker growth and higher inflation, will likely slow the pace of deficit reduction as the government increases spending to shield the economy from higher prices. Risks associated with a higher debt burden are somewhat mitigated by strong access to funding and related favourable debt affordability .

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressures on the rating of the government of France, and in turn on CDC's, are limited at this stage. While unlikely in the short term, the outlooks could return to positive and the ratings ultimately upgraded if France's fiscal and debt metrics were to improve durably on the back of more significant structural expenditure measures.

A downgrade is unlikely, as evidenced by the stable outlook currently assigned to the government of France's, and in turn CDC's, long term ratings. However, both ratings would come under downward pressure if the economic reforms implemented during President Macron's first term were to be reversed over the coming years with materially negative medium-term implications for growth, or if the government failed to correct the unavoidable temporary increase in the budget deficit and debt ratio due to the coronavirus outbreak. Additionally, should Moody's perceive a weakening in CDC's operational or financial integration with the French State, the long-term ratings could be downgraded .

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Caisse Des Depots et Consignations

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Aa2, previously Stable debt level outlook withdrawn

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed Aa2, previously Stable debt level outlook withdrawn

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Aa2, previously Stable debt level outlook withdrawn

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Aa2

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

