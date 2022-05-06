Moody's affirms the Aaa ratings of Norway; maintains stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, May 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Norway's Aaa long-term issuer ratings and Aaa senior unsecured bond ratings. The outlook remains stable.

The key drivers for the affirmation of Norway's Aaa ratings are the following:

(1) Norway's ample fiscal space stemming from its sovereign wealth fund and very strong fiscal metrics that were sustained during the pandemic;

(2) Norway's elevated economic strength which has proven to be resilient to the pandemic shock and the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine (Caa2, review for downgrade);

(3) Norway's very robust institutional set-up which is in Moody's view one of the strongest globally.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that key challenges to Norway's very strong credit profile such as vulnerabilities in the housing market, adverse demographic trends and a reduced contribution from the petroleum sector to economic growth and government revenue over the medium-to-long-term are effectively mitigated by the country's very high economic resilience, ample fiscal space and a very strong institutional set-up.

Norway's local and foreign currency country ceilings remain unchanged at Aaa. The local currency ceiling at Aaa balances Norway's very predictable, reliable and effective institutions, a broad revenue base, very low external imbalances, a relatively moderate footprint of the government in the economy with moderate political risks. The foreign currency ceiling at Aaa reflects the country's very high degrees of policy effectiveness and a highly open capital account.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE Aaa RATINGS

FIRST DRIVER: NORWAY'S AMPLE FISCAL SPACE STEMMING FROM ITS SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND AND VERY STRONG FISCAL METRICS

Norway maintained its very large fiscal buffers and strong fiscal metrics during the pandemic and has ample fiscal space to provide fiscal support to soften the economic impact from the Russia-Ukraine military conflict if needed. Norway is one of the 7 out of the 144 Moody's rated sovereigns to whom Moody's assigns the highest possible score for fiscal strength.

The government's financial position is very healthy compared with the vast majority of other sovereigns that typically have net liabilities instead of net assets. The sizeable net financial assets of the general government were 353% of GDP in 2021, which is by far the highest value among OECD countries and above the pre-pandemic level of 331% of GDP.[1]

The government transfers all of its petroleum-related income to the Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG). Norway's prudent fiscal rule specifies that the expenditure of the government should equal over time the revenue from the mainland economy and the expected future real return from the GPFG which the government estimates at 3%. The fiscal rule allows for some flexibility, but the non-oil deficit should not exceed the 3% real return of the GPFG over the business cycle.[2]

The GPFG is the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, and its market value was NOK11,657 billion (or 621% of general government debt or 264% of GDP) at the end of the first quarter of 2022 which is below the NOK12,340 billion (or 690% of general government debt or 298% of GDP) at end-2021 related to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict on financial markets. However, the market value remains 16% higher compared to the pre-pandemic, end-2019 level because of an average return of 11% in 2020-21. Since 1998, the annual return and the net annual return of the GPFG were 6.3% and 4.2%, respectively.[3] The GPFG is invested solely abroad to prevent economic distortions that would occur if invested domestically.

The non-oil budget deficit is covered by transfers from the GPFG and therefore does not imply any borrowing requirement. Norway's rapid and comprehensive government support measures softened the impact of the pandemic on the economy in 2020 and 2021. The structural non-oil fiscal deficit as a percentage of the capital in the GPFG at the beginning of the respective year was 3.6% in 2020 and 3.2% in 2021. For 2022, the authorities estimate a structural non-oil fiscal deficit worth 2.6% of the value of the GPFG at the beginning of 2022.[4] The current 2022 budget estimates do not include additional spending items related to the pandemic, electricity, refugees from Ukraine and defense yet, but when taking those into account Moody's expects the structural non-oil fiscal deficit will likely still narrow compared to 2021.

The general government fiscal balance turned into a substantial surplus of 9.1% in 2021 after a deficit of 2.6% in 2020. This was mainly because of the jump in petroleum revenue to 11.8% of GDP in 2021 from 1.8% of GDP in 2020.[5] As a consequence of the elevated oil and gas prices, Moody's forecasts renewed, substantial fiscal surpluses of 12.0% of GDP in 2022 and 11.0% of GDP in 2023.

The main reason for the existence of central government debt is that the central government borrows to cover lending to and capital injections into state lending institutions, such as state banks and government lending schemes and to refinance or repay maturing debt. In addition, liabilities associated with repurchase agreements (repos) in the GPFG are counted as loan debt. Norway's general government debt, which also includes municipal debt, decreased to 43.2% of GDP in 2021 being slightly higher compared to the Aaa-rated median, from 45.9% in 2020, but is still above the pre-pandemic level of 40.3% of GDP.[6] Moody's expects the general government debt-to-GDP ratio to decrease to 42.5% of GDP in 2023 and the distance to the Aaa-median to remain roughly unchanged.

Norway's debt affordability metrics remain very strong, reflected in a low interest payments-to-revenue ratio of 0.8% in 2021 which is unchanged compared to 2019. This is slightly lower than the Aaa-median. Debt affordability has improved significantly in the last decade, with the interest payments-to-revenue ratio at 2.0% in 2011.[7]

Over the medium-to-long term, Moody's expects the government's track record of fiscal prudence to be sustained and expect the structural non-oil public deficit to amount to 3% of the market value of the GPFG over the business cycle.

In addition, Norway's GPFG increases the government's ability to cope with the costs of adverse demographic trends, but despite its very substantial size, the GPFG is not sufficient to solve these challenges by itself. The European Commission projects Norway's total ageing costs will increase rapidly to 36.4% of GDP by 2070 from 29.2% in 2019. The country's total ageing costs were 5 percentage points above the EU average in 2019 and this gap is projected to increase further to 10 percentage points in 2070.

SECOND DRIVER: NORWAY'S ELEVATED ECONOMIC STRENGTH HAS PROVEN TO BE RESILIENT TO THE PANDEMIC SHOCK AND THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE MILITARY CONFLICT

Norway's very high wealth levels are with a GDP per capita of 65,804 (PPP, Intl$)[8] materially above the median of Aaa-rated peers (58,401 PPP, Intl$). Moreover, the highly competitive economy generates low volatility in real GDP growth and a trend growth of 1.9% over 2016-25 which is slightly below the Aaa-rated median of 2.1% though. Key drivers of the country's high competitiveness are its high education levels, well developed physical and digital infrastructure, flexibility of the wage-setting model and exchange rate and past material cost-cutting efforts in the petroleum sector.

Norway's economy proves to be resilient to the economic impact from the Russia-Ukraine military conflict compared to European peers because it is a large energy exporter benefitting from elevated energy prices. Moreover, Norway has a low trade exposure to Russia and Ukraine. That said, Moody's has increased its assessment of Norway's susceptibility to political event risk driven by elevated geopolitical risks amid the Russia-Ukraine military conflict.

In 2020, at the peak of the pandemic, GDP contracted with -0.7% only mildly compared to peers (mainland GDP decreased by 2.3% though). The economy showed a strong recovery and reached already its pre-pandemic level in the third quarter of 2021.[9] The quick recovery combined with supportive fiscal and monetary support measures resulted in very limited scarring from the pandemic. Moody's estimate of current potential growth is around 1.5% which is unchanged compared to Moody's pre-pandemic potential growth estimate.

Norway entered 2022 with very strong economic momentum as highlighted by the carry-over effect of 2.2%. We forecast GDP growth of 3.8% in 2022. For mainland GDP, we expect growth of 3.6%. For 2023, we expect GDP and mainland GDP growth of 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively.

That said, medium-to-long term growth challenges for Norway include its rapidly ageing population, which will slow the projected growth of the labor force and moderate exposure to carbon transition risks.

THIRD DRIVER: NORWAY'S VERY ROBUST INSTITUTIONAL SET-UP IS IN MOODY'S VIEW ONE OF THE STRONGEST GLOBALLY

Moody's assesses Norway's institutional set-up as one of the strongest among all sovereigns rated by Moody's. Norway's institutions are characterized by the high quality of legislative and executive institutions, a strong civil society and high-quality judiciary, as well as strong fiscal, monetary and macroeconomic policy effectiveness. Norway's stable, consensus-based political framework and a track record of successive governments that have followed prudent macro strategies underpin institutions and governance strength. Norway's population has a high degree of confidence in the government and its ability to implement effective policies.

The quality of legislative and executive institutions in Norway is very high. This is reflected in Norway being positioned among the strongest countries globally in the Worldwide Governance Indicators for government effectiveness and regulatory quality. Moreover, the rapid and comprehensive government support measures of the government aimed at mitigating the impact of the pandemic on potential growth also support Moody's view of quality of Norway's legislative and executive institutions being very high.

Moody's assessment of civil society and the judiciary is also robust as Norway actively supports civil society engagement. Law enforcement in Norway is highly predictable and consistent. This is highlighted by Norway's favorable position in the Worldwide Governance Indicators for rule of law, control of corruption as well as voice and accountability. In addition, Norway is positioned on rank 2 globally in the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index and on rank 4 in the Corruption Perceptions Index of Transparency International.

Norway's public finances are supported by the government consistent adhering to its fiscal rule. The fiscal rule and the accumulated savings in the GPFG will enable the government to extend the financial benefits of the country's large non-renewable resources to many generations in the future. Following the fiscal rule has also helped shield the economy and public finances from the effects of oil price volatility because such volatility does not directly affect the budget, only returns for the GPFG. Accordingly, the impact of oil price volatility is much less significant for Norway's economy and budget than for other commodity producers. While other countries have established fiscal rules with similar intent to Norway's, no natural resource-rich country has segregated so much of its income from commodities.

Norway's monetary policy has a very high credibility. Norges Bank is an independent central bank that has adhered to a flexible inflation-targeting monetary policy regime since March 2001 with an inflation target of close to 2% over time. Consumer price inflation was close to Norges Bank's inflation target with an average 2.3% over the past five years and an average 2.2% over the past ten years.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Norway is supported by the overall resilience of Norway's credit metrics to the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, the pandemic and commodity price shocks, as large fiscal buffers and very strong institutions allow for an effective fiscal response that significantly softens the economic impact of the different shocks. Moreover, Moody's expects that Norway's authorities will successfully address via very effective policy-making the country's key challenges related to vulnerabilities in the housing market, adverse demographic trends and a reduced contribution from the petroleum sector to economic growth and government revenue over the medium-to-long-term.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Norway's positive (CIS-1) ESG Credit Impact Score reflects neutral to low exposure to environmental risk, the credit benefits deriving from its social profile and very strong governance. In addition, Norway's capacity to respond to costly environmental hazards or social demands is very high. This is based on Norway's very high resilience score related to the country's very high-income levels, an exceptionally robust government balance sheet and very high quality of governance.

The E issuer profile score is neutral to low (E-2), reflecting neutral to low exposure to environmental risks across all categories. While Norway's economy has a material dependence on its petroleum sector, the country's exposure to the implications of carbon transition is effectively mitigated by the country's highly competitive and flexible mainland economy, accumulating petroleum revenues in its very sizeable sovereign wealth fund which successfully separates petroleum-sector related revenues from government expenditure and building comparatively "clean" and very competitive oil and gas production.

Moody's assesses its S issuer profile score as positive (S-1). Norway is among the few sovereigns for which a number of social attributes supports the rating. The score reflects well-educated labor forces, evenly distributed wealth, and very good quality healthcare and basic services while the demographic challenges posed its ageing population are manageable.

Norway's very strong institutions and governance profile support its rating, as captured by a positive G issuer profile score (G-1) as the efficient and very transparent institutional framework provides a high degree of confidence in the authorities' ability to implement effective policies. Coupled with exceptionally high wealth levels and financial strength, this supports a high degree of resilience.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 65,804 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -0.7% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1.4% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.6% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 1.1% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 180.9% (2020 Actual)

Economic resiliency: aa1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 03 May 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of Norway, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have materially increased. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP

Norway's rating is Aaa, which is already at the top of our rating scale. An upgrade to a higher rating is therefore not possible.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN

Norway's Aaa rating would come under pressure if the prudent macroeconomic and fiscal framework that underpins the country's strong credit profile were to weaken significantly, leading to a material and multi-year erosion of Norway's accumulated, very sizeable fiscal buffers with a lasting negative impact on the country's economic and fiscal strength.

In addition, Norway's Aaa ratings would come under pressure were susceptibility to event risk to rise significantly due to further escalation in geopolitical risk.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Statistics Norway and OECD 02-May-2022

[2] Ministry of Finance 02-May-2022

[3] Norges Bank Investment Management 02-May-2022

[4] Ministry of Finance 02-May-2022

[5] Statistics Norway 02-May-2022

[6] Statistics Norway 02-May-2022

[7] Statistics Norway 02-May-2022

[8] IMF/World Economic Outlook 02-May-2022

[9] Statistics Norway 02-May-2022

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Heiko Peters

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Sovereign Risk Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Alejandro Olivo

MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign

Sovereign Risk Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

