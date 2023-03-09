Moody's affirms the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa's rating at Aa2, outlook remains positive

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOMEEVENTS & TRAINING
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE”, you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates..

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.             Unless you have entered into an express written contract with www.moodys.com to the contrary and/or agreed to the Terms of Use at www.moodys.com or ratings.moodys.com, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.                   

 

2.             CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S MATERIALS FOUND ON WWW.MOODYS.COM OR SITES OTHER THAN RATINGS.MOODYS.COM MAY NOT BE DISPLAYED IN REAL TIME. FOR REAL-TIME DISPLAYS OF CREDIT RATINGS AND OTHER INFORMATION REQUIRED TO BE DISCLOSED BY MIS PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, PLEASE USE RATINGS.MOODYS.COM.           

 

3.             You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.

 

4.             To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.     

 

5.             You agree to read and be bound by the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.​​​

 

6.             You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa's rating at Aa2, outlook remains positive

09 Mar 2023

London, March 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa's (BADEA) foreign currency long-term issuer rating at Aa2. The outlook remains positive.

The decision to affirm BADEA's Aa2 rating reflects the bank's very strong capital adequacy supported by its very strong capital position as well as improved asset performance. Also, the introduction of $5 billion callable capital in 2022 combined with the conversion of $800 million of reserves into paid-in capital further support a high strength of member support. Lastly, BADEA has a robust liquidity position, although this has declined from the extremely high levels of 2021.

The continuing positive outlook reflects the prospect of BADEA strengthening its liquidity buffers again, realising its planned issuance in the capital markets, while maintaining its strong asset performance, all of which could support a higher rating level.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION

STRONG CAPITAL ADEQUACY SUPPORTED BY LOW LEVERAGE AND IMPROVED ASSET PERFORMANCE

The first driver supporting the decision to affirm BADEA's rating at Aa2 is the institution's very low leverage and improved asset performance. The bank is one of the least leveraged among Moody's rated multilateral development banks (MDBs), at 0.8x at end-2022. This compares to leverage ratios typically between 2.5-3x for Aa- and Aaa-rated MDBs. BADEA's exceptionally strong capital position is unlikely to change in the future given the prudent loan growth anticipated in its five-year strategic plan 2020-2024, with the bank's leverage ratio likely to remain below 1x over the period.

In 2022, BADEA's ratio of nonperforming assets to development-related assets continued to fall to 0.7% from 2.4% in 2021 and 4.7% in 2020. This result was achieved despite a very challenging economic and financial environment in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) which suffered from the food and energy price shock as well as deteriorating global financial conditions after the negative impact of the pandemic. While the risk of more countries facing debt distress rises, Moody's expects that the bank's asset performance is likely to remain strong and aligned with Aa2-rated peers due to the bank's sustained efforts to strengthen its risk management policies, but also because of the highly concessional nature of its loans and the diversification of its portfolio.

BADEA has been a profitable institution for most of its 49 years in existence. However, in 2022, BADEA posted a net loss of $187 million, driven by $257 million loss in investment income mostly due to unrealized losses in its hold to maturity portfolio. Moody's expects BADEA to return to profitability in 2023 and to remain profitable over the medium term. BADEA's extremely strong capital position has allowed the Bank to provide highly concessional loans for decades without borrowing funds while significant profits were mainly derived from the management of its large treasury assets. Over the last 20 years, the Bank's average net income was $126 million per annum. BADEA has constantly strengthened its capital position by systematically allocating its profits to general reserves since it does not distribute any dividend.

STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION SUPPORTED BY LARGE STOCK OF LIQUID ASSETS, ALBEIT WEAKER THAN IN 2021

The second driver supporting the affirmation of the Aa2 rating is BADEA's ample liquidity. At the end of 2022, liquid assets held by BADEA amounted to $2.6 billion, of which Moody's only includes around 45% in its calculation of its key liquidity metric, which compares highly rated liquid assets to the sum of net cash outflows in the coming 18 months.

The ratio remains strong overall despite its significant decline to 126% in 2022 compared to extremely high levels of 405% in 2021. In Moody's view, the decline in the liquidity ratio will likely be reversed since it has been due to a combination of high loan disbursements related to both clearing of pandemic-deferred lending and trade finance operations in the context of food and energy price shocks in BADEA's countries of operation in Africa as well as the above-mentioned valuation losses in the investment portfolio. BADEA plans to issue its first bond in the global capital markets in 2023, which should help it to replenish its liquidity buffers.

HIGH STRENGTH OF MEMBER SUPPORT EVIDENCED BY A NEW GENERAL CAPITAL INCREASE AND THE INTRODUCTION OF CALLABLE CAPITAL

The third driver for affirming the Aa2 rating is BADEA's high shareholder support, evidenced by the introduction of callable capital last year. BADEA's shareholders increased its subscribed capital to $10 billion, with the introduction of $5 billion in callable capital. It also included an increase in paid-in capital to $5.0 billion from $4.2 billion after the transfer of $800 million from reserves. Until this decision, BADEA did not benefit from callable capital or other contractual forms of support. Against the background of BADEA's intention to raise debt in the markets this year, the callable capital will act as a last line of defense for creditors in the remote scenario where the MDB faces difficulties in repaying its debt. The Bank's shareholders include several highly rated sovereigns such as Saudi Arabia (A1 stable), the United Arab Emirates (Aa2 stable), Kuwait (A1 stable) and Qatar (Aa3 positive) which together hold 61% of the Bank's capital.

The high member support is also supported by the fact that BADEA plays a leading role through the Arab Coordination Group, which comprises all of the leading Arab development institutions and by collaborating with other MDBs in the co-financing of projects. It acts as the catalyst for Arab investment in the African continent. For example, the bank estimates that it generated $5 in additional lending for each dollar it allocated to the public sector in 2022. Also, BADEA's level of connections, through its highest authority the Board of Governors, could be useful in case of financial support needs. It is usually constituted from the ministers of finance of respective member countries.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's view that a continuing improvement in BADEA's credit fundamentals would support a higher rating over the next 12-18 months. The prospects of BADEA successfully implementing its 5-year plan 2020-2024 while maintaining very strong liquidity and capital adequacy levels will support its credit profile. BADEA's robust liquidity position has diminished compared to the extremely high levels of 2020-2021; the prospect of BADEA restoring its liquidity buffers to exceptionally strong levels could support a higher rating level. BADEA is likely to be successful in establishing its market presence, given its strong financial metrics. Meanwhile, the bank's capital buffers are likely to remain very high to compensate for risks from the nature of the bank's lending activity in Sub-Saharan Africa. Also, the further consolidation of the significant improvements of BADEA's asset performance would also support the rating over the coming years.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

BADEA's credit impact score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2) reflecting neutral-to-low exposures to social and governance risks as well as moderately negative exposures to environmental risks due to countries' exposition to physical climate and carbon transition risks.

BADEA's moderately negative exposure to environmental risk (E-3 issuer profile score) reflects its regional concentration with many of its borrowers and a number of its largest shareholders highly exposed to physical climate and carbon transition risks. This is balanced by very good diversification of the lending portfolio across countries in non-carbon intensive sectors and environmental projects in line with global MDB standards.

BADEA's social issuer profile score is neutral to low (S-2 issuer profile score), underpinned by the Bank's strong relationships with its sovereign borrowers given its policy role in promoting trade and development, and its solid reputation in member countries. BADEA benefits from being the Arab countries' main window to structure and help channel Arab investments in the African continent.

BADEA's governance issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (G-2 issuer profile score). This reflects the Bank's strong compliance and reporting standards and credible management practices, with improving financial strategy and risk management reflected in declining non-performing loans despite low-rated borrowers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's would consider upgrading BADEA's rating to Aa1 if the bank managed to rebuild very strong liquidity buffers while maintaining a strong level of asset performance and capital position. Additionally, an established track record of frequent market access would also exert positive pressure on the rating.

A downgrade over the next 12 to 18 months is unlikely given the positive outlook. Moody's would likely change the outlook to stable if it concludes that BADEA's asset performance improvements were to stop or reverse. This would ultimately weaken Moody's assessment of BADEA's capital adequacy. Failure to restore liquidity to the previous exceptionally strong levels would be consistent with the rating remaining at Aa2. Finally, if leverage were to rise significantly from present levels or if there were indications of declining shareholder support for BADEA, this would also exert downward pressure on the Aa2 rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/69182. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for this rating is Aurelien Mali, +971 (423) 795-37.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mickael Gondrand
Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Matt Robinson
Associate Managing Director
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.
© 2023 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the credit rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Charter Documents - Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com