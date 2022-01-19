Moody's affirms the B2 Corporate Family Rating for Athletico Holdings, LLC, outlook stable

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Athletico Holdings, LLC.'s ("Athletico") B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating. At the same time, Moody's assigned B2 ratings on Athletico's new proposed senior secured first lien credit facilities at a subsidiary level. There are no changes to the other ratings including the B1 senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and senior secured first lien term loan, as the existing facilities will be withdrawn upon close of the transaction. The outlook remains stable.

The rating action follows the announced acquisition of Pivot Health Solutions ("Pivot") for $550 million. Pivot has over 250 physical therapy clinics throughout the Eastern United States including 12 occupational health locations in Maryland and Delaware and over 150 onsite corporate health clinics. The acquisition will be funded with a $875 million first lien senior secured term loan, and $220 million of new sponsor equity.

The affirmation of the B2 CFR reflects the company's very good liquidity but moderately high financial leverage. Athletico's pro forma adjusted debt/EBITDA will be approximately 6.5x for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Moody's forecasts leverage will remain elevated in 2022 given labor pressures, but should improve below 6.0x by the end of 2023. The acquisition of Pivot will add scale and improve diversification, with concentration in Illinois dropping from 64% to 44% on a pro forma basis. That said, there is integration risk as Pivot is a large acquisition for Athletico, and Athletico continues to operate amidst a potentially weaker operational environment given labor pressures and the ongoing coronavirus headwinds.

In its stable outlook, Moody's expects leverage improvement given the combined entity's strong earnings outlook and ability to achieve synergies. At the same time, Moody's anticipates that Athletico will generate positive free cash flow and will prioritize its future cash flow toward its growth strategy while maintaining profitability.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Athletico's B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high financial leverage and geographic concentration in the mid-western region of the US. Athletico's pro forma adjusted debt/EBITDA will be approximately 6.5x for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Moody's forecasts leverage will remain elevated in 2022 given labor pressures but should improve below 6.0x by the end of 2023. The rating also reflects the relatively low barriers to entry in the physical therapy business and the risk of market oversaturation given the rapid expansion of Athletico and many of its competitors. The rating also incorporates risks associated with the company's rapid expansion strategy as it grows, both organically and through acquisitions. The rating is supported by Athletico's track record of growth and solid free cash flow given low capital expenditure needs. Additionally, Athletico has some ability to conserve liquidity by reducing new clinic openings. Moody's expects that demand for physical therapy will continue to grow given its relatively low-cost and as a prevention to more expensive treatments.

Moody's considers Athletico to have very good liquidity, supported by the company's expected $35 million of cash pro forma for the transaction and full availability on the $100 million revolver. The company generates positive free cash flow and has been able to conserve liquidity by reducing new office openings and growth capital expenditures. Moody's anticipates that Athletico will generate about $25 million in free cash flow in 2022, given the remaining headwinds for labor and the coronavirus.

The B2 ratings of the Senior Secured 1st Lien credit facilities reflect the fact that the first lien credit facilities comprise a preponderance of debt in the capital structure with the elimination of the subordinated debt as part of the refinancing.

The stable rating outlook reflects the company's solid track record of business execution, which should result in leverage improvement and free cash flow generation.

Moody's considers coronavirus to be a social risk given the risk to human health and safety. Aside from coronavirus, Athletico faces other social risks such as the rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. However, Moody's does not consider the physical therapy providers to face the same level of social risk as many other healthcare providers. Further, Athletico benefits from positive social considerations, as physical therapy can be a less expensive and a safer alternative to surgery or opioid usage. From a governance perspective, Moody's expects Athletico's financial policies to remain aggressive due to its private equity ownership.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $175 million and 100% of Consolidated EBITDA, calculated on a pro forma basis, for the most recently ended four fiscal quarter period of the Borrower for which financial statements have been delivered, plus unused capacity reallocated from the general debt basket, plus unlimited amounts subject to the maximum First Lien Net Leverage on the closing date if pari passu secured. Amounts incurred in connection with a permitted acquisition or investment, amounts incurred using the incremental starter capacity or reallocated general debt basket capacity, and any additional amounts up to the greater of $175 million and 100% of Consolidated EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans.

The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of intellectual property that is material to the borrower and subsidiaries, taken as a whole, to unrestricted subsidiaries other than the transfer of licenses for legitimate business purposes to effect a bona fide joint venture with an unaffiliated third party. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, subject to certain protections in the credit agreement.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens or if adjusted debt/EBITDA will remain above 6.0x for a sustained period of time. Additionally, if the company fails to effectively manage its rapid growth or the company pursues more aggressive financial policies, the ratings could be downgraded.

Ratings could be upgraded if Athletico materially increases its size and scale and demonstrates stable organic growth at the same time it effectively executes on its expansion strategy. Additionally, adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.5 times could support an upgrade.

Athletico Holdings, LLC., headquartered in Oak Brook, IL, is a provider of outpatient rehabilitation services - primarily physical therapy. Through its subsidiaries, it operates about 629 clinics in 18 states, with a strong presence in the mid-western US. Revenues are approximately $474 million as of September 30, 2021. Athletico is owned by BDT Capital Partners, LLC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Rating-Methodology-Business-and-Consumer-Services--PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

