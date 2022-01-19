Moody's affirms the B2 Corporate Family Rating for Athletico Holdings, LLC, outlook stable

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
Athletico Holdings, LLC.'s ("Athletico")
B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default
Rating. At the same time, Moody's assigned B2 ratings on
Athletico's new proposed senior secured first lien credit facilities at
a subsidiary level. There are no changes to the other ratings including
the B1 senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and senior
secured first lien term loan, as the existing facilities will be
withdrawn upon close of the transaction. The outlook remains stable.
The rating action follows the announced acquisition of Pivot Health Solutions
("Pivot") for $550 million. Pivot has over 250
physical therapy clinics throughout the Eastern United States including
12 occupational health locations in Maryland and Delaware and over 150
onsite corporate health clinics. The acquisition will be funded
with a $875 million first lien senior secured term loan,
and $220 million of new sponsor equity.
The affirmation of the B2 CFR reflects the company's very good liquidity
but moderately high financial leverage. Athletico's pro forma adjusted
debt/EBITDA will be approximately 6.5x for the twelve months ended
December 31, 2021. Moody's forecasts leverage will
remain elevated in 2022 given labor pressures, but should improve
below 6.0x by the end of 2023. The acquisition of Pivot
will add scale and improve diversification, with concentration in
Illinois dropping from 64% to 44% on a pro forma basis.
That said, there is integration risk as Pivot is a large acquisition
for Athletico, and Athletico continues to operate amidst a potentially
weaker operational environment given labor pressures and the ongoing coronavirus
headwinds.
In its stable outlook, Moody's expects leverage improvement
given the combined entity's strong earnings outlook and ability to achieve
synergies. At the same time, Moody's anticipates that Athletico
will generate positive free cash flow and will prioritize its future cash
flow toward its growth strategy while maintaining profitability.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Athletico Holdings, LLC.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
Assignments:
..Issuer: Athletico Management, LLC (co-borrower
Accelerated Health Systems, LLC)
....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Secured 1st lien Revolving
Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Athletico Holdings, LLC.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Athletico Management, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Athletico's B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high financial leverage
and geographic concentration in the mid-western region of the US.
Athletico's pro forma adjusted debt/EBITDA will be approximately 6.5x
for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Moody's
forecasts leverage will remain elevated in 2022 given labor pressures
but should improve below 6.0x by the end of 2023. The rating
also reflects the relatively low barriers to entry in the physical therapy
business and the risk of market oversaturation given the rapid expansion
of Athletico and many of its competitors. The rating also incorporates
risks associated with the company's rapid expansion strategy as it grows,
both organically and through acquisitions. The rating is supported
by Athletico's track record of growth and solid free cash flow given low
capital expenditure needs. Additionally, Athletico has some
ability to conserve liquidity by reducing new clinic openings.
Moody's expects that demand for physical therapy will continue to grow
given its relatively low-cost and as a prevention to more expensive
treatments.
Moody's considers Athletico to have very good liquidity, supported
by the company's expected $35 million of cash pro forma for the
transaction and full availability on the $100 million revolver.
The company generates positive free cash flow and has been able to conserve
liquidity by reducing new office openings and growth capital expenditures.
Moody's anticipates that Athletico will generate about $25 million
in free cash flow in 2022, given the remaining headwinds for labor
and the coronavirus.
The B2 ratings of the Senior Secured 1st Lien credit facilities reflect
the fact that the first lien credit facilities comprise a preponderance
of debt in the capital structure with the elimination of the subordinated
debt as part of the refinancing.
The stable rating outlook reflects the company's solid track record
of business execution, which should result in leverage improvement
and free cash flow generation.
Moody's considers coronavirus to be a social risk given the risk to human
health and safety. Aside from coronavirus, Athletico faces
other social risks such as the rising concerns around the access and affordability
of healthcare services. However, Moody's does not consider
the physical therapy providers to face the same level of social risk as
many other healthcare providers. Further, Athletico benefits
from positive social considerations, as physical therapy can be
a less expensive and a safer alternative to surgery or opioid usage.
From a governance perspective, Moody's expects Athletico's financial
policies to remain aggressive due to its private equity ownership.
As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant
flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors.
Notable terms include the following:
Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $175 million and
100% of Consolidated EBITDA, calculated on a pro forma basis,
for the most recently ended four fiscal quarter period of the Borrower
for which financial statements have been delivered, plus unused
capacity reallocated from the general debt basket, plus unlimited
amounts subject to the maximum First Lien Net Leverage on the closing
date if pari passu secured. Amounts incurred in connection with
a permitted acquisition or investment, amounts incurred using the
incremental starter capacity or reallocated general debt basket capacity,
and any additional amounts up to the greater of $175 million and
100% of Consolidated EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity
date than the initial term loans.
The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries,
up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker"
provisions which prohibit the transfer of intellectual property that is
material to the borrower and subsidiaries, taken as a whole,
to unrestricted subsidiaries other than the transfer of licenses for legitimate
business purposes to effect a bona fide joint venture with an unaffiliated
third party. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not
required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting
in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees,
subject to certain protections in the credit agreement.
The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement
may be materially different.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens or if adjusted
debt/EBITDA will remain above 6.0x for a sustained period of time.
Additionally, if the company fails to effectively manage its rapid
growth or the company pursues more aggressive financial policies,
the ratings could be downgraded.
Ratings could be upgraded if Athletico materially increases its size and
scale and demonstrates stable organic growth at the same time it effectively
executes on its expansion strategy. Additionally, adjusted
debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.5 times could support an upgrade.
Athletico Holdings, LLC., headquartered in Oak Brook,
IL, is a provider of outpatient rehabilitation services -
primarily physical therapy. Through its subsidiaries, it
operates about 629 clinics in 18 states, with a strong presence
in the mid-western US. Revenues are approximately $474
million as of September 30, 2021. Athletico is owned by BDT
Capital Partners, LLC.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Rating-Methodology-Business-and-Consumer-Services--PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
