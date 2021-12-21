Moody's affirms the B2 deposit ratings of Unibank OJSC; outlook stable

London, 21 December 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) has today affirmed the B2 long-term local- and foreign-currency deposit ratings of Unibank OJSC (Unibank). Concurrently, the rating agency affirmed the bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of b3, its long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) of B2(cr), long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) of B2, the Not Prime short-term local- and foreign-currency CRR and deposit ratings and the Not Prime(cr) short-term CR Assessment. The outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's affirmation of Unibank's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's standalone credit profile will remain weak, but broadly stable over the next 12-18 months supported by stabilized operating environment and economic conditions in Armenia (Ba3 stable).

Unibank's b3 BCA reflects its consistently high level of problem loans, low level of problem loans coverage by loan loss reserves (LLR) and limited regulatory capital buffer in absolute terms relative to the minimum regulatory requirements. At the same time the bank's BCA remains underpinned by its ample liquidity cushion and limited reliance on market funding.

In the first nine months of 2021, Unibank's problem loans (Stage 3 loans) accounted for around 19% of gross loans, while the coverage of problem loans by LLRs remained low at around 30%. Moody's expects problem loans to marginally decline but remain high in the next 12-18 months. Moody's also believes that if the recovery value of problem loans is lower than Unibank's current expectations, it could create substantial risks for its earnings and, ultimately, its capital cushion.

Unibank reported net income of AMD 749 million in Q3 2021 (AMD 768 million in Q3 2020) which translated to a modest net income to tangible assets ratio of 0.4%. Moody's expects the bank's bottom line profitability to remain weak in the next 12-18 months because the bank will continue to build additional loan loss provisions which will consume most of its pre-provision income.

Moody's expects Unibank's Tangible Common Equity ratio to remain broadly stable at around 10-11% in the next 12-18 months. However, the bank's capital position will remain challenged by the large gap between problem loans and loan loss reserves and by its limited regulatory capital buffer in absolute terms relative to the minimum regulatory requirements of AMD30 billion.

At the same time. Unibank's BCA remains underpinned by its good deposit taking franchise, limited reliance on market funding and ample liquidity profile. Unibank's customer accounts grew by 14.5% in 9M2021 and accounted for around 85% of its total liabilities while its liquid assets amounted to around 30% of total assets.

Moody's maintains its assumption of a moderate likelihood of government support for Unibank's deposits. This assumption results in a one-notch uplift of the bank's B2 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings from the BCA of b3. The rating agency's assessment is based on Unibank's significant market share of customer deposits in Armenia.

The outlook on Unibank's ratings remains stable, indicating that Moody's does not expect material changes in the bank's credit fundamentals and that the bank's weaknesses in its solvency profile will remain balanced by its ample liquidity and stable funding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Unibank's BCA could be upgraded in case of a material reduction of problem loans along with significant increase in problem loans coverage by LLRs, sustained improvements in profitability and significant increase of its regulatory capital relative to regulatory minimum. Negative pressure on Unibank's ratings could develop if the bank fails to strengthen its asset quality metrics and sustain its profitability trend. In addition, Unibank's BCA could be downgraded if its credit costs significantly erode its profitability and the capital buffer. A material weakening of Unibank's market positions, leading us to revise our assessment of the Armenian government's willingness to support the bank, would also negatively affect its deposit ratings.

