Moody's affirms the B2 issuer rating and Caa1 lease rating for Rolette County, ND; outlook changed to stable

New York, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Rolette County, ND's B2 issuer rating and Caa1 lease revenue rating. The county has $9.2 million of rated lease revenue debt outstanding. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative. The issuer rating is equivalent to the county's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating; there is no debt associated with the GOULT security.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 issuer rating incorporates the county's narrow and limited financial operations, which are expected to remain weak due to operating pressure from the county's jail fund, which consumes the bulk of the county's very limited general fund resources. The jail facility, which has been a financial burden on the county since it was built in 2017, was temporarily closed by the state for compliance violations and reopened in September 2020 with higher mandated costs and lower revenue. However, in fiscal 2021 the county was approved through the state's legislative session to receive additional state aid (around $500,000 annually through fiscal 2023) to be used for lease payments, and general fund operations which support the county jail. The county was also approved to receive a total of $2.8 million of American Rescue Plan Funds (ARPA), of which it received half as of fiscal 2021. The county believes the funds could be used for jail operations with council approval, however no major allocations have been made year to date. The rating also encompasses the county's small tax base, below average resident income levels and high debt burden. The county's constrained revenue-raising ability, weaker budget management, and inability to effectively manage core operations are material governance considerations.

The Caa1 lease revenue rating is notched twice from the county's issuer rating because of the heightened risk of non-appropriation and the more essential nature of the county's jail facility, which is the pledged asset.

Governance is a material factor in this rating action. The county is already levying at the maximum allowable rate and has no prospects for raising additional revenue. The jail itself has had issues which management is attempting to address. That said, the state has taken some interest in the county's finances which helps to offset some of the weakness.

RATING OUTLOOK

The movement of the county's outlook to stable from negative is based on the state legislature's recent decision to provide financial support to the county. The outlook is also based on recently approved ARPA funding.

The county has made its February 1, 2022 lease payment (interest) and its next payment (interest and principal) is due August 1, 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained increase in operating reserves

- Substantial improvement in jail operations

- Upgrade in issuer rating (lease rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued degradation of operating reserves

- Non-appropriation for lease payments (lease rating)

- Downgrade in issuer rating (lease rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The lease revenue bonds are payable from by rental payments made by the county to the trustee, Zion Bank, subject to annual appropriation.

PROFILE

Rolette County is located about 10 miles from the border of Canada (Aaa stable) in north central North Dakota (Aa1 stable) and serves a population of just over 14,500. The County encompasses an area of about 913 square miles and includes the Turtle Mountains and the International Peace Gardens.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. The principal methodology used in the lease revenue debt rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments Methodology published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1298498. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

