Moody's affirms the B2 rating of BCP V Modular Services Holdings IV Limited's Term Loan B

London, October 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the B2 backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility for which BCP V Modular Services Holdings IV Limited is the borrower, including the backed EUR 1.51 billion Term Loan B and its EUR140 million add-on. The outlook on the issuer remains stable. BCP V Modular Services Holdings IV Limited is one of the subsidiaries of BCP V Modular Services Holdings III Limited (Modular), the top entity in the company's restricted group. Other ratings of the group and stable outlooks remain unaffected by this rating announcement.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The increase in the Term Loan B amount does not result in a material change in expected loss of the rated debt, according to the priorities of claims and asset coverage within the proposed liability structure. Furthermore, Moody's expects that the continued increase in revenues from the growing fleet, utilization levels and the increasing proportion of value added products Modular provides will moderate the immediate impact of the increase in Modular's leverage post the issuance of the add-on to the Term Loan B.

The Term Loan B and the existing backed senior secured notes issued by BCP V Modular Services Finance II PLC and BCP V Modular Services Finance PLC, and the backed Revolving Credit Facility of BCP V Modular Services Holdings IV Limited are pari-passu amongst themselves, and they continue to benefit from the presence of a senior unsecured note that is structurally subordinated to them.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook on BCP V Modular Services Holdings IV Limited remains stable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Modular's B2 CFR, if Modular improves (i) its cashflow generation, the level and stability of its profitability and debt servicing capacity, (ii) deleverages so that debt / EBITDA is maintained below 4x; and/or (iii) improves its liquidity profile with lower secured debt reliance and higher cashflow generation relative to its debt. An upgrade of the CFR would likely result in an upgrade of all ratings of the group.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Modular's CFR if the company (i) is unable to maintain its cash flow generation; (ii) fails to maintain a sustainable profitability; and/or (iii) is unable to deleverage, maintaining gross leverage above 6.5x for a prolonged time while consuming its cash balances.

Moody's could also change the debt ratings if there are material changes to the liability structure that increase or decrease expected recoveries in a default scenario.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

