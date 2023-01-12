Moody's affirms the B3 CFR of Creation Technologies; outlook changed to stable

New York, January 12, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Creation Technologies Inc. ("Creation"), or ("Creation Technologies"), including the B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), and B3 rating on the term loan due 2028. The outlook is stable.

The change in Creation's outlook to stable from positive reflects Moody's expectation for continued elevated leverage of around 6x and pressure on cash flow generation in the next 12 months. This pressure is largely driven by continued supply chain disruptions and component shortages, which are negatively impacting revenue and earnings as well as elevating inventory levels with unfinished goods. Although there are sporadic signs of easement in the supply chain, the timing of significant improvement and subsequent cash flow generation is uncertain over the next year.

The B3 CFR and stable outlook also acknowledge recessionary pressures in 2023, with Moody's expecting that the US economy will likely contract in a couple of quarters this year, with interest rates remaining elevated until inflation is reliably under control. The credit profile benefits from signs of operational improvement, with sequential margin expansion in the past few quarters driven by cost management and a slowdown in working capital cash outflow. Moody's acknowledges the continued share of wallet wins, new customers, and continued demand for Creation's offerings with a good backlog secured by purchase orders. Creation's $130 million ABL and ability to leverage vendors and customers to support working capital needs further support the affirmation.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Creation Technologies Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Creation Technologies Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects the company's high financial leverage, moderate customer concentration with the top 10 customers accounting for around a third of pro forma revenue, and niche business focus on the tech enabled industrial, medical and aerospace and defense (A&D) end markets. The rating is constrained by ongoing supply chain disruptions and component shortages and the uncertainty of when these industry-wide challenges will subside. Moody's expects the supply chain disruptions will continue to pressure Creation's operating performance in 2023, but begin to alleviate during the year.

Creation benefits from the specialty nature of its high-mix, low-to-mid volume assembly services, which support EBITDA margins that are well above its larger tier 1 peers and typical for tier 2 providers. The company also maintains long-term, strategic relationships with core customers. Creation has demonstrated the ability to leverage client relationships and receive cash advances from customers to finance working capital needs, providing a partial mitigant against current supply chain challenges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Creation sustains organic revenue growth, enhances its liquidity profile, and expands EBITDA such that adjusted debt/EBITDA is expected to be sustained at around 5x and free-cash-flow/debt at 5%, respectively.

The ratings could be downgraded if Creation's liquidity profile diminishes, revenue decreases on an organic basis, debt/EBITDA remains elevated, or if free-cash-flow/debt declines on a more than temporary basis. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company adopts more aggressive financial policies.

Creation's liquidity profile is adequate, pressured by working capital stress stemming from ongoing supply chain disruptions and one-time cash integration costs. The company maintains a $130 million asset-based revolving credit facility due 2026 (upsized from $90 million). The company has $60 million drawn on this facility as of September 2022. Moody's expects that Creation will benefit from a large, reciprocal cash inflow once supply chain pressures ease and inventory unwinds, which will support strong free cash flow and allow for some revolver repayment. Creation will need less than $3 million in growth capital expenditures in the next 12-18 months. Moody's projects the Company will generate just under $30 million of annual free-cash-flow in a normalized operating environment.

ESG considerations have a highly negative impact (CIS-4) on Creation Technologies' credit profile. This reflects the company's aggressive financial strategy, and controlling private equity ownership. Social risks are moderate reflecting the company's lack of consumer exposure balanced by its reliance on highly skilled personnel. Environmental risks are moderately negative reflecting the company's position in the global technology supply chain.

Creation Technologies, an EMS provider, has moderately negative environmental exposure (E-3). This reflects the company's use of energy at operating sites and creation of waste resulting from manufacturing processes. The company generally can pass costs to its customers, including freight and environmental taxes.

Creation Technologies' social exposure is moderately negative (S-3). This reflects the company's reliance on highly skilled technical talent.

Creation Technologies' governance risk is highly negative (G-4). This reflects the company's aggressive financial strategy and controlled ownership by a financial sponsor. The company's management team has been in place since the LBO and its reporting, while not public, is comparable to similarly situated peers.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Creation Technologies Inc., founded in 1991 and headquartered in Boston, MA, is a specialty electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") provider, offering OEMs end-to-end services and advanced design and manufacturing capabilities for high complexity, low-to-medium volume electronic systems. The Company specializes in product development and engineering, prototyping, lean manufacturing, logistics and aftermarket services with a focus in the Tech Industrial, Medical and Aerospace & Defense end markets. Pro forma revenue for the twelve months ending September 2022 was approximately $916 million.

