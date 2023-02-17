Moody's affirms the B3 long-term ratings of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, changes the outlook to negative from stable

Rating action follows the rapid deterioration in the credit fundamentals of two major African economies where the bank is operating, namely Ghana and Nigeria

London, February 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the following ratings of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI): the B3 long-term issuer ratings, the Not Prime short-term issuer ratings, the B3 senior unsecured foreign currency rating, the b2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and the b1 Adjusted BCA. At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to negative from stable on the group's long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- NEGATIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS THE RAPID AND MATERIAL DETERIORATION IN THE OPERATING ENVIRONMENTS OF GHANA AND NIGERIA

The change in outlook to negative on the long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings captures the weaker sovereign creditworthiness, deteriorating macroeconomic environment and increasingly uncertain operating environment in Ghana and Nigeria, two of the major jurisdictions where ETI operates. Moody's has recently downgraded the government issuer ratings of these two countries – to Ca from Caa2 for the Government of Ghana and to Caa1 from B3 for the Government of Nigeria – and lowered the respective Banking System Macro Profile scores to "Very Weak-" and to "Very Weak".

- Linkage to the sovereigns given high assets' exposure

The weaker creditworthiness of the Ghanaian and Nigerian sovereigns poses material risks to ETI's credit profile, given the interlinkages between the sovereigns' credit profiles and the group's balance sheet, through ETI's significant holdings of sovereign debt securities and other assets in these two jurisdictions. ETI has significant exposure to Ghana and Nigeria, with 24% of its assets located in Nigeria and 9.9% of its assets located in Ghana as at 30 September 2022.

In Ghana, although the terms of the restructuring remain uncertain, Moody's expects that private creditors will likely incur substantial losses in the restructuring of local and foreign currencies debts issued by the Government of Ghana. A restructuring of sovereign debt securities would also weaken the banking system's liquidity in the country, especially if maturities are extended, because banks will need to hold on to their government exposure for an extended period, limiting their ability to lend to the real economy. Nevertheless Moody's expects that the banking sector will receive a degree of support in the form of forbearance from domestic authorities.

In Nigeria, Moody's expects the government's fiscal and debt position to continue to deteriorate. The government faces wide-ranging fiscal pressure while the capacity to respond remains constrained by Nigeria's long-standing institutional weaknesses and social challenges.

- Lowering of the Banking System Macro Profile in Ghana and Nigeria

For Ghana, Moody's lowered its Macro Profile to 'Very Weak -' from 'Very Weak'. The likely government debt restructuring and further deterioration in macroeconomic conditions have increased the risks on Ghanaian banks' solvency and liquidity profiles.

For Nigeria, Moody's lowered its Macro Profile for Nigeria to "Very Weak" from "Very Weak+". The revised Macro Profile for Nigeria reflects Moody's expectation that depressed and uncertain oil production, capital outflows amid flight to quality and the government's constrained access to external funding will likely continue to weigh on Nigeria's external position in 2023. The revised Macro Profile also captures the risks that foreign currency shortages in the country pose to the liquidity, capitalisation and asset quality of Nigerian banks.

- Modest liquidity of the holding company

The negative outlook also captures the relatively modest foreign currency liquidity position of the holding company amid tight funding conditions globally, as well as the expected decline in dividends upstreamed by the Ghanaian subsidiary (amid lower profitability and a weaker local currency). The risk is partly mitigated by ETI's track record of raising cross-border funding, the expected increase in dividends upstreamed by the subsidiaries operating in the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (following regulatory constraints during the pandemic) and in the West African Economic and Monetary Union (following phase-in of Basel II/III capital standards during 2018-23), as well as the group's ability to temporarily upstream liquidity from its subsidiaries on a contingent basis.

-- AFFIRMATION OF LONG-TERM RATINGS REFLECTS HISTORICAL RESILIENCE AND IMPROVEMENT OF THE CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE OF THE SUBSIDIARIES

Moody's affirmation of ETI's b2 notional BCA takes into consideration the gradual improvement and resilience in the asset quality, capitalisation and liquidity of the consolidated subsidiaries of ETI over the last couple of years. As a counterbalance to the aforementioned improvement, the rating affirmation also takes into account the group's still weak capitalisation, legacy problem loans, as well as the profitability challenges at the Nigerian operations. ETI's problem loans improved to 6.3% of gross loans as of September 2022 from 9.7% as of December 2019, while loan loss reserves increased to 113% of problem loans as of September 2022 from 58% as of December 2019. The group's tangible common equity to risk weighted assets ratio (TCE ratio) increased to 7.9% in June 2022 from 6.4% at end-2019, while its reported Tier 1 ratio was 10.1% in September 2022 from 8.8% at end-2019. The aforementioned TCE ratio incorporates an adjustment for minority interests, but does not incorporate a further and private adjustment that Moody's performs to risk weight the government securities holdings.

-- NOTCHING CONSIDERATIONS AND GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

Starting from the group's b2 notional BCA, the B3 long-term issuer ratings take into account (1) a one-notch uplift for affiliate and government support, (2) a one-notch downward adjustment for structural subordination, as well as (3) one-notch downward adjustment for double leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if (a) there is continued weakening in the creditworthiness and/or operating environment of the jurisdictions in which the group operates; and/or (b) there is a deterioration in the group's liquidity, capitalisation or asset quality.

There is limited upwards pressure on the ratings given the current negative outlook. The ratings could be stabilised if (a) there is a material improvement in the creditworthiness and/or operating environment of the of the jurisdictions in which the group operates; and (b) there is a significant improvement in the operating environments in Nigeria and Ghana, and/or (c) there is a significant improvement in the group's double leverage.

