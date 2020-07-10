Moody's affirms the B3/NP deposit ratings of The Co-operative Bank plc

Outlook changed to stable from positive
London, 10 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
all ratings and assessments of The Co-operative Bank plc (The Co-operative
Bank) and its intermediate holding company The Co-operative Bank
Finance p.l.c. (The Co-operative Bank Finance).
The ultimate holding company, The Co-operative Bank Holdings
Limited, is unrated.
The rating agency also changed the outlook on the long-term deposit
rating of The Co-operative Bank, and on the long-term
issuer rating of The Co-operative Bank Finance, to stable
from positive.
A full list of ratings affected by this action is at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the b3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of The Co-operative
Bank and the stable outlook balance lower execution risk but weaker profitability
prospects in the current operating environment.
In 2019, The Co-operative Bank made significant progress
in achieving its planned restructuring. The bank concluded its
2018-2019 "fix the basics" plan, which included
the separation of its IT systems from its previous shareholder,
The Co-operative Group; Moody's had indicated that the
execution risk related the separation of The Co-operative Bank's
IT systems was a key risk for the bank.
At the same time, the economic shock deriving from the outbreak
of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and globally a social risk according
to Moody's, will exacerbate the inability of The Co-operative
Bank to be profitable due to higher credit provisions for expected losses
and lower demand for credit.
In 2019, the bank reported a pre-tax loss of GBP152 million
[1]. According to The Co-operative Bank, several
costs are non-recurring; for example, IT investments
and charges for payment protection insurance. However, also
excluding the costs that the bank considers as extraordinary, The
Co-operative Bank indicated that it would still have reported a
pre-tax loss of GBP20 million [1].
In the currently challenging UK operating environment, in which
Moody's expects a 10.1% real GDP contraction and an
8% unemployment rate in 2020 [2], the rating agency
expects The Co-operative Bank to remain loss-making for
at least the next two years. As such, the rating agency believes
that The Co-operative Bank lacks, at present, a sustainable
business model; this is a key governance consideration that Moody's
continues to incorporate in the ratings of The Co-operative Bank.
Moody's believes that operating costs will reduce as the bank progresses
with the execution of its strategic plan. At the same time,
the net interest income will be challenged by low margins, subdued
growth, and the forthcoming issuance of debt to meet the minimum
requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL); fees
are unlikely to grow given the macroeconomic contraction, and loan
loss charges are expected to increase. In 2019 The Co-operative
Bank reported GBP2.5 million in loan loss reversals [1],
which will not be repeated in the current environment.
As a partially mitigating factor, Moody's noted that The Co-operative
Bank still has high risk-weighted capital ratios. As of
March 2020, the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was
18.3%, while the total capital ratio was 22.6%;
these ratios are higher than most of the rated UK banks, however
the bank has a high Pillar 2A requirement relative to peers and continues
to not meet its PRA assessment buffer requirement. Moody's
calculates that The Co-operative Bank has a circa GBP 270 million
buffer over minimum capital requirements; this buffer is good in
relation to the bank's size, but the risk of a material reduction
of the buffer and a breach of the minimum requirement is high in a stressed
environment for a loss-making bank such as The Co-operative
Bank.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The Co-operative Bank's BCA could be upgraded following a return
to sustainable internal capital generation through earnings, and
the issuance of sufficient debt to meet the bank's MREL requirements.
An upgrade of the BCA would lead to an upgrade of the long-term
deposit ratings of The Co-operative Bank and the issuer rating
for The Co-operative Bank Finance. Substantial issuance
of bail-in-able subordinated or senior debt by The Co-operative
Bank or The Co-operative Bank Finance, which would protect
depositors from losses in a resolution scenario, could also lead
to an upgrade of the long-term deposit ratings. The Co-operative
Bank Finance's issuer rating could also be upgraded following a material
increase in the stock of subordinated liabilities issued by The Co-operative
Bank Finance or by The Co-operative Bank, or a material issuance
of senior unsecured debt by The Co-operative Bank Finance.
The Co-operative Bank's BCA could be downgraded following evidence
that the bank will not be able to return to a sustainable level of net
profitability beyond 2021.
A downgrade of The Co-operative Bank's BCA would lead to a downgrade
of all long-term ratings of The Co-operative Bank and The
Co-operative Bank Finance.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: The Co-operative Bank plc
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed b3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
b3
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed B1(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed
B2
.... LT Deposit Ratings, Affirmed B3,
outlook changed to Stable from Positive
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed
NP
.... ST Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP
Outlook action:
....Outlook changed to Stable from Positive
..Issuer: The Co-operative Bank Finance p.l.c.
Affirmations:
....ST Issuer Ratings, Affirmed NP
....LT Issuer Ratings, Affirmed Caa1,
outlook changed to Stable from Positive
Outlook action:
....Outlook changed to Stable from Positive
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Source: The Co-operative Bank's financials
and investor presentations.
[2] Source: Moody's Global Macro Outlook 2020-21:
Global economy is limping back to life, but the recovery will be
long and bumpy, published on 22 June 2020.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Edoardo Calandro
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Laurie Mayers
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454