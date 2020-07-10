Moody's affirms the B3/NP deposit ratings of The Co-operative Bank plc

Outlook changed to stable from positive

London, 10 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed all ratings and assessments of The Co-operative Bank plc (The Co-operative Bank) and its intermediate holding company The Co-operative Bank Finance p.l.c. (The Co-operative Bank Finance). The ultimate holding company, The Co-operative Bank Holdings Limited, is unrated.

The rating agency also changed the outlook on the long-term deposit rating of The Co-operative Bank, and on the long-term issuer rating of The Co-operative Bank Finance, to stable from positive.

A full list of ratings affected by this action is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the b3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of The Co-operative Bank and the stable outlook balance lower execution risk but weaker profitability prospects in the current operating environment.

In 2019, The Co-operative Bank made significant progress in achieving its planned restructuring. The bank concluded its 2018-2019 "fix the basics" plan, which included the separation of its IT systems from its previous shareholder, The Co-operative Group; Moody's had indicated that the execution risk related the separation of The Co-operative Bank's IT systems was a key risk for the bank.

At the same time, the economic shock deriving from the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and globally a social risk according to Moody's, will exacerbate the inability of The Co-operative Bank to be profitable due to higher credit provisions for expected losses and lower demand for credit.

In 2019, the bank reported a pre-tax loss of GBP152 million [1]. According to The Co-operative Bank, several costs are non-recurring; for example, IT investments and charges for payment protection insurance. However, also excluding the costs that the bank considers as extraordinary, The Co-operative Bank indicated that it would still have reported a pre-tax loss of GBP20 million [1].

In the currently challenging UK operating environment, in which Moody's expects a 10.1% real GDP contraction and an 8% unemployment rate in 2020 [2], the rating agency expects The Co-operative Bank to remain loss-making for at least the next two years. As such, the rating agency believes that The Co-operative Bank lacks, at present, a sustainable business model; this is a key governance consideration that Moody's continues to incorporate in the ratings of The Co-operative Bank.

Moody's believes that operating costs will reduce as the bank progresses with the execution of its strategic plan. At the same time, the net interest income will be challenged by low margins, subdued growth, and the forthcoming issuance of debt to meet the minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL); fees are unlikely to grow given the macroeconomic contraction, and loan loss charges are expected to increase. In 2019 The Co-operative Bank reported GBP2.5 million in loan loss reversals [1], which will not be repeated in the current environment.

As a partially mitigating factor, Moody's noted that The Co-operative Bank still has high risk-weighted capital ratios. As of March 2020, the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 18.3%, while the total capital ratio was 22.6%; these ratios are higher than most of the rated UK banks, however the bank has a high Pillar 2A requirement relative to peers and continues to not meet its PRA assessment buffer requirement. Moody's calculates that The Co-operative Bank has a circa GBP 270 million buffer over minimum capital requirements; this buffer is good in relation to the bank's size, but the risk of a material reduction of the buffer and a breach of the minimum requirement is high in a stressed environment for a loss-making bank such as The Co-operative Bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The Co-operative Bank's BCA could be upgraded following a return to sustainable internal capital generation through earnings, and the issuance of sufficient debt to meet the bank's MREL requirements.

An upgrade of the BCA would lead to an upgrade of the long-term deposit ratings of The Co-operative Bank and the issuer rating for The Co-operative Bank Finance. Substantial issuance of bail-in-able subordinated or senior debt by The Co-operative Bank or The Co-operative Bank Finance, which would protect depositors from losses in a resolution scenario, could also lead to an upgrade of the long-term deposit ratings. The Co-operative Bank Finance's issuer rating could also be upgraded following a material increase in the stock of subordinated liabilities issued by The Co-operative Bank Finance or by The Co-operative Bank, or a material issuance of senior unsecured debt by The Co-operative Bank Finance.

The Co-operative Bank's BCA could be downgraded following evidence that the bank will not be able to return to a sustainable level of net profitability beyond 2021.

A downgrade of The Co-operative Bank's BCA would lead to a downgrade of all long-term ratings of The Co-operative Bank and The Co-operative Bank Finance.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: The Co-operative Bank plc

Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed B1(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed B2

.... LT Deposit Ratings, Affirmed B3, outlook changed to Stable from Positive

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

.... ST Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

Outlook action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Positive

..Issuer: The Co-operative Bank Finance p.l.c.

Affirmations:

....ST Issuer Ratings, Affirmed NP

....LT Issuer Ratings, Affirmed Caa1, outlook changed to Stable from Positive

Outlook action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

