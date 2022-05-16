Moody's affirms the Baa1 rating of the State of Queretaro; negative outlook

New York, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa1 issuer rating (local currency) of the State of Queretaro and maintained the negative outlook. The baseline credit assessment (BCA) for Queretaro was also affirmed at baa1.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Queretaro, State of

.... Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Queretaro, State of

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE RATING

The affirmation of the baa1 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and Baa1 rating of the State of Queretaro reflects its economic strength, which supports a relatively higher level of own-source revenues compared to national peers, as well as its solid governance and management practices. Queretaro benefits from a diversified local economy and has historically maintained very low debt levels, manageable cash financing requirements that have been driven primarily by infrastructure spending and a very strong liquidity position.

Between 2017-2021, the state posted positive operating balances except for 2020 which was affected by the impact of the pandemic. Its cash financing requirements averaged a modest -0.4% of total revenue over this period, mainly reflecting expenditures controls, which has led to low debt levels and a very strong liquidity position. Net direct and indirect debt averaged a low 6.2% of total revenues during the same period, while cash covered 13.7x current liabilities as of December 2021.

Moody's estimates that Queretaro's cash financing requirements in 2022 will be broadly balanced, equal to -0.02% of total revenues, taking into account the state's measures to control operating expenditures and the state's ongoing infrastructure spending in order to boost the economic recovery. The rating affirmation also takes into account Moody's expectation that Queretaro's debt levels will continue declining, reaching 4.7% of total revenue at the end of 2022 and that liquidity will remain very strong with cash covering 13.5x the state's current liabilities.

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the negative outlook on the Government of Mexico's (Baa1 negative) rating given the strong economic and financial linkages between the sovereign and Queretaro. Despite Queretaro registering a higher level of own-source revenues than the median of national peers equivalent to 23.8% of operating revenue, the state still depends significantly on federal transfers.

The Baa1 rating incorporates a baseline credit assessment of baa1 and Moody's assessment of a low probability of support from the Government of Mexico.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The state of Queretaro has a highly negative exposure to environmental risks, reflected in the E-4 issuer profile score, given its exposure to physical climate risk mainly in the form of heat and water stress as temperatures continue to rise while the state faces water scarcity risks. The assessment also takes into account Queretaro's moderately negatively negative exposure to carbon transition and waste and pollution risks. While the state has been implementing measures to combat air pollution, Queretaro still shows periods of high air pollution.

Moody's considers that Queretaro's exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3 issuer profile score). While social risks have not led to instability that has adversely affected Queretaro's economic or fiscal performance, the state faces relatively large unfunded pension liabilities, a significant informal economy and income inequality as well as infrastructure needs. While relative to other national peers Queretaro has a safer environment in terms of violence that threatens physical security, public safety could increase operating spending pressures. These factors add negative pressure given the potential investment and spending requirements and could be sources of social tensions.

Queretaro's neutral to low governance IPS (G-2 issuer profile) reflects Mexico's institutional framework, under which the state collects limited own-source revenue but also has limited debt acquisition levels to which it must comply. Queretaro delivers documents in a timely manner; accuracy and detail of information are largely complete, and the level of data transparency is satisfactory. The government maintains a strong track record of effective fiscal policymaking and very low debt levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although an upgrade is currently unlikely because Queretaro is rated at the same level as Mexico, Moody's would consider upgrading Queretaro's ratings in the event of an upgrade of Mexico's rating and if the state maintains a strong liquidity position, along with moderate debt levels and an improvements in gross operating balances.

A downgrade on Mexico's ratings would exert downward pressure on the State of Queretaro's rating. A significant change in the financial policy of the state that negatively affects the operating balance resulting in an increase in debt or an important deterioration in its liquidity could put negative pressure in the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Roxana Munoz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Sub-Sovereign Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Alejandro Olivo

MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

