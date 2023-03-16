Moody's affirms the Baa1 rating on Vermont Public Power Supply Authority's Swanton Project Bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 rating on Vermont Public Power Supply Authority's (VPPSA) Swanton Project revenue bonds of approximately $10 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 rating affirmation reflects the legal security of the take-or-pay power sales agreement with 11 municipal electric utilities and 1 rural electric cooperative that collectively have a weighted average credit quality in the Baa range. The weighted average credit quality is somewhat weak compared to similarly rated municipal projects and is further exacerbated by Vermont's regulation of municipal utilities as their rates need to be approved by the Vermont Public Utility Commission even though VPPSA and the project itself is unregulated. This is balanced by the project's profile as a peaking facility and its fast reserve capacity as it is highly valuable to ISO-NE, owing to its ability to quickly help stabilize the New England electrical grid. Moreover, with the project's participation in ISO-NE's capacity and energy markets, the project is able to realize value from the services it provides to ISO-NE. As a result, each member receives an annual bill credit through the authority's power settlement process that reflects the economic benefit to the participants. This structure helps to reduce each member's payment obligation to the project, helps to mitigate the need for a substantial rate increase at VPPSA, and lowers the burden of the obligation to each member. The rating also considers the project's strong liquidity that has consistently produced days cash on hand over 1,000 days as management continues to keep strong liquidity totals for potential maintenance needs of the facility.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that there will be no material deterioration in the participant credit quality and the project will continue to show strong operating performance, enabling it to receive compensation for the services provided to ISO-NE.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Notable improvement in the project participants' weighted average credit quality

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material deterioration in the project participants' weighted average credit quality

-Unexpected major plant outages that impact financial performance

LEGAL SECURITY

Pledged net revenues are derived from the power sales agreements with 11 municipal electric utilities and 1 rural electric cooperative according to their project entitlement shares. The bond rate covenant is sum-sufficient, and there is no additional bonds test although any issuance is subject to approval by the Vermont PUC. The debt service reserve fund is fully cash funded and sized to meet maximum annual debt service.

PROFILE

VPPSA is a joint action agency established in 1979. The authority is a self-supported agency providing a variety of centralized services to its 11 member municipal distribution utilities throughout the State of Vermont. The authority is organized as a public service corporation and the board of directors consists of 11 directors, with one director elected by the legislative body of each of the 11 municipal members.

The Swanton project participants include 11 municipal electric distribution utilities that are VPPSA members and one electric cooperative which is not a VPPSA member. The Swanton plant is a 48 MW dual-fuel peaking electric generation plant in Swanton, Vermont that achieved full commercial operations in June 2010. The plant has Fast-Start capabilities and is mostly utilized for reserve capacity purposes in the ISO-NE forward and real time markets.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396803. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

