Moody's affirms the Baa1 underlying rating of Healthcare Support (North Staffs) Finance plc; outlook remains stable

London, March 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the Baa1 underlying ratings of the GBP190.0 million 2.067% index-linked guaranteed secured Bonds (the "Bonds") due 2043 issued by Healthcare Support (North Staffs) Finance plc (the "Issuer") and the GBP154.6 million index-linked senior secured loan facility due 2039 provided by the European Investment Bank (the "EIB Loan"). The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation reflects the continued satisfactory performance of both the Issuer and the associated project company ("ProjectCo"), with minimal financial deductions and moderate service failure points ("SFPs").

The Baa1 ratings positively reflect: (1) the long-term project agreement ("PA") with two National Health Service ("NHS") Trusts, to design, construct, finance and provide facilities management ("FM") services in exchange for a long-term availability-based payment; (2) the sustained track record of satisfactory operating performance with annual deductions remaining under 0.5% of annual unitary payments; (3) the Issuer's projected annual debt service cover ratio ("DSCR") levels for the remainder of the debt term are expected to remain in line with Baa1 rated peers; (4) the positive relationship with the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust and the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, reflected in no warning notices being issued in instances where SFP thresholds were breached; and (5) a range of creditor protections included within the Issuer's financing structure, such as debt service and maintenance reserves.

The Baa1 ratings also incorporate as negatives: (1) a high concentration of lifecycle costs towards the end of the PA following recent lifecycle reprofiling and (2) the all-cost break-even of c.5% which is weakly positioned within the peer group of similar UK PPP projects. However, this break-even does not reflect the contractual protection from the PA's soft FM benchmarking/market-testing provisions, whereby certain cost increases can be passed on to the Trusts on a periodic basis.

In 2021 the Issuer and the controlling creditors Assured Guaranty UK Limited (AGUK) and EIB agreed an updated lifecycle profile (the "ULP"). Previously the financial close lifecycle profile was incorporated into the financial model. The ULP reflects a detailed site condition survey and over 10 years data on asset life. The creditors' technical advisor has reviewed the ULP and views it as satisfactory.

The ULP has higher lifecycle in the last 5 years of the PA term compared to the previous profile. This resulted in reduced DSCRs during this period. The Issuer agreed to over-fund the maintenance reserve account ("MRA") in excess of the contractual three-year look forward amount. The required profile is documented within the financial model. This over-funding supports liquidity towards the PA expiry date and provides protection against unexpected cost increases.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if (1) ProjectCo demonstrates strong operating performance, with deductions well below the Warning Notice thresholds on a consistent basis across all service categories; and if (2) the Issuer achieves significant improvement in forecasted financial metrics. However, the large proportion of fixed revenues and costs limits the extent to which financial metrics can improve materially.

The ratings could be downgraded if (1) ProjectCo accrues a sizeable number of SFPs, resulting in significant risk of termination of the PA; (2) ProjectCo experiences higher financial deductions, cost increases, or inadequate lifecycle cost assumptions of such a magnitude that DSCRs decline below 1.15x on a sustained basis; or (3) the Issuer does not fund the MRA to the level agreed with the controlling creditors.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244911. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

