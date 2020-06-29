Moody's affirms the Baa2 on the TIFIA Loan for Orange County Transportation Authority's (CA) 405 Express Lanes; outlook stable

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 on Orange County Transportation Authority's (CA) (OCTA's) $628.93 million Transportation Infrastructure and Innovation Finance Act (TIFIA) loan for the 405 Express Lanes (EL's).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating reflects the fundamental strengths of this managed lane/express lane project, including its purpose as a congestion reliever in a densely populated, highly congested, primarily commuter corridor in a service area that is socioeconomically strong and growing. The asset fundamentals support the forecasted demand for the managed lanes over the medium-term and through loan maturity. The forecasted demand is based on heavy congestion in the 72 -mile Interstate 405 (I-405) corridor, which combined with relatively low leverage for this type of project, strong legal covenants, including no additional senior debt allowed except for project completion, reasonable traffic capture and revenue growth rate assumptions and a government sponsor with extensive transportation capital planning and managed lanes experience support rating.

The rating also considers the delay of 285 days (9 months) to the Substantial Completion Date, in addition to the risks associated with design-build joint venture (DBJV) contractors of weaker credit quality and with relatively little experience working together in California. While the delay is substantial, it is mitigated by the TIFIA payment structure as debt service payments do not begin until five years after the project is operational, giving the project substantial flexibility. Additional credit weaknesses include an ascending debt structure and debt service reserve (DSRF) and major maintenance reserve funds that are expected to be funded from excess cash flow only after the project is operational.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the project will be completed without a material increase in schedule delays and both DBJV members will continue to execute construction as expected. The stable outlook also considers our view that traffic and revenue will ramp-up and grow in line with the base case forecast and Moody's base case forecast, which assumes a 25% cut to toll revenues over the life of the TIFIA loan to produce financial metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- The project's construction is completed on time and within budget

- The 405 EL performs close to its base case forecast on a sustained basis once full ramp-up is complete

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material unmitigated delays demonstrating substantial issues impacting construction

- Substantial increase in project costs allocated to the project

- A longer than expected ramp-up period, traffic is notably lower than forecasted, or if the EL begins to underperform our base case forecast

LEGAL SECURITY

The TIFIA loan is secured by net toll revenues collected on the 405 EL and by funds reserved for payment of debt service. The project has a Debt Service Reserve Fund that will be cash funded from toll revenues, beginning three years after substantial completion and equal to the debt service due over the next twelve months.

Subordinate debt requires consent from TIFIA and the TIFIA loan will be the only debt outstanding for the 405 EL and no other senior debt is allowed except for project completion bonds limited to 15% of the TIFIA loan or approximately $94 million.

PROFILE

The 405 Express Lanes (EL) is a government owned toll road managed lane project undertaken by Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA). It is part of the broader 405 Project on the San Diego Freeway (I-405) between SR-73 and I-605, a 16-mile corridor that passes through, or adjacent to, the cities of Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Westminster, Garden Grove, Seal Beach, Long Beach, and the community of Rossmoor. A tolled express lane will be added in each direction from the SR-73 north to the SR-22 that will combine with the existing HOV lanes to create 2x2 405 EL in the I-405 median from SR-73 to I-605.

OCTA will be responsible for O&M of the 16 mile 405 Express Lanes under the cooperative agreement, while Caltrans will continue to be responsible for non-tolled lanes. OCTA has independent rate-setting ability, through a simple majority vote of its board. OCTA has a concession from the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) on the 405 EL for a term of 40 years, beginning on the first day the 405 Express Lanes opens for public use, and this can be renegotiated if toll revenues are found to be insufficient and refinancing of the debt is required. At the end of the lease, the managed lanes revert back to Caltrans.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

