Moody's affirms the Baa2 rating of Copenhagen Airports A/S with a stable outlook and the Baa3 rating of Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS with a negative outlook

Paris, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured debt ratings of Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH) and the Baa3 senior secured debt ratings of its holding company Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS (CAD). Concurrently, CPH's baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) has been affirmed. The outlook on CPH has changed to stable from negative. The outlook on CAD remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of CPH's Baa2 rating reflects Moody's assumption that the credit metrics of CPH will recover to levels commensurate with the current rating by 2024, namely a Funds from operations (FFO) / debt ratio at the CPH level of at least the low double digits in percentage terms, through a combination of traffic recovery and an increase in airport charges. The company's financial performance needs to improve to fully comply with all financial covenants, and the speed of this will depend on the implementation of new aviation charges with effect from January 2024, which will need to be negotiated with airlines in the first half of 2023, failing which a regulatory imposed fallback mechanism will be used to set charges for a 2-year period. The stable outlook reflects CPH's ability to accommodate a range of possible aviation charge outcomes, together with the likelihood that its financial profile will remain stable with the support of its lenders and shareholders, which include the Government of Denmark (Aaa stable), irrespective as to the outcome of aviation charge negotiations.

The affirmation of CAD's Baa3 rating reflects Moody's assumption that the credit metrics of CAD are likely to recover to levels commensurate with the current rating by 2024, namely an FFO / debt ratio of at least 10% at the CAD level through a combination of traffic recovery and an increase in airport charges at CPH. CAD financial metrics are dependent on the performance of CPH, and it's longer term financial stability on cash flow up-streamed from CPH to service and repay debt at CAD. The negative outlook on CAD reflects the risks that a combination of lower than expected traffic and / or lower than anticipated aviation charges may cause a continued lock up of dividends from CPH for an extended period of time, albeit possibly counter-balanced with any possible recapitalization at the CAD level.

Debt has increased materially at CPH since the outbreak of COVID in early 2020 given the substantial loss of traffic but continued operating and capital expenditure which, together with lower EBITDA, has resulted in financial covenant breaches which have required temporary waivers and suspension of dividends from CPH. Moody's expects this position to improve but will likely remain a feature of CPH's debt profile for the next one to two years.

Traffic has recovered at Copenhagen Airport, reaching around 80% of the pre-Covid level as of September 2022 despite on-going restructuring of its largest carrier operator SAS, and is expected to recover further over the next couple of years. Copenhagen Airport's current regulatory settlement, which came into effect in 2019, will expire in December 2023, and negotiations with airlines on new airport charges beyond 2023 will commence early next year. Such charges will need to be agreed with the airport's main airlines, failing which a regulatory charge fallback mechanism will apply. Given changed circumstances post COVID a material increase in aviation charges would be expected effective from 1 January 2024.

Nevertheless, both CAD and CPH face some significant headwinds given a deteriorating macro-economic environment in Europe and pressure on consumers, and some uncertainties as to the future form and route network of Copenhagen's main hub airline SAS. In addition, debt maturities at both the CAD and CPH level will need to be refinanced in the near term.

More generally the Baa2 rating of CPH and the Baa3 rating of CAD are supported by: (1) the strong business profile of Copenhagen airport, which is the largest airport in Denmark and which acts as an important hub for air travel in the surrounding southern Scandinavian region; (2) a well managed airport with moderate capital expenditure requirements and a regulatory framework which encourages negotiated tariff levels between the airport and its main airlines; and (3) debt structural features which provide for the formal subordination of the shareholder loans at CAD and include some elements of senior debt protection at the same level, although insufficient to provide uplift to the CAD and CPH credit profiles.

At the same time, however, the credit quality of CPH and CAD group is constrained by: (1) the weak profile of the airport's main carriers and its exposure to transfer traffic; (2) the relatively high leverage at the CAD and CPH level; and (3) the current constraints arising from the group's tight position against financial covenants.

CPH and CAD debt documentation includes the requirement for the maintenance of certain financial covenants which were waived during the 2020-2022 due to the impact of Covid-19 and are expected to be further waived until 2024.

CPH (but not CAD) is a government related issuer given it's 39% ownership by the Government of Denmark (Aaa Stable). It's Baa2 rating comprises a BCA of baa2 and Moderate Support and Moderate Dependence, with no ratings uplift assigned at this time given the Danish Government's fairly non-interventionist approach in terms of strategic decision making.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK FOR CPH AND NEGATIVE OUTLOOK FOR CAD

The stable outlook on CPH reflects Moody's expectation that the continued recovery in traffic together with tariff growth will support a return to credit metrics commensurate with a Baa2 rating for CPH over the next 12-24 months.

The negative outlook on CAD reflects the risk that a combination of lower than expected traffic and / or lower than anticipated aviation charges may cause an extended period of time in which financial metrics at the CAD level may not meet that considered sufficient for the rating, together with the consequent risk of a continued lock up of dividends from CPH for an extended period of time. However, Moody's recognizes that CAD's owners may choose to rebalance the capital structure of CAD and maintain sufficient liquidity over the near term to meet debt service payments if there is insufficient cashflow available from CPH.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

What could move the rating up - CPH

An FFO / Debt ratio in the high teens per cent together with the maintenance of a financial profile fully in compliance with the CPH financial covenants and an appropriate liquidity profile could result in an upgrade of CPH's rating. Any rating upgrade will further consider the credit quality of the wider CPH/CAD group and the degree of linkages between the two.

What could move the rating down - CPH

Failure to maintain a minimum FFO / Debt ratio in the low double digits percent, or un-waived covenant breaches and any liquidity concerns arising therefrom could result in a downgrade of CPH's rating. Furthermore, any concerns around the risks stemming from higher leverage at the wider CPH/CAD group could result in downwards rating pressure.

What could move the rating up - CAD

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of CAD's rating is unlikely at this time. A stabilization of the rating would require an expected resumption and maintenance of CPH's ability to provide dividends to CAD, and the maintenance of a financial profile fully in compliance with financial covenants at the CAD and CPH level, together with a minimum CAD consolidated FFO / Debt ratio of at least 10%.

What could move the rating down - CAD

Failure to recover to and maintain a combined CAD / CPH minimum FFO / Debt ratio of at least 10% could cause a downgrade of the rating. Furthermore, any un-waived covenant breaches and / or liquidity concerns could result in a downgrade. This may, for example, be caused by an inability of CPH to distribute dividends to CAD on a consistent basis in the future.

The principal methodology used in rating Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS was Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63380. The principal methodologies used in rating Copenhagen Airports A/S were Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63380, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH) owns and operates the only Danish airports in the Copenhagen region, namely Copenhagen airport and Roskilde airport. CPH is currently owned 39.2% by the Government of Denmark (Aaa stable) and 59.35% by Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS (CAD), the remainder being free float on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange. CAD is a holding company jointly owned by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and Arbejdsmarkedets TillÃ¦gspension.

