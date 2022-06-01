Moody's affirms the Baa2 rating of Medellin and changes the outlook to stable

New York, June 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer rating (local and foreign currency) of the City of Medellin. At the same time, Moody's changed the outlook to stable from negative. The baseline credit assessment (BCA) for Medellin was also affirmed at baa2.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE RATINGS

The affirmation of the baa2 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and Baa2 rating of Medellin reflects its economic strength, which supports its high levels of own-source revenues, as well as its solid governance and management practices. As Government of Colombia's (Baa2 stable) second largest city, Medellin benefits from a diversified local economy which supports its operating needs and has historically maintained relatively moderate debt levels and manageable cash financing requirements that have been driven primarily by infrastructure spending.

Medellin's cash financing requirements over the 2017-2021 period averaged 5.1% of total revenues. Moody's estimates that Medellin's financing deficits will be, on average, 3.2% in 2022 and 2023, which Moody's expects will be partially funded through debt.

Net direct and indirect debt represented 52.8% of total revenue in 2021. Moody's includes the city's portion of Metro de Medellin's debt in its calculations of Medellin's debt, as the pandemic negatively impacted the Metro's performance, weakening its financial health and increasing its reliance on the city's financing support. While the municipality will continue developing its ambitious infrastructure programme, Moody's expects debt to remain at 50.4% of total revenue during 2022 and to decline to 41.7% in 2023. The decrease on debt levels reflects the outstanding debt repayment and Moody's expectations of growing total revenue.

The ratings also incorporate an expectation of a strong likelihood of Medellin receiving extraordinary support from the Government of Colombia in the event that the city faces acute liquidity stress.

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK CHANGE

The change in the outlook to stable from negative for Medellin reflects that despite registering cash financing deficits, which are funded through some use of cash on hand, the city has maintained an adequate liquidity position which measured 1.2x (cash to current liabilities) as of December 2021, supported by advanced tax collections. This is in contrast to Moody's previous expectations of a decline in liquidity to well below 1x coverage. The outlook change also reflects Moody's expectations that liquidity will remain above 1.1x over the next 12-18 months.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's views the Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) considerations as having a limited impact on the current rating of the City of Medellin, with greater potential for future negative impact over time.

In Moody's assessment, Medellin's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3 issuer profile score), given its exposure to physical climate risk in the form of flooding and extreme precipitation that can affect the city's infrastructure. We assess Medellin's carbon transition and waste and pollution components as neutral to low exposure given Medellin's investments on sustainable transportation and infrastructure.

Moody's overall assessment of social risk exposure is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score) mainly reflecting high risks related to income inequality and housing that could be a potential source of social unrest. Medellin faces moderate challenges in the provision and quality of education, health and safety and access to basic services. Additional risks related to the large influx of Venezuelan migrants into Medellin adds pressure to the government's fiscal balance because of higher social spending, although there could be medium term positive effects on the economy by supporting increased investment and productivity.

Medellin's neutral to low governance risk exposure (G-2 issuer profile score) reflects Colombia's strong institutional framework. Medellin delivers documents in a timely manner; accuracy and detail of information are largely complete, and the level of data transparency is satisfactory. The government has maintained relatively moderate debt levels and a stable liquidity position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although an upgrade is currently unlikely because Medellin is rated at the same level as Colombia, Moody's would consider upgrading Medellin's ratings in the event of an upgrade of Colombia's rating and if Medellin strengthens its liquidity position while maintaining moderate debt levels.

Downward pressure on Medellin's ratings could arise if Colombia's rating is downgraded or if Medellin registers higher than expected cash financing deficits, leading to higher debt levels and a material deterioration in its liquidity metrics.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

