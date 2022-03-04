Moody's affirms the Baa2 ratings of Healthcare Realty and Healthcare Trust of America following their merger announcement, outlooks remain stable

New York, March 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed all ratings
of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated ("HR" or "Healthcare
Realty") following the announcement of the proposed merger with Healthcare
Trust of America Holdings, LP, the operating subsidiary of
Healthcare Trust of America, Incorporated (collectively "HTA") where
HR's board of directors and management will lead the surviving entity.
All ratings of HTA have also been affirmed. The rating outlooks
for both HR and HTA are stable.
The rating affirmations reflect the portfolio strength of the combined
platform, stable operating cash flows from a significantly larger
medical office building (MOB) portfolio, and adequate liquidity
with no meaningful near-term debt maturities. The stable
rating outlook for Healthcare Realty' reflects Moody's expectation
that the REIT will continue to prudently manage the balance sheet and
liquidity. Healthcare Trust of America's stable outlook reflects
the expectation that the transaction will close in the third quarter of
2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval
by the respective shareholders for both REITs.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated
....Senior Unsecured, Affirmed Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Baa2
..Issuer: Healthcare Trust of America Holdings,
LP
....Senior Unsecured, Affirmed Baa2
....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Healthcare Trust of America Holdings,
LP
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
On March 1, 2022, Healthcare Realty and Healthcare Trust of
America announced that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement
whereby HR will reverse merge into HTA in an "all cash and stock"
transaction with a pro forma combined enterprise value of approximately
$17.6 billion and market capitalization of approximately
$11.6 billion. Upon the completion of the transaction,
HR's management team will remain in place to lead the new company,
which will operate under the Healthcare Realty name and trade under the
NYSE ticker HR symbol. HTA shareholders will receive a special
cash dividend of $4.82 per share and a one-for-one
transaction exchange ratio based on HR's unaffected stock price
of $30.26 as of February 24, 2022. The cash
dividend will be funded with a combination of net proceeds from joint
venture transactions and asset dispositions. HR anticipates assuming
all of the debt from HTA, which has received a commitment letter
for $1.7 billion of debt financing from JPMorgan Chase.
The boards of both entities have approved the merger and the deal is expected
to close in the third quarter of 2022 following other closing conditions
including approvals from shareholders of both entities.
The merger will create the largest REIT purely dedicated to owning and
operating medical office buildings with 727 properties, containing
approximately 44 million square feet (SF). Approximately 68%
of the total footprint will be on or adjacent to hospital campuses.
Immediate benefits include approximately $33 million to $36
million in expected G&A costs synergies within the first 12 months.
The increase in the size of the operating platform is expected to produce
more portfolio diversification, a larger subset of embedded development
opportunities as well as a stronger balance sheet and more access to capital.
Additional strategic benefits include an expansion of scale into the top
100 markets with 26 clustered markets containing over half a million SF.
This will result in deeper market penetration in terms of more leasing
and investment opportunities as well as higher potential operating efficiencies.
Overall, the new portfolio will be spread across Sunbelt and coastal
metro markets with strong demand drivers, comprising 147 nodes with
close to 200,000 SF on average. The portfolio will remain
relatively granular in terms of tenant, healthcare system and geographic
concentration risk.
On a Moody's adjusted basis, HR's total debt to gross
assets and net debt plus preferred stock to EBITDA were 34% and
6.5x, while HTA's were approximately 38% and
6.6x as of December 31, 2021. HR's and HTA's
credit profiles are supported by an unencumbered asset base of approximately
86% and 100% of gross assets, respectively,
and strong fixed charge coverage ratios in excess of 5.0x.
Moody's expects the combined company's pro forma effective leverage
to remain in the mid-30% debt to gross assets range with
operating leverage in the low to mid-6.0x range.
The financial flexibility is expected to remain strong, bolstered
by a large unencumbered asset base of approximately 95% of gross
assets and a fixed charge coverage above 5.0x, providing
ample cushion against higher interest expense or an unexpected decline
in EBITDA. Positively, neither company has any corporate
debt maturities in 2022. Healthcare Realty maintains broad access
to capital and a proven record with its banking group to refinance its
debt obligations, including potentially recasting the revolving
credit facility, which matures in 2023.
Moody's expects the newly combined company to maintain its prudent financial
policy with near-term liquidity needs to be modest, coupled
with a manageable debt maturity schedule going forward and good access
to capital. Additionally, the new company will own a larger,
high-quality unencumbered portfolio and have a strong fixed charge
coverage ratio.
The stable rating outlook incorporates the expectation that HR will continue
to prudently manage the balance sheet and its liquidity while maintaining,
at a minimum, the same level of quality, diversification and
performance of the operating portfolio. HTA's stable outlook
reflects our expectation that the transaction will be closed.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating momentum would be predicated upon Healthcare Realty achieving
the following criteria on a recurring basis: 1) net debt to EBITDA
approaching 5.0x; 2) maintenance of same-store net
operating income (NOI) above 3.5%; 3) fixed charge
coverage ratio rising to above 4.5x; and 4) increase in asset
diversity including high-quality non-MOB assets.
Downward rating pressure for the REIT would result from: 1) net
debt to EBITDA rising to above 6.5x; 2) same-store
NOI remains meaningfully below 2.5%; 3) secured debt
to gross assets rising to above 10%; 3) fixed charge coverage
ratio declining to below 3.5x and 4) any significant tenant credit
issues.
Upward rating movement is unlikely for HTA given the pending closing of
the merger. If HR's acquisition of HTA does not occur and
HTA's portfolio quality and management platform were to be considered
weaker than expected, downward rating pressure could result on HTA's
ratings.
Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated
[NYSE: HR] is a REIT dedicated to the ownership, management,
acquisition, leasing and development/redevelopment of medical office
buildings ("MOBs") that primarily provide outpatient healthcare
services throughout the U.S. Comprising approximately 18.0
million SF, HR owns or holds interests in 258 properties located
across 35 markets in 23 states. As of December 31, 2021,
the REIT's gross assets and book equity totaled approximately $5.6
billion and $2.19 billion, respectively.
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Healthcare Trust of
America, Inc. [NYSE: HTA] is a self-managed
publicly traded REIT dedicated to owning real estate primarily consisting
of medical office buildings located on or adjacent to hospital campuses
or in off-campus, community core outpatient locations and
that are leased to health systems, research and academic institutions,
and various sized physician practices. At yearend 2021, the
REIT owned 26.1 million SF of MOB and other healthcare assets located
across 32 states. Gross assets and book equity totaled $8.48
billion and $3.26 billion, respectively.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
