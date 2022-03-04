info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms the Baa2 ratings of Healthcare Realty and Healthcare Trust of America following their merger announcement, outlooks remain stable

04 Mar 2022

New York, March 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed all ratings of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated ("HR" or "Healthcare Realty") following the announcement of the proposed merger with Healthcare Trust of America Holdings, LP, the operating subsidiary of Healthcare Trust of America, Incorporated (collectively "HTA") where HR's board of directors and management will lead the surviving entity. All ratings of HTA have also been affirmed. The rating outlooks for both HR and HTA are stable.

The rating affirmations reflect the portfolio strength of the combined platform, stable operating cash flows from a significantly larger medical office building (MOB) portfolio, and adequate liquidity with no meaningful near-term debt maturities. The stable rating outlook for Healthcare Realty' reflects Moody's expectation that the REIT will continue to prudently manage the balance sheet and liquidity. Healthcare Trust of America's stable outlook reflects the expectation that the transaction will close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the respective shareholders for both REITs.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated

....Senior Unsecured, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

..Issuer: Healthcare Trust of America Holdings, LP

....Senior Unsecured, Affirmed Baa2

....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Healthcare Trust of America Holdings, LP

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

On March 1, 2022, Healthcare Realty and Healthcare Trust of America announced that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby HR will reverse merge into HTA in an "all cash and stock" transaction with a pro forma combined enterprise value of approximately $17.6 billion and market capitalization of approximately $11.6 billion. Upon the completion of the transaction, HR's management team will remain in place to lead the new company, which will operate under the Healthcare Realty name and trade under the NYSE ticker HR symbol. HTA shareholders will receive a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share and a one-for-one transaction exchange ratio based on HR's unaffected stock price of $30.26 as of February 24, 2022. The cash dividend will be funded with a combination of net proceeds from joint venture transactions and asset dispositions. HR anticipates assuming all of the debt from HTA, which has received a commitment letter for $1.7 billion of debt financing from JPMorgan Chase. The boards of both entities have approved the merger and the deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022 following other closing conditions including approvals from shareholders of both entities.

The merger will create the largest REIT purely dedicated to owning and operating medical office buildings with 727 properties, containing approximately 44 million square feet (SF). Approximately 68% of the total footprint will be on or adjacent to hospital campuses. Immediate benefits include approximately $33 million to $36 million in expected G&A costs synergies within the first 12 months. The increase in the size of the operating platform is expected to produce more portfolio diversification, a larger subset of embedded development opportunities as well as a stronger balance sheet and more access to capital. Additional strategic benefits include an expansion of scale into the top 100 markets with 26 clustered markets containing over half a million SF. This will result in deeper market penetration in terms of more leasing and investment opportunities as well as higher potential operating efficiencies. Overall, the new portfolio will be spread across Sunbelt and coastal metro markets with strong demand drivers, comprising 147 nodes with close to 200,000 SF on average. The portfolio will remain relatively granular in terms of tenant, healthcare system and geographic concentration risk.

On a Moody's adjusted basis, HR's total debt to gross assets and net debt plus preferred stock to EBITDA were 34% and 6.5x, while HTA's were approximately 38% and 6.6x as of December 31, 2021. HR's and HTA's credit profiles are supported by an unencumbered asset base of approximately 86% and 100% of gross assets, respectively, and strong fixed charge coverage ratios in excess of 5.0x. Moody's expects the combined company's pro forma effective leverage to remain in the mid-30% debt to gross assets range with operating leverage in the low to mid-6.0x range. The financial flexibility is expected to remain strong, bolstered by a large unencumbered asset base of approximately 95% of gross assets and a fixed charge coverage above 5.0x, providing ample cushion against higher interest expense or an unexpected decline in EBITDA. Positively, neither company has any corporate debt maturities in 2022. Healthcare Realty maintains broad access to capital and a proven record with its banking group to refinance its debt obligations, including potentially recasting the revolving credit facility, which matures in 2023.

Moody's expects the newly combined company to maintain its prudent financial policy with near-term liquidity needs to be modest, coupled with a manageable debt maturity schedule going forward and good access to capital. Additionally, the new company will own a larger, high-quality unencumbered portfolio and have a strong fixed charge coverage ratio.

The stable rating outlook incorporates the expectation that HR will continue to prudently manage the balance sheet and its liquidity while maintaining, at a minimum, the same level of quality, diversification and performance of the operating portfolio. HTA's stable outlook reflects our expectation that the transaction will be closed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating momentum would be predicated upon Healthcare Realty achieving the following criteria on a recurring basis: 1) net debt to EBITDA approaching 5.0x; 2) maintenance of same-store net operating income (NOI) above 3.5%; 3) fixed charge coverage ratio rising to above 4.5x; and 4) increase in asset diversity including high-quality non-MOB assets.

Downward rating pressure for the REIT would result from: 1) net debt to EBITDA rising to above 6.5x; 2) same-store NOI remains meaningfully below 2.5%; 3) secured debt to gross assets rising to above 10%; 3) fixed charge coverage ratio declining to below 3.5x and 4) any significant tenant credit issues.

Upward rating movement is unlikely for HTA given the pending closing of the merger. If HR's acquisition of HTA does not occur and HTA's portfolio quality and management platform were to be considered weaker than expected, downward rating pressure could result on HTA's ratings.

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] is a REIT dedicated to the ownership, management, acquisition, leasing and development/redevelopment of medical office buildings ("MOBs") that primarily provide outpatient healthcare services throughout the U.S. Comprising approximately 18.0 million SF, HR owns or holds interests in 258 properties located across 35 markets in 23 states. As of December 31, 2021, the REIT's gross assets and book equity totaled approximately $5.6 billion and $2.19 billion, respectively.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. [NYSE: HTA] is a self-managed publicly traded REIT dedicated to owning real estate primarily consisting of medical office buildings located on or adjacent to hospital campuses or in off-campus, community core outpatient locations and that are leased to health systems, research and academic institutions, and various sized physician practices. At yearend 2021, the REIT owned 26.1 million SF of MOB and other healthcare assets located across 32 states. Gross assets and book equity totaled $8.48 billion and $3.26 billion, respectively.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Juan Acosta
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Philip Kibel
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

