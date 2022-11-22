Moody's affirms the Baa3 issuer rating of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd., outlook is stable

New York, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa3 long-term issuer rating of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd. and the Baa3 long-term senior unsecured rating of its subsidiary DAE Funding LLC. The outlook for both entities is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: AWAS Aviation Capital D.A.C.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: DAE Funding LLC

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: DAE Sukuk (DIFC) Ltd

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AWAS Aviation Capital D.A.C.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: DAE Funding LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: DAE Sukuk (DIFC) Ltd

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's affirmed DAE's Baa3 issuer rating based on the company's consistently strong liquidity position, low debt-to-equity leverage, and strengthened operating results as the recovery in the aviation sector has progressed. DAE reported improved year-over-year profitability in the three quarters of 2022, with net income (excluding Russia-related charges) of $203.6 million, up from $128.8 million for the first three quarters of 2021. Moody's expects that strengthening demand for leased aircraft from airlines expanding capacity to keep pace with recovering air travel demand will further aid DAE's financial performance prospects.

On 18 November 2022, DAE acquired SKY Fund I Irish, Ltd, which adds 36 owned and committed aircraft to DAE's fleet, which numbered 294 owned, 91 managed and 15 committed aircraft at 30 September 2022. More than 90% of the acquired fleet are young, next generation technology aircraft, improving DAE's fleet composition and providing a base for revenue growth.

DAE maintains ample liquidity coverage. The company reported coverage of 12-month's liquidity uses including debt maturities and aircraft purchase commitments of 743% as of 30 September 2022, the strongest such measure among Moody's rated peers. Moody's expects that DAE will continue to manage a liquidity cushion in excess of the rated peer average even as its debt maturities rise materially in 2024 to $1.8 billion from approximately $0.6 billion in 2023. DAE's strong liquidity and operating prospects are underscored by its unique access to capital and customers in the United Arab Emirates (Aa2 stable), as well as by its long-term, stable ownership by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD).

DAE's leverage is among the lowest of Moody's rated peer aircraft leasing companies. The company reported a ratio of net debt to equity of 2.35x at 30 September 2022, which Moody's believes provides strong buffer for unexpected fleet and performance risks. A rise in aircraft investments funded by debt to strengthen revenues over the next several quarters could lead to moderately higher leverage, but Moody's expects the measure to remain well below 3.0x.

A credit challenge for DAE is the lower proportion of liquid narrow body aircraft in the company's fleet compared to peers, which is offset by the strong performance of the company's wide-body freighter aircraft leased to Emirates Airlines, DAE's largest customer. A further challenge is airline industry cyclicality. The global airline industry is well-along in its performance recovery, which has spurred aircraft demand and lifted the profits of aircraft leasing companies. However, inflation, rising interest rates, a stronger US dollar and ongoing geopolitical strife could slow positive momentum in the industry.

Moody's stable outlook for DAE is based on an expectation that demand for leased aircraft will rise as air carriers rebuild capacity to serve strengthening air travel demand, helping to improve DAE's profitability and cash flow metrics over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that DAE will maintain strong access to alternate liquidity and low leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

DAE's ratings could be upgraded if: 1) the company generates consistently stronger and more stable profitability and cash flow ratios compared to peers; 2) air travel volumes and airline industry performance support continued strong demand for leased aircraft; 3) DAE maintains strong liquidity coverage of debt maturities and aircraft expenditures; 4) fleet residual value risks and composition are well managed; and 5) the company's debt-to-tangible net worth leverage ratio is maintained below 3.0x.

DAE's ratings could be downgraded if: 1) liquidity coverage (Moody's sources-to-uses over a one-year horizon) substantially declines to less than 120%; 2) the recovery in air travel volumes reverses course, weakening prospects for DAE's financial performance; 3) debt-to-equity leverage increases materially above 3.0x; or 4) the company's competitive positioning otherwise weakens.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

