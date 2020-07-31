Moody's affirms the Baa3 rating on Massachusetts Development Finance Agency's Revenue Bonds ; revises outlook to negative

New York, July 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirms the Baa3 rating of $129,095,000 outstanding of Massachusetts Development Finance Agency's Revenue Bonds, Provident Commonwealth Education Resources Issue, UMass Boston Student Housing Project, Series 2016. Moody's has also revised the outlook to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the crisis on the UMass Boston Student Housing Project. The Baa3 rating reflects Moody's adjusted debt service coverage (DSC) of 1.38x for fiscal year ending (FYE) on December 31, 2019 and a projected DSC of 1.19x for fiscal year ending on December 31, 2020. Maximum annual debt service (MADS) DSC (which occurs in 2026) is 1.15x and 1.05x for FYE 2019 and FYE 2020 respectively. The 2019 DSC incorporates approximately $1.6 million in capitalized interest. The FYE 2020 coverage projection takes into account approximately $6.5 million in unused bond proceeds remaining in the construction fund that were repurposed as funds available for debt service. These funds will help mitigate revenue losses from reduced occupancy due to social distancing measures employed at the project by providing sufficient short-term bridge liquidity until FYE 2020 and, consequently, will prevent the necessity of tapping either debt service reserves (DSR) or a substantial portion of surplus funds in order to meet annual debt service. The project is a stand-alone housing project financing that is non-recourse to the University.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook is based on a reduction in the number of beds leased to 385 for the upcoming fall semester from the historical levels of 1,070 due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines that call for one bedroom and a private bathroom to be reserved for each student tenant. This translates into an occupancy decline to 36% from historical levels of 99% and a projected rental revenue decline to approximately $5 million for FYE 2020 from $10 million in FYE 2019. Although the aforementioned unused bond proceeds will help mitigate these revenue declines, the liquidity of the project is projected to slightly deteriorate over the course of fiscal year 2020. This leaves fewer financial options should the pandemic and the accompanying social distancing guidelines continue into the spring semester of 2021. It is projected that nearly all of the $6.5 million in unused bond proceeds will be utilized by FYE 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Strong and direct support from the University that materially increases liquidity and/or cash flow available for debt service

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Taps to the debt service reserve fund that impair the long-term credit profile of the project

- Removal of residents from the project due to any localized spread of COVID-19 that would result in further substantial loss in rental revenue due to refund payments which could cause rapid credit deterioration

LEGAL SECURITY

Project revenues will constitute the primary source of revenue for the rated debt. The bond trustee will also have a security interest in various funds, such as the Bond Fund, Debt Service Reserve Fund, and the Repair and Replacement Fund, as provided by the Trust Agreement.

PROFILE

Provident Commonwealth Education Resources Inc. is a Massachusetts nonprofit corporation, of which Provident Resources Group, Inc. is the sole member.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Global Housing Projects published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077122. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

