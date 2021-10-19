Moody's affirms the Baa3 senior unsecured and all of its other ratings of Delta Air Lines; outlook to stable

New York, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed all of its debt ratings of Delta Air Lines, Inc. ("Delta"), including the Baa3 senior unsecured, the Baa2 senior secured assigned to the company's term loan obligations and the Baa1 senior secured assigned to the loan and notes issued by SkyMiles IP Ltd. and secured by the company's SkyMiles loyalty program. Moody's also affirmed the ratings assigned to the eight enhanced equipment trust certificates ("EETCs") that Moody's continues to rate. Moody's changed the ratings outlook to stable from negative.

"The affirmations and stable outlook signal Moody's increasing conviction of Delta's ability to substantially strengthen its credit metrics through 2023," said Moody's Lead Analyst, Jonathan Root. "Achieving near breakeven, or better, free cash flow during the next six months will be key for Delta to preserve the excess cash currently on hand. We expect Delta will deploy this excess cash increasingly towards debt repayment as its confidence in a durable recovery grows," added Root.

The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation for a continuing recovery of demand of all types -- domestic, international, and corporate -- through 2022 and 2023. Earnings and cash flow expansion and debt reduction will occur, and credit metrics will strengthen. That said, the exact trajectory of the recovery remains uncertain. The stable outlook incorporates the expectation for some quarter to quarter volatility in results based on fluctuations in demand, oil prices and other variables, as the recovery continues.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Clayton County Development Authority, GA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Delta Air Lines, Inc.

....Multiple Seniority Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Affirmed A1

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Affirmed A2

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Affirmed A3

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: New York Transportation Develop. Corp., NY

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Northwest Airlines, Inc.

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Affirmed Baa1

....Underlying Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: SkyMiles IP Ltd.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Delta Air Lines, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: SkyMiles IP Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Delta's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects its strong business profile and liquidity. The rating reflects Moody's expectation that Delta will remain an industry leader during the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and thereafter. Pre-pandemic, Delta was the world's largest airline by total revenues and the most profitable with five consecutive years of $5 billion or more in pre-tax income between 2015 and 2019. Delta also generated a competitive, if not leading, industry operating margin and generated robust free cash flow, second to none in the industry. Credit metrics through 2022 will remain weak for the Baa rating category. Nonetheless, Moody's expects sequential improvements through 2022 and 2023, leading to stronger metrics that will more closely align with the Baa3 rating by the end of 2023. Strong liquidity will continue to anchor the Baa3 senior unsecured rating.

Delta reported $13.2 billion of cash and short-term investments at September 30, 2021, down from $15.6 billion at June 30. However, it retired $1.5 billion of debt and funded $830 million of cap ex in the third quarter, all from internal sources. Operating cash flow of $151 million was constrained because of the effect of higher COVID-19 infections through the late summer and the increase in Brent oil prices. Moody's expects the company's $2.6 billion of revolving credit facilities to remain undrawn and fully available. Unencumbered assets -- mostly aircraft, engines, and spare parts -- have estimated market value in excess of $10 billion. Additionally, estimated debt capacity on slots, gates and routes and the loyalty program exceeds $9 billion.

The Baa2 rating on the company's senior secured notes due 2025 are one notch above the senior unsecured rating, reflecting the security interest in the slots, gates, and routes collateral.

The Baa1 senior secured ratings assigned to the term loan and notes of subsidiary, SkyMiles IP Ltd. ("SMIP") considers the importance of the SkyMiles co-brand program to Delta's franchise, operations and cash flows, which lowers the probability of default of the financing relative to Delta's other rated obligations. Moody's expects the program's net cash flows will remain sufficient to meet the debt service obligations because of the recurring use of the co-branded charge and credit cards over the economic cycle, which will sustain purchases of miles by program partners, even if Delta's credit quality was to weaken. In the event of a Chapter 11 reorganization by Delta, Moody's expects the company would quickly apply to the bankruptcy court to affirm the transaction's sub-license of intellectual property, as the transaction's terms require, resulting in no interruption in the program's cash flows. Without the sub-license remaining in place, Delta would not be able to use the program and related cash flows would cease.

The ratings of the EETCs reflect Moody's opinion of the importance of the aircraft that serve as collateral for each transaction and its estimates of the respective loan-to-values of each tranche.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Delta's ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects cash and short-term investments plus available revolvers will be sustained below $8 billion or if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 3.5x or funds from operations plus interest-to-interest is sustained below 6x beyond 2023. There will be no upwards pressure on the ratings until after passenger demand returns to pre-coronavirus levels. The ratings could be raised if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained near 2.5x, funds from operations plus interest-to-interest exceeds 8x and EBITDA margin remains near 20%.

There will be no upwards rating pressure on SMIPs' rating until after the coronavirus recedes and passenger demand across Delta's international and domestic networks is mostly restored to pre-coronavirus levels and the program's cash flows demonstrate resiliency, if not growth. The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's downgrades its ratings of Delta if program net revenues materially trail Moody's expectations or if SMIP is not able to maintain compliance with the financing's Peak Debt Service Coverage Ratio.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277191, and Enhanced Equipment Trust and Equipment Trust Certificates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125852. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Delta Air Lines, Inc., and the Delta Connection carriers offered passenger air travel services to over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries and six continents before the coronavirus pandemic. Revenue was $47 billion in 2019 and $17 billion in 2020. We project revenue will reach $29 billion in 2021.

Subsidiary, SkyMiles IP Ltd. is an exempted company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the Cayman Islands and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines, Inc. It was created to facilitate Delta's SkyMiles program financing.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

