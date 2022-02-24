Moody's affirms the Baa3 unsecured rating of Huntington Ingalls, outlook stable

New York, February 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) affirmed the Baa3 senior unsecured
and P-3 short-term ratings assigned to Huntington Ingalls
Industries, Inc. ("HII"). The rating outlook is stable.
The ratings affirmations reflect the company's strong business profile
as the leading ship builder for the U.S. Navy, expected
improvement in credit metrics and the company's strong liquidity.
Moody's expects that HII will retire about $800 million of
debt through the end of 2023, to restore its debt credit metrics
following the August 2021 debt-funded acquisition of Alion Science
and Technology Corporation for about $1.65 billion.
Debt retirement will be funded from free cash flow and some of the $627
million of cash on hand at the end of 2021. Moody's estimates
that HII will generate about $500 million of cumulative free cash
flow during the next 22 months.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
..Issuer: Mississippi Business Finance Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa3 rating reflects HII's strong position as a prime ship builder
for the US Navy. HII is the US Navy's only builder of amphibious
assault ships and nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. The
company is one of two major builders of vessels spanning surface combatants
and submarine programs. The company's high backlog and portfolio
of multi-year contracts provides long-term revenue visibility.
Most of the contracts cover mature or maturing programs where production
costs are reasonably well known. Backlog of $48.5
billion at the end of 2021, supported by the Columbia-Class
submarine and Ford-class aircraft carrier programs will provide
stability in the shipbuilding operations for years to come.
The Baa3 rating also reflects the uncertainty of the US Department of
Defense's aggregate budget beyond fiscal 2022 and the low-single
digit margin of the Technical Solutions segment. HII has invested
about $2.25 billion in acquisitions since 2018 in order
to broaden the scope of offerings and enhance the scale of this segment.
However, a significant number of government contracts in the segment
have yet to materialize and profits and cash flow remain limited.
Continued underperformance in the segment will weigh on the credit profile
and could lead to increasing event risk.
The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a mostly resilient
US defense budgetary environment with sustainment of important programs
in HII's portfolio including aircraft carriers and submarines that will
support the backlog and steady financial performance.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if it expects that HII's
debt-to-EBITDA will be sustained below 2.5x,
cash balances will be maintained above $500 million and/or annual
free cash flow will be sustained above $300 million. The
ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA
to be sustained above 3.5x or the company experiences difficulties
with any major contract, leading to a shrinking backlog.
A second, material debt-funded acquisition before a substantial
deleveraging from the Alion acquisition or cash being sustained below
$250 million could also negatively pressure ratings. Dividends
and share repurchases that require debt funding could also lead to a ratings
downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII), through
its Newport News, VA and Pascagoula, MS shipyards, provides
full-service design, engineering, construction,
and lifecycle support of major surface ship and submarine programs for
the US Navy. The company's Technical Services Division provides
defense and federal services, unmanned maritime systems, and
nuclear services. Revenue was $9.5 billion in 2021.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jonathan Root, CFA
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Jessica Gladstone, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653