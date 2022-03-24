Moody's affirms the City of Baltimore, MD's GOULT at Aa2; outlook stable

New York, March 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa2 ratings on the City of Baltimore, MD's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The city has about $599 million of GOULT bonds outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the city's substantial economic base with significant presence across higher education, health care, and government sectors. Although much of this is exempt from property taxation, the city's tax base does continue to grow. The rating also incorporates the resilience of the city's financial position, which should strengthen with a recent influx of federal and state funding, and recovering organic revenues. The rating further considers the city's elevated debt and pension burden that has moderated somewhat following reforms and adherence to formal debt policies.

The rating also considers the projected operational recovery of the city owned hotel and convention center, in light of recent debt service reserve draws and limited claims upon broader city revenues, which are subject to annual appropriation. The hotel and convention center should continue to recover post-shutdown, and enable the eventual replenishment of indentured and debt service reserve funds, while minimizing any future drains on city resources.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the city's tax base and revenues will continue to improve given several large scale development projects, and the city's financial position will not weaken despite outsized capital needs for the wastewater system. The outlook also incorporates our expectation that recovery of the city's hotel and convention center operations will avoid a further draw on the hotel bonds' debt service reserve fund.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increased reserve and liquidity position

- Strengthened wealth and income indicators- Decline in debt burden and pension liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued weakness in hotel revenues leading to draws of debt service reserves and/or a default of the city's convention center hotel revenue bonds

- Failure to appropriate pledged tax revenues toward repayment of hotel revenue bonds- Deterioration of financial position and liquidity- Material tax base deterioration- Substantial increase in capital needs and debt burden

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's outstanding GOULT bonds are secured by the city's faith and credit pledge, payable from the city's ability to levy ad valorem taxes without limitation upon all assessable property within the city boundaries.

The city's Series 2017 Convention Center Hotel Revenue Refunding Bonds are special, limited obligations of the city secured by loan payments from the Baltimore Hotel Corporation equal to debt service, which will in turn be secured by the net revenues of the hotel and a first lien mortgage on the facility, both of which will be pledged directly to bondholders. In addition, the City has covenanted, subject to annual appropriation, for the purposes of paying debt service an amount equal to the hotel occupancy taxes (HOT) generated by the hotel (site-specific HOT revenues), the property taxes (tax increment revenues) paid by the hotel to the city, and up to $7 million of city-wide hotel occupancy taxes (city-wide HOT, equal to 25% of 2017 maximum annual debt service). The bonds are additionally secured by various reserve funds.

PROFILE

The City of Baltimore serves as the economic center for the mid-Atlantic region. The city encompasses a total area of 92 square miles and provides a full range of municipal services, including public safety and public works to over 590,000 residents.

