Moody's affirms the City of Grapevine, TX's issuer and GOLT ratings at Aa1

New York, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the City of Grapevine, TX's issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings at Aa1. The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Aa1 rating to the city's $13.7 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022. The city has approximately $153.1 million in GOLT debt outstanding.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the issuer rating at Aa1 reflects the city's strong local economy, including high resident income, full value per capita and above-average GDP growth in recent years, due to the city's role as a vibrant economic hub in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. The rating also incorporates a strong city-wide financial profile, with ample fund balance and liquidity across governmental funds and business-type activities and no plans for deficit spending in the near term. The rating also reflects elevated, yet manageable long-term liabilities and fixed costs, driven primarily by the city's adjusted net pension liability (ANPL) and governmental debt burden, which will remain above peers due to additional issuance plans. The city's strong commercial presence and reliance on sales tax revenue exposes the city to fluctuations in the business cycle, which is further accentuated by an elevated exposure to travel and tourism.
The Aa1 GOLT rating is the same as the Aa1 issuer rating, reflecting the city's ample taxing headroom which offsets the limitation under the property tax caps, lack of full faith and credit pledge, and inability to override the statutory cap.
RATING OUTLOOK
Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Significantly reduced long-term liabilities and fixed costs
- Diversification of largest property taxpayers and revenue sources
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Pronounced economic slowdown
- Trend of deficit spending and reduced fund balance or liquidity across governmental funds and business-type activities
- Further debt issuance or increase in adjusted net pension liability
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are payable from a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property within the city.
The certificates are payable from a combination of a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property within the city and surplus revenues of the city's waterworks and sewer system in an amount not to exceed $1,000.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the bonds will be used to finance acquisition of fire apparatus and other vehicle replacements, maintenance of the city's road infrastructure, and park improvements.
PROFILE
The City of Grapevine is located in Tarrant County (Aaa stable) in north central Texas (Aaa stable), approximately 20 miles northwest of downtown Dallas (A1 stable).
