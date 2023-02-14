Moody's affirms the City of Kyiv's and City of Kharkiv's Caa3 ratings with negative outlooks

Frankfurt am Main, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the City of Kyiv's and City of Kharkiv's foreign and domestic currency long-term issuer ratings at Caa3. The outlooks remain negative. Both cities' Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) are affirmed at caa3.

The rating action follows Moody's decision to downgrade the Ukrainian government's rating to Ca from Caa3, with a stable outlook, on 10 February 2023. For full details, please refer to the sovereign press release at: https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/398722.

The affirmation of the two cities' ratings at Caa3 reflects Moody's assessment that, despite the protracted military conflict with Russia, the cities have been able to overall fulfill their administrative duties and deliver their basic services, while preserving favourable debt and liquidity profiles. This is consistent with Moody's assessment that, should the cities default, the losses to investors will be moderate. Going forward, the cities' economic bases continue to support their revenue collection, although it remains significantly weaker than before the war. On this basis, Moody's has maintained their ratings at one notch above the Ukrainian government. At the Caa3 rating level, Moody's expects a recovery in the event of default typically in the order of 65-80%, which is higher compared to the 35-65% recovery associated with the Ca rating of the sovereign.

The negative outlooks reflect the high degree of downside risk due to the social and economic damage that the two cities are incurring over the protracted military conflict. These could hinder the cities' ability to meet debt obligations or require them to implement debt restructuring.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE CITIES' Caa3 RATINGS

The Russian military attacks lead to high credit risks for Kyiv and Kharkiv. Beside the tragic loss of life, the most relevant direct effects with credit consequences include ongoing physical damage to public and private real estate and infrastructure, casualties, displacement of population, and loss of economic activity and employment.

While it is difficult to assess the future materiality and lasting impact of the military conflict, the two cities are facing unprecedented challenges to mitigate the social devastation and economic disruption. Ongoing military attacks will require high spending and investment on reconstruction.

In Moody's view, the cities can withstand a prolonged restriction of market access because they both have no significant funding requirements, very low direct debt levels and currently adequate liquidity reserves to manage their spending requirements and service their debt. Currently, all outstanding direct debt is in local currency. Moody's also notes that both cities potentially benefit from external humanitarian, technical and financial support provided by international institutions or other government initiatives.

These credit positive aspects support Moody's assessment of a lower probability of default and potentially higher recovery rates in a case of default for the two cities than for the Government of Ukraine (Ca stable). Moody's notes that there is no indication of central government aiming for detrimental decisions affecting cities' financials. Both cities have made regular debt repayments over the last year, indicating their willingness and capacity to continue to service and repay existing debt. While the cities continue to manage public administration and services overall, the nature and level of services has been significantly impaired compared to before the military attack. Tax collection rates are significantly lower although they have most recently recovered slightly thanks to the partial return of displaced population to the cities. Moody's notes that both cities are able to execute financial operations, allowing them to service their future debt payment obligations.

Before the military conflict, the City of Kyiv benefited from its relatively wealthy economy and solid demographics, its strong financials allowing for significant infrastructure spending and low debt burden expected at about 10% of operating revenues as of year-end 2022. Thanks to considerable liquidity reserves and the halt of initially planned investments when military attacks started, the city is still able to manage its spending requirements, including its debt service. Moody's estimates that its 2022 financial result was balanced. The city's 2023 budget plan indicates a balanced result, which Moody's deems its baseline scenario.

Similarly, the City of Kharkiv benefited from its relatively developed economy and good infrastructure before the war. Due to its geographic location in the eastern part of the country, however, it is somewhat more exposed to Russian missile attacks. Nevertheless, it only expects a moderate deficit in its 2022 financial results and could maintain balanced 2023 financial accounts, as indicated by their budget plan.The city's management was able to adapt budget execution and to halt previously planned investments over the past year. Liquidity was used to repay maturing debt in 2022, and the remaining direct debt as of year-end 2022 is very low at below 10% of operating revenues.

The Caa3 ratings also take into account a low level of extraordinary support from the Ukrainian Government for both the City of Kyiv and the City of Kharkiv.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOKS

The negative outlooks on Kyiv and Kharkiv reflect the risks associated with a continuation of the military conflict with severe economic and fiscal damage for the two cities. Moody's expects ongoing credit negative effects from tax shortfalls caused by losses in the economic activity and displacement of population, in combination with additional costs to mitigate social and economic needs. Moody's expects that the two cities will be facing more difficult financial conditions including a lack of market access and potential debt restructuring in an adverse scenario. Once the military conflict ends, the cities will have a high need to finance reconstruction efforts, putting financial and liquidity profiles, as well as debt service capacity, under pressure.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

KYIV

The City of Kyiv's ESG Credit Impact Score is very highly negative (CIS-5), reflecting moderately negative exposure to environmental risk, highly negative exposure to social risks, along with very highly negative governance risk. These exposures are not sufficiently mitigated by financial resilience and federal government support.

The E issuer profile score is moderately negative (E-3), reflecting neutral-to-low exposure to carbon transition risks and moderately negative risks for the remaining environmental risk factors.

The highly negative S issuer profile score (S-4) reflects highly negative risk for demographics as well as labor and income mainly reflecting the economic damages resulting from the current military conflict and related displacement of population. Moreover, health and safety conditions have significantly weakened and access to basic services will remain disrupted. Moody's also assesses moderately negative risks for education and housing.

The very highly negative G issuer profile score (G-5) reflects a significantly impaired institutional structure which, as a result of the military conflict, will heavily impact intergovernmental relationships, weaken management capacity and effectiveness including budget management.

KHARKIV

The City of Kharkiv's ESG Credit Impact Score is very highly negative (CIS-5), reflecting highly negative exposure to environmental risk, highly negative exposure to social risk, along with very highly negative governance risk. These exposures are not sufficiently mitigated by financial resilience and central government support.

The E issuer profile score is highly negative (E-4), reflecting highly negative risk exposure to physical climate risk including elevated heat stress and significant pressure on municipal water systems.

The highly negative S issuer profile score (S-4) reflects primarily the highly negative risk for demographics as well as labor and income, mainly reflecting the economic damages resulting from the current military conflict and the related displacement of population. Moreover health and safety conditions have significantly weakened and access to basic services will remain disrupted. Moody's also assesses moderately negative risks for education and housing.

The very highly negative G issuer profile score (G-5) reflects a significantly impaired institutional structure which, as a result of the military conflict, will heavily impact intergovernmental relationships, weaken management capacity and effectiveness including budget management.

The sovereign action on Ukraine published on Friday 10 February 2023 required the publication of these credit rating actions on a date that deviates from the previously scheduled release date in the sovereign release calendar, published on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for City of Kyiv and City of Kharkiv. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: Ukraine, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 14,326 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 3.4% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 10% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3.3% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -1.9% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 64.8% (2021)

Economic resiliency: caa1

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 09 February 2023, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the City of Kyiv and City of Kharkiv. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuers' fiscal or financial strength, including their debt profile, have not materially changed. Other views raised included: The issuers' governance and management have not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the two cities' ratings is unlikely given the negative outlook.

Conversely, downward pressure could be exerted on the ratings in case of increased likelihood of defaults and severe losses for creditors, following more severe economic and social crises than currently assumed, resulting in a strained liquidity situation. Severe disruption of cities' administration or indication for potential debt restructuring in the future, could also result in a lower rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

