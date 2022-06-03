Moody's affirms the City of Pearland, TX's GOLT bonds at Aa2; outlook stable

New York, June 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the City of Pearland, TX's issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings at Aa2. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Aa2 rating to the city's $24.4 million Permanent Improvement Bonds, Series 2022; $10.5 million Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022A; $8.1 million Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022B; and $47.5 million Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022C. Post issuance, the city will have $439.4 million in debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the issuer rating at Aa2 reflects a large and growing tax base with above average resident income levels and an improved financial position with no plans to draw down reserves. Challenges include debt levels above peers with additional debt plans to finance growth-related infrastructure needs. In addition, the city's debt structure includes a balloon payment in 2030 which it expects to fund using transfers from its Development Authority starting in 2026.

The lack of distinction between the Aa2 issuer and GOLT ratings reflects the ample taxing headroom of 184% under the limited tax cap, offsetting the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and the inability for the city to increase the rate above the cap.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates the city's growing tax base and improved reserve position that will continue given no anticipated drawdown plans, though continued development will require additional infrastructure that will keep the debt burden elevated for the next three years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained decline in the debt burden

- Continued improvement in financial position

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weak operating performance driving draws on reserves

- Tax base contraction

- Increase in debt levels absent corresponding tax base and revenue growth

- Slow payout of reimbursement funds from the Development Authority of Pearland intended for fiscal 2030 debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds and certificates are payable from a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, levied on all taxable property, within the limits prescribed by law. The certificates are additionally payable from a nominal pledge of utility revenues (not to exceed $10,000).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Permanent Improvement Bonds will be used to finance the construction and improvements to the city's road infrastructure, drainage system, parks and other city facilities.

Proceeds from the Series 2022A Certificates will be used to finance the construction and improvements to a various new and existing buildings related to public works and public safety as well as road infrastructure.

Proceeds from the Series 2022B Certificates will be used to finance construction and improvements to park trails, road landscaping, street lighting and sidewalks.

Proceeds from the Series 2022C Certificates will be used to finance improvements to the city's sewer system.

PROFILE

The City of Pearland is located about 15 miles south of Houston (Aa3 stable) along State Highway 288, in Brazoria County (Aa1). The city is largely residential with a 2020 population estimate of 125,817 per the American Community Survey.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Tobias Oder

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Frederick Cullimore

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

