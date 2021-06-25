Moody's affirms the European Investment Bank's (EIB) Aaa rating, maintains stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the European Investment Bank's (EIB) Aaa long-term issuer
rating, the (P)Aaa senior unsecured MTN programme and senior unsecured
shelf ratings, as well as the Aaa senior unsecured debt ratings.
Concurrently, Moody's has also affirmed EIB's short-term
commercial paper rating of P-1, and its (P)P-1 other
short-term ratings. The outlook remains stable.
The affirmation of EIB's Aaa ratings reflects the following key considerations:
(1) EIB's very high intrinsic financial strength, marked by
outstanding asset quality and performance which balances elevated leverage
and a relatively low liquidity coverage ratio;
(2) Very high quality of management, which manifests itself in a
strong and prudent risk management framework and supports EIB's
very strong overall governance; this rating factor is considered
to be a governance factor under Moody's ESG framework;
(3) Very strong ability and willingness of members to provide support:
the EIB is the European Union's (EU, Aaa stable) key public
financial institution, implementing policy initiatives that are
important to the EU and its member states; these member states are
the EIB's shareholders.
The stable outlook signals Moody's view that the risks of a negative
rating action are limited. Neither the United Kingdom's (Government
of, Aa3 stable) withdrawal as shareholder, nor the economic
implications of the coronavirus pandemic have had a materially negative
impact on the EIB's credit profile. EIB's credit challenges
are marginal at the Aaa rating level, and the institution's
credit strengths will be maintained over the coming years.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE Aaa RATINGS
FIRST FACTOR: EIB SHOWS VERY HIGH INTRINSIC FINANCIAL STRENGTH
The first rating factor relates to the EIB's very high intrinsic
financial strength. The credit quality of EIB's loan portfolio
is among the strongest in Moody's MDB rating universe, reflecting
a combination of prudent project selection, good loan diversification,
as well as the presence of strong credit protections and enhancements.
Asset performance has been excellent over many years, with consistently
very low levels of non-performing exposures at less than 0.1%
of development-related assets, even at times of economic
stress.
Access to funding and liquidity management remain exceptional.
The EIB didn't face any challenge accessing bond markets during
the coronavirus crisis with a total issuance volume of €70 billion
in 2020. The EIB was the first supranational to do a benchmark
issuance after the coronavirus outbreak, paving the way for other
supranational issuers, and underscoring its role as a leading supranational
issuer.
These strengths counterbalance the elevated leverage ratio (around 650%
in 2020 based on Moody's definition) and a relatively low liquidity
coverage ratio compared to Aaa-rated peers. The EIB's
ratio of liquid assets at the beginning of 2021 to projected net outflows
until June 2022 stood at 71%, that said, the bank benefits
from access to the ECB's liquidity operations which continues to
be tested regularly.
SECOND FACTOR: STRONG RISK MANAGEMENT FRAMEWORK
The second rating factor is based on the EIB's risk-management
policies and practices which Moody's assesses as being exceptionally
strong. The bank has committed itself via its statute to implement
best banking practices. The risk function is fully independent
from business line management, sets credit limits and takes part
in decisions relating to investments and extensions of credit, supervises
and monitors adherence to standards. Policies, organizational
structure and executive actions show that risk management is a key component
of the EIB's decision-making processes.
In 2020, the bank established a group chief risk officer function,
which oversees the full group business including the European Investment
Fund (EIF, Aaa stable). EIB has also developed a methodology
to assess the impact of climate change risks (defined as a combination
of carbon transition and physical climate risks) on the credit profile
of its counterparts, which will feed into reporting and disclosures
going forward.
THIRD FACTOR: HIGH RELEVANCE IN EU POLICY INITIATIVES UNDERPINS
VERY HIGH MEMBER SUPPORT
The third factor of today's rating action is based on the EIB's
high relevance in EU policy initiatives which underpins very high member
support. In this context, the EIB is the key institution
to counter the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic. The
measures include a €28 billion package at the group level in March
2020 to support SMEs, and an additional €6 billion for the
health and biotech sector. EIB group's €24.4
billion Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF) is operative since October
2020, with signed and approved operations growing quickly.
The EIB's relevance is further supported by the successful implementation
of the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI). Moreover,
EIB's business activity in 2021 and beyond will be largely driven
by the implementation of InvestEU, the successor programme of EFSI
during the EU's current multi-annual financial framework
period 2021 to 2027. Similar to EFSI, InvestEU benefits from
a EU budgetary guarantee of €26.2 billion, of which
75% (€19.6 billion) is granted to the EIB Group.
EIB is also instrumental for implementation of the EU's Green Deal.
EIB is actively pursuing its strategic reorientation towards becoming
the EU "Climate Bank" and launched its "Climate Bank
Roadmap 2021-2025" in November 2020. In 2020,
climate action and environmental sustainability investments represented
already 40% of EIB's financing (€26 billion, up
from 34% in 2019), exceeding the 2021 target of 35%.
The EIB Group's commitments include to align all new financings with the
Paris Agreement since the beginning of 2021, as well as no longer
finance fossil-fuel projects from the end of 2021 onwards.
The bank is committed to having more than 50% of its activities
directed to climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025,
with the group aiming to support €1 trillion of investments in this
field by 2030.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook signals Moody's view that the risks of a negative
rating action are limited. Credit challenges are marginal at the
Aaa rating level, and EIB's credit strengths will be maintained
over the coming years. Neither the UK's withdrawal as shareholder,
nor the economic implications of the coronavirus pandemic have had a materially
negative impact on the EIB's credit profile.
The EIB replaced the UK's share in its capital: The paid-in
capital (€3.5 billion) was funded out of the EIB's reserves,
and the callable capital (€35.7 billion) distributed pro-rata
among the 27 remaining shareholders. In addition, on 1 March
2020, Poland (Government of, A2 stable) and Romania (Government
of, Baa3 negative) increased their subscribed capital by nearly
€5.4 billion and €125 million respectively. As
a result, the EIB's capital base is now €5.5 billion
higher than before Brexit (€0.5 billion of paid-in
capital, €5.0 billion of callable capital).
The coronavirus pandemic has not weakened asset quality and performance,
with non-performing loans at 0.06% of total development-related
assets at the end of 2020. Moreover, EIB has reported a net
profit of €1.7 billion in 2020.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are not material for EIB's ratings.
Although some of EIB's borrowers are exposed to the negative impact of
climate change, the wide diversification of the institution's lending
portfolio offsets this risk. Instead, the EIB is actively
pursuing its strategic reorientation towards becoming the EU "Climate
Bank". Climate action and environmental sustainability investments
accounted for 40% of EIB's lending activities in 2020,
up from 34% in 2019, and it aims to reach 50% of its
activities by 2025. EIB Group committed to align all new financing
with the Paris Agreement since beginning of 2021, and stop funding
fossil-fuel projects from the end of 2021. Lastly,
the EIB is the largest supranational issuer of sustainability bonds.
Social considerations do not materially affect EIB's credit profile.
Having said that, the bank's mandate includes a strong social dimension
-- such as financing of projects for less-developed regions,
and the bank plays a key role in shaping the EU's recovery from the coronavirus
pandemic (which Moody's regards as a social risk under its ESG framework).
Governance considerations are material. The EIB adheres to robust
and conservative risk management practices, which Moody's believes
limit the risks associated with the bank's operations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN
Downward pressure on the EIB's ratings would most likely be externally-induced
and evolve in a remote scenario of material rating downgrades of key shareholders,
or materially lower shareholder willingness to support the entity.
Moreover, any significant deterioration in EIB's existing
credit challenges -- for instance a sharp and sustained increase
in the leverage ratio over multiple years -- would be a
trigger for a negative rating action. Similarly, Moody's
would view a sustained worsening of asset quality as credit-negative.
