Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms the European Investment Bank's (EIB) Aaa rating, maintains stable outlook

25 Jun 2021

Frankfurt am Main, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the European Investment Bank's (EIB) Aaa long-term issuer rating, the (P)Aaa senior unsecured MTN programme and senior unsecured shelf ratings, as well as the Aaa senior unsecured debt ratings. Concurrently, Moody's has also affirmed EIB's short-term commercial paper rating of P-1, and its (P)P-1 other short-term ratings. The outlook remains stable.

The affirmation of EIB's Aaa ratings reflects the following key considerations:

(1) EIB's very high intrinsic financial strength, marked by outstanding asset quality and performance which balances elevated leverage and a relatively low liquidity coverage ratio;

(2) Very high quality of management, which manifests itself in a strong and prudent risk management framework and supports EIB's very strong overall governance; this rating factor is considered to be a governance factor under Moody's ESG framework;

(3) Very strong ability and willingness of members to provide support: the EIB is the European Union's (EU, Aaa stable) key public financial institution, implementing policy initiatives that are important to the EU and its member states; these member states are the EIB's shareholders.

The stable outlook signals Moody's view that the risks of a negative rating action are limited. Neither the United Kingdom's (Government of, Aa3 stable) withdrawal as shareholder, nor the economic implications of the coronavirus pandemic have had a materially negative impact on the EIB's credit profile. EIB's credit challenges are marginal at the Aaa rating level, and the institution's credit strengths will be maintained over the coming years.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE Aaa RATINGS

FIRST FACTOR: EIB SHOWS VERY HIGH INTRINSIC FINANCIAL STRENGTH

The first rating factor relates to the EIB's very high intrinsic financial strength. The credit quality of EIB's loan portfolio is among the strongest in Moody's MDB rating universe, reflecting a combination of prudent project selection, good loan diversification, as well as the presence of strong credit protections and enhancements. Asset performance has been excellent over many years, with consistently very low levels of non-performing exposures at less than 0.1% of development-related assets, even at times of economic stress.

Access to funding and liquidity management remain exceptional. The EIB didn't face any challenge accessing bond markets during the coronavirus crisis with a total issuance volume of €70 billion in 2020. The EIB was the first supranational to do a benchmark issuance after the coronavirus outbreak, paving the way for other supranational issuers, and underscoring its role as a leading supranational issuer.

These strengths counterbalance the elevated leverage ratio (around 650% in 2020 based on Moody's definition) and a relatively low liquidity coverage ratio compared to Aaa-rated peers. The EIB's ratio of liquid assets at the beginning of 2021 to projected net outflows until June 2022 stood at 71%, that said, the bank benefits from access to the ECB's liquidity operations which continues to be tested regularly.

SECOND FACTOR: STRONG RISK MANAGEMENT FRAMEWORK

The second rating factor is based on the EIB's risk-management policies and practices which Moody's assesses as being exceptionally strong. The bank has committed itself via its statute to implement best banking practices. The risk function is fully independent from business line management, sets credit limits and takes part in decisions relating to investments and extensions of credit, supervises and monitors adherence to standards. Policies, organizational structure and executive actions show that risk management is a key component of the EIB's decision-making processes.

In 2020, the bank established a group chief risk officer function, which oversees the full group business including the European Investment Fund (EIF, Aaa stable). EIB has also developed a methodology to assess the impact of climate change risks (defined as a combination of carbon transition and physical climate risks) on the credit profile of its counterparts, which will feed into reporting and disclosures going forward.

THIRD FACTOR: HIGH RELEVANCE IN EU POLICY INITIATIVES UNDERPINS VERY HIGH MEMBER SUPPORT

The third factor of today's rating action is based on the EIB's high relevance in EU policy initiatives which underpins very high member support. In this context, the EIB is the key institution to counter the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic. The measures include a €28 billion package at the group level in March 2020 to support SMEs, and an additional €6 billion for the health and biotech sector. EIB group's €24.4 billion Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF) is operative since October 2020, with signed and approved operations growing quickly.

The EIB's relevance is further supported by the successful implementation of the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI). Moreover, EIB's business activity in 2021 and beyond will be largely driven by the implementation of InvestEU, the successor programme of EFSI during the EU's current multi-annual financial framework period 2021 to 2027. Similar to EFSI, InvestEU benefits from a EU budgetary guarantee of €26.2 billion, of which 75% (€19.6 billion) is granted to the EIB Group.

EIB is also instrumental for implementation of the EU's Green Deal. EIB is actively pursuing its strategic reorientation towards becoming the EU "Climate Bank" and launched its "Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025" in November 2020. In 2020, climate action and environmental sustainability investments represented already 40% of EIB's financing (€26 billion, up from 34% in 2019), exceeding the 2021 target of 35%. The EIB Group's commitments include to align all new financings with the Paris Agreement since the beginning of 2021, as well as no longer finance fossil-fuel projects from the end of 2021 onwards. The bank is committed to having more than 50% of its activities directed to climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025, with the group aiming to support €1 trillion of investments in this field by 2030.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook signals Moody's view that the risks of a negative rating action are limited. Credit challenges are marginal at the Aaa rating level, and EIB's credit strengths will be maintained over the coming years. Neither the UK's withdrawal as shareholder, nor the economic implications of the coronavirus pandemic have had a materially negative impact on the EIB's credit profile.

The EIB replaced the UK's share in its capital: The paid-in capital (€3.5 billion) was funded out of the EIB's reserves, and the callable capital (€35.7 billion) distributed pro-rata among the 27 remaining shareholders. In addition, on 1 March 2020, Poland (Government of, A2 stable) and Romania (Government of, Baa3 negative) increased their subscribed capital by nearly €5.4 billion and €125 million respectively. As a result, the EIB's capital base is now €5.5 billion higher than before Brexit (€0.5 billion of paid-in capital, €5.0 billion of callable capital).

The coronavirus pandemic has not weakened asset quality and performance, with non-performing loans at 0.06% of total development-related assets at the end of 2020. Moreover, EIB has reported a net profit of €1.7 billion in 2020.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are not material for EIB's ratings. Although some of EIB's borrowers are exposed to the negative impact of climate change, the wide diversification of the institution's lending portfolio offsets this risk. Instead, the EIB is actively pursuing its strategic reorientation towards becoming the EU "Climate Bank". Climate action and environmental sustainability investments accounted for 40% of EIB's lending activities in 2020, up from 34% in 2019, and it aims to reach 50% of its activities by 2025. EIB Group committed to align all new financing with the Paris Agreement since beginning of 2021, and stop funding fossil-fuel projects from the end of 2021. Lastly, the EIB is the largest supranational issuer of sustainability bonds.

Social considerations do not materially affect EIB's credit profile. Having said that, the bank's mandate includes a strong social dimension -- such as financing of projects for less-developed regions, and the bank plays a key role in shaping the EU's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic (which Moody's regards as a social risk under its ESG framework).

Governance considerations are material. The EIB adheres to robust and conservative risk management practices, which Moody's believes limit the risks associated with the bank's operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN

Downward pressure on the EIB's ratings would most likely be externally-induced and evolve in a remote scenario of material rating downgrades of key shareholders, or materially lower shareholder willingness to support the entity.

Moreover, any significant deterioration in EIB's existing credit challenges -- for instance a sharp and sustained increase in the leverage ratio over multiple years -- would be a trigger for a negative rating action. Similarly, Moody's would view a sustained worsening of asset quality as credit-negative.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Steffen Dyck
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Sovereign
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Alejandro Olivo Villa
MD - Sovereign / Sub Sovereign
Sovereign
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

