Moody's affirms the European Investment Fund's (EIF) Aaa rating, maintains stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the European Investment Fund's (EIF) long-term issuer rating at Aaa and maintained the stable outlook.

The decision to affirm the rating reflects the following key factors:

(1) Strong capital adequacy marked by very high asset quality and performance which counterbalances a high leverage ratio;

(2) Extremely strong liquidity position, partly reflecting the absence of debt;

(3) Very high strength of member support, highlighting the EIF's important policy role and shareholders' high ability and willingness to support.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that these credit strengths will be maintained over the coming years. In particular, the rating agency expects asset quality and performance to remain overall strong even in light of an adverse macroeconomic environment. The EIF's prudent and robust risk management policies are an important support factor in Moody's view.

The EIF has no outstanding debt capital market borrowings and no intention to borrow. As such, Moody's rating reflects the rating agency's assessment of the EIF's ability to honour all forms of financial obligations and contracts, including guarantees, denominated in any currency.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE Aaa RATING

FIRST DRIVER: STRONG CAPITAL ADEQUACY AND HIGH ASSET QUALITY BALANCE HIGH LEVERAGE RATIO

The EIF shows very strong development-related asset credit quality and asset performance. At end-2021, 99.5% of the guarantee portfolio was rated investment grade, and EIF's weighted average borrower rating stood at A3. Asset quality is supported by substantial credit protections. These include the ?26 billion portfolio guarantee by the European Union (EU, Aaa stable) on exposure related to the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI). In this context, the EU first loss piece covers 45% for equity investments and up to 20% for guarantee exposure. Similarly, EIF's exposure under the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF) benefits from 22 participating EU member states' guarantees of ?24.4 billion at the European Investment Bank (EIB, Aaa stable) group level.

Asset performance is strong, as evidenced by the limited number of guarantee calls and impairments on the equity portfolio, which amounted to only 0.1% of combined guarantee and equity commitments as of end-2021. The coronavirus pandemic has not weakened the EIF's guarantee portfolio performance. No guarantee calls have been received for EIF own risk securitisations and own risk exposures under risk sharing mandates during 2021 and during the first half of 2022. Moody's expects only moderate weakening going forward as a result of a more challenging macroeconomic environment given the level of diversification as well as credit protections in place. Due to the non-acceleration clauses in guarantee contracts, guarantee calls will only materialise with a time-lag of several years.

The EIF's leverage ratio -- total guarantees and private equity assets, as well as treasury assets rated A3 and lower as percentage of usable equity -- was 339% as of end-2021. While still high, it has declined slightly from 348% in 2020. Due to the capital increase in 2021 the EIF's leverage ratio has decreased significantly from 597% in 2019, a peak that was reached because of rapid business expansion between 2014 and 2019 linked to the EU's multi-year strategic investment programme, the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI). High leverage ratios are not unusual for highly-rated multilateral development banks (MDBs) and the EIF's leverage is in line with peers. The February 2021 capital increase provides support for expected growth in business volumes in 2023 and 2024.

Mitigating factors include the absence of debt, and consistently strong profitability. Zero outstanding debt implies that the EIF's usable equity is entirely available to absorb potential losses from business activities, and the EIF's predominant guarantee business, which has an inherently lower risk profile than extending loans.

SECOND DRIVER: EIF'S EXTREMELY STRONG LIQUIDITY INDICATORS

The EIF has large liquid resources and good visibility over future cash flows. Available liquid assets amounted to a record ?2.7 billion at end-2021 very comfortably covering estimated net cash outflows over a 18 month horizon. Under the conservative assumption of guarantee calls rising sharply to peak historic level as percentage of outstanding guarantees ? around 1.1% in 2016 ? this would roughly double projected cash outflows to about ?300 million, or about 11% of available liquid assets. Moody's also notes that the EIF would have several years to pay out under the guarantees, given the non-acceleration clauses in its guarantee contracts.

Given the lack of outstanding debt and no plans to borrow, judging the EIF's potential breadth and depth of market access is a theoretical exercise. However, Moody's considers that the very strong liquidity position as well as the strength and track record of support from the EIF's key shareholders would ensure that the EIF had solid market access.

THIRD DRIVER: VERY STRONG MEMBER SUPPORT UNDERPINNED BY EIF'S IMPORTANT POLICY ROLE

The EIF is a key financial vehicle for its shareholders to advance the development and growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the EU member countries, as well as its near neighbours. The EIF has also been part of the EU's response to the coronavirus crisis. The introduction of InvestEU in 2021 as an umbrella for all of the EU financing programmes, together with new programmes in response to the war in Ukraine such as RePower EU and the European Fund for Digital Sovereignty will support the EIF's activities in the coming years, confirming the importance of its policy mandate.

The entity's weighted average shareholder rating at Aa1 is the highest in Moody's universe of rated MDBs and other supranational institutions. The EIB and the EU are the two main shareholders, accounting for 59.4% and 30% of authorised and subscribed capital, respectively.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the EIF's credit strengths will be maintained over the coming years. In particular, Moody's expects asset quality and performance to remain very strong even in light of strong business growth. The coronavirus pandemic has not led to a significant increase in guarantee calls and given the non-acceleration clause of guarantee contracts, guarantee calls resulting from the pandemic crisis would only materialise in several years. Exposure to counterparties based in Russia and Ukraine is very limited, and while Moody's expects a rise in guarantee calls against the background of the worsening macroeconomic environment in Europe in 2023, overall asset quality and performance will remain strong. The EIF's prudent and robust risk management policies are an important support factor in Moody's view.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The EIF's environmental issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (E-2). The Fund exhibits neutral-to-low exposure to environmental risks across all five categories given that its projects are mainly in European countries that face limited environmental risks. As part of the EIB Group, the EIF also plays a role in EU climate policies: for instance Climate and Infrastructure Funds were transferred to EIF from EIB in early 2021.

The EIF's social issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (S-2), benefitting from strengths in responsible production, and showing neutral-to-low exposure to all other areas of social risk. Being a key financial vehicle to advance the development and growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) across Europe the EIF provides products that support sustainable development.

The EIF's governance issuer profile score is positive (G-1). The entity has a very strong governance profile, benefitting from being part of the EIB Group. This is underpinned by its strong risk management and high quality of management, which is reflected in superior asset performance and profitability throughout most of its history. The risk management department is involved at an early stage in the origination of transactions, and it monitors the performance of existing transactions and the portfolio as a whole on a quarterly basis.

The EIF's credit impact score is positive (CIS-1), reflecting very limited environmental and social risks and a very strong governance framework. In addition, very strong backing by shareholders provides material support to the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The EIF's rating is Aaa, which is already at the top of Moody's rating scale. An upgrade to a higher rating is therefore not possible.

The rating could come under downward pressure if there was a severe deterioration in the EIF's treasury or equity portfolios, a material rise of called guarantees, and/or rating downgrades of the entity's main shareholders. The rating would also come under pressure if the shareholders were unwilling to provide further capital support or strong risk mitigation as the EIF increases its leverage in a scenario of rapid business growth.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

