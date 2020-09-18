info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms the European Union's Aaa rating; outlook stable

18 Sep 2020

Frankfurt am Main, September 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the European Union's (EU) long-term Aaa issuer rating, the Aaa senior unsecured ratings, the (P)Aaa senior unsecured MTN rating and the short term (P)P-1 rating and maintained the stable outlook.

The decision to affirm the Aaa rating reflects the following key rating factors:

(1) The very high commitment of EU members to ensuring the continued soundness of the EU's finances and their very high capacity to do so given the significant credit strength of the EU's most highly-rated members;

(2) The multiple layers of debt service protection, including explicit recourse to extraordinary support which, in Moody's view, creates the equivalent of a joint and several undertaking and obligation on the part of EU member states to provide financial support to the EU.

The stable outlook reflects the strength of the safeguards in place to secure the backing of the EU's member states -- and in particular of its strongest members -- notwithstanding the material increase in debt expected over the coming years. In addition, further enhancements have been either implemented or proposed (and are expected to be implemented) to existing financial safeguards in light of the significant planned increase in EU borrowing in response to the coronavirus pandemic. In Moody's view this means that the EU will always be in a position to comfortably meet its debt repayment obligations notwithstanding the envisaged sharp increase in EU borrowings over a relatively short period.

Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the European Atomic Energy Community's (Euratom) and the European Coal and Steel Community's (ECSC) long-term Aaa issuer ratings, their (P)Aaa senior unsecured MTN and short term (P)P-1 ratings, and also affirmed Euratom's Aaa senior unsecured rating. The rating outlooks remain stable for both entities. While Euratom and the ECSC are separate legal entities, their key credit characteristics are identical to the EU's. The European Commission (EC) borrows on behalf of Euratom and any debt repayment obligations are backed by the EU's budgetary resources and the EC's right to call for additional resources from member states if needed. The same applies for ECSC which has been in liquidation since 2001 and its last outstanding bonds expired in 2019. Hence, both entities' ratings move in line with the EU's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE Aaa RATING

Recent and expected decisions regarding the EU's role in providing financial support to EU member states hard hit by the coronavirus crisis will increase the EU's debt obligations very significantly. The EC has implemented one new debt-financed instrument (Support to Mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency, or 'SURE') which will supply up to €100 billion in loans to member states. Even more substantially, the European Council has agreed to the creation of the Next Generation EU (NGEU), of which the largest part is the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) totalling €672.5 billion, comprising €312.5 billion in grants to member states and €360 billion in loans. The RRF will be funded through debt issuance of up to €750 billion (in 2018 prices), with the largest portion of issuance to take place in 2021-2024. A further €77.5 billion in grants will be funnelled to member states through existing programmes.

These new programmes will increase the EU's indebtedness almost twenty-fold, from around €50 billion to just under €1 trillion. Notwithstanding this very significant increase in debt, Moody's believes that the protections in place, in particular the provisions in the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union and other legal documents which create what amounts in Moody's view to a joint and several undertaking by all member states to ensure the EU is able to service its debt obligations, allied with the credit strength of many large EU members, support the Aaa rating. Moody's notes that the effectiveness of the budget process means that this support framework has not yet needed to be tested.

FIRST DRIVER: VERY STRONG MEMBER WILLINGNESS AND CAPACITY TO SUPPORT THE EU'S DEBT SERVICE OBLIGATIONS

Moody's considers the willingness of EU members to support the EU to be very strong, given the considerable political and economic commitment to the EU and the strong incentives to ensure that the EU remains solvent. The EU plays a critical role in promoting economic and political integration and harmony across Europe. Its financial resilience is critical to that role, and its default would entail significant financial and political costs for Europe, including through the considerable reputational risks it would imply for core European countries, such as Germany and France, and would likely increase borrowing costs.

Member states' capacity to support is very high, both individually and collectively. Approximately 56% of the total contributions to the EU budget come from members rated between Aaa and Aa3. Those members include Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Czech Republic and Luxembourg. Moreover, except for Romania all EU member states have a stable or positive rating outlook, indicating the resilience of member support.

SECOND DRIVER: PRUDENT FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT AND MULTIPLE LAYERS OF DEBT SERVICE PROTECTION

The EU's management of its budgetary and off-budget expenditures carries multiple layers of debt-service protection. According to Article 310 of the EU Treaty the EU must produce a balanced budget. Any borrowing for off-budgetary purposes is supported by: (1) back-to-back financing of loans extended to borrowers, with any debt service needs to be met using the proceeds of repayments by borrowing countries; (2) the EU's consistently strong cash balances; (3) the flexibility to redirect around a third of budget expenditures (e.g. structural funds) to cover debt service if required; and (4) the margin between the maximum contributions by the member states and the actual resources that the EU requests from them in terms of annual budget contributions, which constitutes a significant additional buffer of resources that the EU can draw upon.

From the perspective of the EU's rating, the most critical aspect of the framework supporting the EU's capacity to service its debt is Article 14 of the Council Regulation (EU, Euratom) No. 609/2014 which describes the measures to meet the EU's cash requirements. It states that the EC has the legal right to draw on all member states in the event a borrowing country fails to repay its loan to the EU on time and that the EU's available cash resources are insufficient to cover debt service payments. In such an adverse event, according to Article 14 (4), the additionally required funds "shall be divided among the Member States, as far as possible, in proportion to the estimated budget revenue from each of them".

Additional supportive EU debt protection legislation includes Article 323 of the EU Treaty which states that "the European Parliament, the Council and the Commission shall ensure that the financial means are made available to allow the Union to fulfil its legal obligations in respect of third parties." Moody's interprets this article such that EU member states are obliged to provide funds, potentially above and beyond their budgetary obligations, to meet all of the EU's obligations in respect to third parties.

Together, these protections are in Moody's view equivalent to a joint and several support framework.

Further enhancements have been either implemented or proposed to existing financial safeguards in light of the planned increase in the EU's indebtedness. These include additional member state guarantees -- 25% of the maximum €100 billion of loans under the SURE programme are guaranteed directly by member states -- and limits that will support liquidity through capping maximum annual repayment amounts under SURE to €10 billion, and the grant part from NGEU to €29.25 billion.

In addition, and as prerequisite to establishing NGEU, a temporary increase in the own resources ceiling has been proposed, which would add an additional buffer of 0.6% of annual gross national income (GNI) of the EU-27 (around €81 billion based on 2018 GNI). This buffer would be tied to repayments falling due under NGEU, which according to Moody's estimates would average about €27 billion per year between 2028 and 2058.

Taken all together, in Moody's view these measures and enhancements provide a very high level of assurance that the EU will be in a comfortable position to meet the expected significant rise in its debt repayment obligations.

Moody's also takes comfort from the timeliness of any additional contributions to be paid by the member states in case of need. According to Article 15 (1) of the above-mentioned Council Regulation the member states shall execute the EC's payment orders following the Commission's instructions and "within not more than three working days of receipt".

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that neither the willingness and capacity of EU member states to support the EU, nor the safeguards put in place to ensure that that happens in a timely manner, are likely to change materially in the next twelve to eighteen months.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are not material for the EU's rating. While the EU plays an important role in global initiatives to react to climate change, and its capacity to do so underlines its importance to its members, neither the EU itself nor its principal supporting member states are directly exposed to heightened environmental risks.

Similarly, while all EU member states face long-term challenges related to demographic and other social developments, and the development of policy to address EU-wide social tensions (including those arising from inequality and unemployment) is an important aspect of the EU's role, social considerations do not directly influence the EU's rating in a material way. Moody's notes that the EU's credit profile will be influenced by the debt taken on to finance relief mechanisms for the coronavirus pandemic, which Moody's regards as a social risk under its ESG framework. However, the affirmation of the EU's rating illustrates that Moody's does not consider the impact to be material.

Governance considerations are an important support for the EU's credit profile, and the EU's Aaa rating partly reflects its very strong institutional setup, though aspects typically considered to be related to governance are not key drivers of the rating.

Specific economic indicators as required by EU regulation are not applicable for the EU.

On 15 September 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the European Union. The main points raised during the discussion were: The EU's member states' support remains very high, reflecting the significant credit strength of its most highly-rated members and their commitment to ensure continued soundness of the EU's finances. The EU's prudent financial management and multiple layers of debt service protection, including the potential recourse to extraordinary support. The further enhancements proposed and introduced to existing financial safeguards in light of the expected increase in EU borrowing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Any potential weakening in the commitment of highly-rated member states to the EU, or in the commitment of the EU's highly-rated members to provide regular payments to the EU budget as well as extraordinary support, would lead to downward pressure on the Aaa stable rating, as would changes to the EU's fiscal framework that would lead to less conservative budget management. The joint and several nature of the obligations of member countries vis-à-vis EU obligations has never been tested. Should anything occur which suggests that this feature is weaker than previously anticipated, that would pose strong downward pressure on the rating. Downward pressures would also result from a deterioration in the creditworthiness of highly-rated EU members. The EU's rating is particularly sensitive to changes in the ratings of the three countries rated Aaa to Aa2 that make large contributions to the EU budget, i.e., Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities published in June 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147813. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Steffen Dyck
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Yves Lemay
MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

