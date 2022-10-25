info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms the Gulf Investment Corporation's A2 rating; maintains stable outlook

25 Oct 2022

New York, October 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Gulf Investment Corporation G.S.C.'s (GIC) A2 long-term foreign-currency issuer rating and maintained the stable outlook. The short-term foreign-currency issuer rating has also been affirmed at P-1.

The decision to affirm the rating is underpinned by GIC's solid capital and liquidity positions, as reflected in the corporation's very low leverage compared to peers and ample coverage by liquid assets of net outflows. In addition, although GIC funding structure is skewed towards short-term deposits, funding risks are low given the sources, availability and stickiness of the deposits. These factors reduce GIC's vulnerability to changing market conditions and volatility in credit metrics stemming from its core equity investments within its Principal Investments (PI) portfolio.

The stable outlook reflects balanced risks to the rating. While the global economy is weakening, posing downside risks to GIC's financial performance, the macroeconomic outlook is substantially stronger in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the main region which the PI group invests in, due to higher oil prices and the fiscal space for governments to counter the external shocks to their economies. In addition, Moody's expects the corporation's pro-active and robust risk management to limit downside risks to the performance of GIC's equity investments.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING AFFIRMATION

GIC's capital position will remain strong and liquidity buffers ample, while short-term deposits – a feature of the corporation's funding structure – will likely continue to be available at the same levels as currently. These credit strengths will continue to anchor GIC's credit profile, despite inherent risks due to the core activity of equity investments in its PI portfolio.

GIC's key credit strength is its low leverage of around 0.8x – defined as the ratio of development related assets plus liquid assets rated A3 or below to usable equity. Since 2017, the corporation has materially reduced its leverage ratio and Moody's expects leverage to remain stable at around current levels in the coming years. Significant balance sheet expansion is unlikely, as Moody's understands that the corporation will be opportunistic in its core equity investments. Compared to A-rated peers, GIC has the lowest leverage, which underpins its strong capital position.

The inherently higher risks stemming from equity investments – at least in comparison to the lower-risk loans of many other multilateral development banks (MDB) that may benefit from preferred credit status – has resulted in GIC's historically weaker development asset quality and more volatile asset performance. However, risks to asset performance will likely be limited over the next 2-3 years, as book valuations in GIC's PI portfolio remain low and below market valuations because of proactive mark downs in 2020. Likewise, mark-to-market losses stemming from investment activities of the Global Markets Group (GMG), which are mainly in international equity and bond markets, will also be limited despite the negative performance of these markets this year. This is because of the sharp reduction in GMG's size by around 60% over the past 18 months to increase GIC's cash allocation at a time of rising interest rates. In addition, GMG has tactically adjusted its asset allocation towards strategies that reduce the exposure to global market performance. These point to prudent portfolio and risk management and should help insulate GIC's balance sheet and preserve its equity capital.

Moody's also expects GIC's liquidity position to remain solid, reinforced by its large stock of liquid assets, limited disbursement needs and low debt level. The corporation's availability of liquid resources (ALR) ratio – which measures the coverage by liquid assets rated A2 and above for net outflows over the following 18 months – was 144% as of the end of 2021 compared to 96% in 2020, and comparable with similarly rated peers. These liquid assets held by GIC amounted to almost eight times the total stock of outstanding debt as of 2021 and 42% of total assets.

Meanwhile, the exposure to short-term deposits is a feature of GIC's funding structure that will remain until there is significant expansion of the PI portfolio. In Moody's view, refinancing and funding risks are low because these deposits mainly originate from government-related entities (GRE) in the GCC region including central banks, and supranational entities – in addition to some commercial banks typically from the region – and are sticky and low-cost. The demand to place deposits has exceeded the capacity of GIC to take them, and this can be attributed to the corporation's long-standing relationships with its shareholders – the GCC sovereigns – and the perception of safety in these deposits due to the shareholder structure. Given its already ample liquidity, GIC does not need to raise funds in capital markets, although Moody's believes that it could do so at affordable costs, reflecting the implicit support from shareholders that the deposit placements demonstrate.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that risks to GIC's credit profile are balanced and consistent with its A2 rating.

In Moody's view, GIC is well protected against risks emanating from the current volatile market conditions in equity and bond markets. In particular, the PI portfolio's concentration in the GCC limits the exposure of the corporation to the global headwinds. GCC states have benefited from higher hydrocarbon production relative to 2021 even with the latest announcement of oil production cuts, as well as high oil and gas prices. These oil and gas sector developments will result in generally strong public finances in GCC providing governments with greater fiscal capacity to shield their economies from the impact of higher global prices of food and energy, and continue their focus on infrastructure and diversification projects. Moreover, economic sentiment is also robust in the GCC given the trickle down effects of higher oil prices on private investment and consumption.

Besides the more favourable operating environment compared to the rest of the world, proactive risk management has also led to book valuations in the PI portfolio remaining below market valuations, as discussed above. This limits downside risks to GIC's asset performance and hence its balance sheet.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

GIC's credit impact score is neutral to low (CIS-2), which reflects a governance profile that supports resilience to its moderately negative exposure to environmental risks, while the exposure to social risks is low.

GIC's environmental issuer profile score is moderately negative (E-3), as its operating environment and the performance of its investee companies are susceptible to a global transition away from hydrocarbons, albeit indirectly. This is because GIC's investments within its PI group is mainly located within the Gulf Cooperation Council, which relies heavily on hydrocarbons to drive incomes and wealth.

GIC's social issuer profile score is neutral to low (S-2), reflecting neutral to low exposure across all social risk categories. The corporation enjoys strong relationships with its shareholders given its role in promoting regional cooperation and involvement in diversification and infrastructure projects, as well as with clients because of the active role it takes in investee companies.

GIC's neutral-to-low governance issuer profile score (G-2) reflects the corporation's robust risk management framework and prudential policies to ensure sound capital adequacy and liquidity. These help to mitigate risks associated with its significant exposure to unlisted equity investments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if there was evidence of materially stronger shareholder support, including the reintroduction of sizeable callable capital. Over time, a lengthening track record of GIC sustaining solid asset performance through periods of global and regional economic and market volatility despite the relatively risky nature of its operations would also put upward pressure on the rating.

The rating could be downgraded if there were significant investment losses that led to structurally weaker asset performance and a sustained erosion of GIC's capital. A weakening of liquidity buffers, particularly relative to net cash outflows, or changes to the sources, availability and cost of deposits that suggest funding risks have increased would also put downward pressure on the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/69182. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for this rating is Christian Fang, +971 (423) 795-34.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jaime Reusche
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

