Moody's affirms the Inter-American Investment Corporation's Aa1 and Aaa.mx rating

Mexico, March 20, 2020 -- Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V. ("Moody's")
has today affirmed the Inter-American Investment Corporation's
(IIC) -- commercially rebranded as IDB Invest -- Aa1 senior
unsecured global scale rating and the Aaa.mx senior unsecured national
scale rating of the MXN1,500 million 3-year bond (CII 1-18)
issued on February 16, 2018. In a related action, Moody's
Investors Service affirmed the IIC's Aa1 long-term issuer
rating, its short-term issuer rating at Prime-1 (P-1),
the senior unsecured MTN program's rating at (P)Aa1 and maintained
the stable outlook.
The key drivers underpinning today's rating affirmation are:
1. IIC's capital adequacy and liquidity metrics compare favorably
to its Aa-rated peers and to MDBs with similar focus on private
sector operations;
2. Member support has remained strong despite the deterioration
in the credit profiles of some key regional members.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Inter-American Investment Corporation
BONDS due 16 February 2021 CII 1-18
.... Senior Unsecured Global Scale Rating,
Affirmed Aa1
.... Senior Unsecured Mexico National Scale,
Affirmed Aaa.mx
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE Aa1 AND Aaa.mx RATINGS AFFIRMATION
FIRST DRIVER: IIC'S CAPITAL ADEQUACY AND LIQUIDITY METRICS
COMPARE FAVORABLY TO ITS AA-RATED PEERS AND TO MDBS WITH SIMILAR
FOCUS ON PRIVATE SECTOR OPERATIONS
The IIC has expanded its balance sheet in the context of the consolidation
of the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) Group's private
sector operations at the IIC and the general capital increase (GCI-II)
process that began in 2016. Moody's notes that the IIC has
effectively managed this transition and that its capital adequacy and
liquidity metrics have remained strong relative to Aa-rated peers.
Mainly funded by increased paid-in capital, the IIC has increased
its portfolio of development-related assets (DRA) to $2.5
billion as of end 2019 from $887 million in 2016. This has
led to an increase in the IIC's leverage ratio -- which sizes
a multilateral development bank's (MDB) usable equity relative to
its DRA and treasury assets rated A3 or lower -- in line with Moody's
expectations when the GCI-II process began. The leverage
ratio was 125% in 2019, up from 71% in 2017.
At this level, the IIC leverage ratio is in line with the Aa1-median
(129%) and much lower than the median for Aa-rated peers
(208%). We expect the IIC will continue to gradually increase
its leverage over the coming years but will continue to have a relatively
strong capital position relative its peers.
Another important credit strength of the IIC is its strong asset performance.
Given that the IIC's business model focuses on the development of
the private sector in the Latin American and Caribbean region it does
not benefit from the same preferred creditor treatment that MDBs that
lend primarily to the public sector enjoy. However, the IIC's
non-performing asset (NPA) ratio -- which takes into account
non-performing loans, realized losses on equity investments
and called guarantees -- was a low 0.6% in 2019 (0.7%
on average in 2017-19). Moody's notes that the IIC
has a long track record of strong asset performance, with the non-performing
loans ratio averaging 0.9% since 2006. At 0.6%,
the IIC's NPA ratio is in line with the Aa-median but it
is better than other peers that also focus on the private sector such
as the International Finance Corporation (IFC, Aaa stable;
3.3%) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD, Aaa stable, 4.5%). Even though
asset performance will likely deteriorate due to more challenging macroeconomic
conditions in the region caused by the coronavirus shock, we expect
the NPA ratio to remain at levels unlikely to pressure the IIC's
overall credit profile.
In terms of liquidity, this also remains strong as guided by the
IIC's conservative liquidity policy. Moody's considers
that in a severe stress scenario where the IIC was unable to issue debt
or receive any additional capital contribution from its shareholders,
its liquid assets would cover more than 18 months of debt service,
planned disbursements and operational costs. The IIC's contingent
line with the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB, Aaa
stable) also provides an additional support to its liquidity. Moody's
expects that the IIC will continue to maintain a robust liquidity buffer
as it expands its development portfolio and borrowing program.
Moody's also notes that the IIC has demonstrated an ability to fund
itself in the markets at favorable rates despite the still relatively
small size of its borrowing program compared to other highly-rated
MDBs, and enjoys a diversified pool of investors. These factors
support the IIC's high quality of funding, a key credit feature
it shares with Aa1-rated peers.
SECOND DRIVER: MEMBER SUPPORT HAS REMAINED STRONG DESPITE THE DETERIORATION
IN THE CREDIT PROFILES OF SOME KEY REGIONAL MEMBERS
The decision by shareholders to consolidate the IADB Group's private
sector operations within the IIC, and the supporting general capital
increase denote the high economic importance its members have placed on
the Corporation. Usable equity has risen to $2 billion in
2019 from $857 million in 2015 before the GCI-II process
began. Moody's considers that this continued flow of new
equity will allow the IIC to expand its operations over the coming years
while also maintaining strong financial metrics.
Moody's also notes that highly-rated non-regional
members will increase their share of subscribed capital during the GCI-II
process and new members joined the IIC in 2019 -- Slovenia (Baa1
positive) and Croatia (Ba2 positive). Importantly, while
regional members Argentina (Caa2 RUR-) and Ecuador (Caa1 stable)
have faced financial stress in recent years, they have continue
to make timely capital payments to the IIC. These factors support
Moody's assessment of "Medium" strength of member support
based on shareholders' moderate ability and strong willingness to
provide non-contractual support.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Upward credit pressures are limited by the challenging operating environment
in which the IIC carries out its lending and investment activities,
in addition to potential risks stemming from the IIC's private sector
focused operations. Although unlikely, the introduction of
callable capital as an additional backstop for investors would enhance
the IIC's credit profile and could place upward pressure on the
credit profile.
Downward credit pressures would emerge should there be significant credit
losses, for instance stemming from a more acute challenging operating
environment, that materially affect the IIC's financial performance,
or a weakening of support from the IADB or highly-rated shareholders.
A deterioration in sharp capital adequacy driven by an excessive increase
in leverage would weigh on the IIC's credit profile.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development
Banks and Other Supranational Entities published in June 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx
for a copy of this methodology.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
the Inter-American Investment Corporation's rating is between
31 December 2017 and 31 December 2019 (source: audited financial
statements).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, parties not involved in the ratings
and public information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 15 March 2018.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
In compliance with regulatory requirements, Moody's de México
has been informed by the Inter-American Investment Corporation
that during the two-month period prior to the date hereof,
no other credit rating agency has assigned a rating on the same securities
referred to in this press release.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
