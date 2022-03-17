info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector's A2 rating; maintains stable outlook

17 Mar 2022

New York, March 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector's (ICD) A2 issuer rating and maintained the stable outlook. The short-term issuer rating has also been affirmed at P-1.

The rating affirmation reflects Moody's assessment that ICD's capital position will remain solid, supported by ongoing improvements in asset performance, while its liquidity position will remain strong compared to similarly rated peers. The continued implementation of the 2019 strategic overhaul, including the enhancements to risk management, is likely to contribute to a further decline in the level and volatility of nonperforming assets in the coming years, despite ICD's structurally weaker development asset credit quality and asset performance compared to peers due to its exposure to the private sector in generally lowly rated countries.

The stable outlook reflects balanced risks. Although ICD's asset performance is likely to remain at stronger levels over the next two to three years compared to 2017-19, the uneven global recovery, low vaccination rates in many of the corporation's key markets, and heightened growth and financial market uncertainty in the wake of Russia's invasion into Ukraine pose downside risks to its operating environment and may constrain further improvements in its key credit metrics.

Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed ICDPS Sukuk Limited's backed senior unsecured foreign currency rating at A2 and its senior unsecured foreign currency MTN programme rating at (P)A2. The outlook for ICDPS Sukuk Limited remains stable. ICDPS Sukuk Limited is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up and wholly owned by ICD for sukuk issuance. Sukuk investors (certificate holders) of the SPV are, in Moody's view, exposed to the senior unsecured credit risk of the corporation.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING AFFIRMATION

ICD's solid capital position and strong liquidity buffers will continue to anchor its credit profile, despite structurally weaker – but gradually improving – asset performance compared to peers because of the corporation's private sector mandate.

Moody's expects ICD's leverage ratio – defined as the ratio of development related assets plus liquid assets rated A3 or below to usable equity – to hover around 1.6-2.0x over the next two to three years, compared to the average of around 2.0x over the past five years and the median of 2.2x for similarly rated peers, even as the corporation is aiming to expand its development portfolio and balance sheet mainly through direct term loans and lines of finance through banks. ICD's equity position will grow as the corporation returns to low but consistent profitability, coupled with Moody's assumption that the expansion of the development portfolio would likely be accompanied by an increase in paid-in capital. Moody's estimates that ICD returned to a small profit in 2021, after four consecutive years of losses.

ICD's liquidity position is also set to remain strong compared to similarly rated peers. Based on Moody's estimates, the coverage by ICD's liquid assets for net outflows over the following 18 months as of the end of 2021 was among the highest compared to peers at more than 170%. The strength of this indicator for ICD is supported by Moody's estimate that liquid assets remained high above 60% of total assets at the end of 2021. Although Moody's assumes that a modest amount of liquid assets will be drawn down to finance the expansion of the ICD's development portfolio, the share of liquid assets will likely remain substantial at around 40% of total assets over the next two to three years.

By contrast, ICD's asset performance is weakest among similarly rated peers and will continue to be its key credit challenge. The ratio of nonperforming assets (NPA) to development-related assets (DRA) was around 13% in 2020, although Moody's estimates that the NPA/DRA ratio is likely to have fallen to around 11% in 2021 with the ongoing restructuring of some nonperforming loans and no negative equity impairment for the year. ICD's NPA/DRA ratio compares to a median of around 3% in 2020 for A-rated peers. This weaker asset performance can be attributed to ICD's private sector mandate in generally lowly rated countries and exposure to equities amounting to around 25-30% of DRA. Equity related losses had been a drag on asset performance over 2017-19 in particular, resulting in the NPA/DRA ratio exceeding 20% in 2018, although the level of nonperforming loans has also remained high, averaging close to 10% of DRA over 2012-21. Nevertheless, while the underlying credit risk is higher, Moody's expects ICD's NPA/DRA ratio to continue improving over the next two to three years, driven by the 2019 strategic overhaul – which prioritizes lower risk loans and lines of finance over higher risk equity investments – the proactive risk monitoring of projects, and the expansion of DRAs. The already low valuations in ICD's equity portfolio also implies limited further downside to NPAs from equities.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that risks to the credit profile are balanced.

Moody's expectation for ICD's asset performance to remain at stronger levels over the next two to three years compared to 2017-19 is in part supported by still robust growth prospects in most of the corporation's key markets as economic activity continues to normalize.

At the same time, downside risks to the corporation's operating environment may constrain further improvements in its key credit metrics. Economic activity in ICD's markets will be vulnerable to subsequent waves of coronavirus infection because of varying and low rates of vaccination. Across ICD's top 10 markets, full vaccination rates range from less than 10% to more than 70%, and the average vaccination rate across all of the corporation's markets is less than 50%. This poses the risk of movement and activity restrictions and/or negative health outcomes disrupting the recovery.

Moreover, although ICD does not have any direct exposure to Russia or Ukraine, the invasion and subsequent policy responses in major countries increases the downside risks for the global macroeconomic outlook with elevated inflationary pressures due to high energy and food prices, which many of the corporation's markets are vulnerable to, and a deceleration of economic activity.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

ICD's credit impact score is neutral to low (CIS-2), which reflects solid governance that supports resilience in the face of moderately negative exposure to environmental risks and low social risks.

ICD's environmental issuer profile score is moderately negative (E-3), as its operating environment and borrowers, particularly in Africa and South Asia, are exposed to physical climate risks. That said, ICD's direct exposure to these risks based on its loan portfolio and equity investments is relatively low.

The social issuer profile score is neutral to low (S-2). ICD enjoys strong relations with its customers given its responsibility to develop the private sector and Islamic finance in its member countries, while the diversification of loans and equity investments across countries reduce the corporation's exposure to demographic and societal trends.

ICD's governance issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (G-2). ICD's strategic overhaul and enhancements to risk management in 2019 has reduced asset performance risks, although weaknesses due to legacy assets remain and a track record of solid performance has yet to be established.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating would likely stem from sustained improvements in ICD's asset performance that led to structural improvements in the corporation's capital adequacy. This may arise as a result of ongoing risk management enhancements and the corporation's strategy that pivots towards lower risk credit activity including term finance and onlending to financial institutions compared to equity investments.

Downward pressure on the rating would develop if sizeable losses on equity investments or a deterioration in the loan book's asset performance were to emerge that indicated weaker risk-management practices than currently assessed by Moody's. A sharp increase in ICD's leverage as the corporation expands its core development portfolio, which Moody's does not currently expect, would also likely exert downward pressure on the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Christian Fang, +971 4-237-9534.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gabriel Torres
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

