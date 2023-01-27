Moody's affirms the Netherlands' Aaa ratings; outlook remains stable

Paris, January 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Netherlands' (the Netherlands) local- and foreign-currency long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at Aaa. The local-currency short-term issuer rating has been affirmed at Prime-1. The outlook remains stable.

Today's affirmation of the Netherlands' Aaa ratings reflects the following key factors:

1. The Netherlands' economic strength will remain resilient despite the current energy crisis and inflationary environment;

2. The government's fiscal metrics remain robust despite significant short-term fiscal measures to support household purchasing power; and

3. Institutions and governance are among the strongest in Moody's rated universe.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that downside risks to the Netherlands' credit profile are mitigated by a high degree of economic resilience, significant fiscal space, the sovereign's institutional capacity to manage shocks, and a proven track record of addressing long-term challenges such as demographic change. The Netherlands also has limited susceptibility to event risks.

The Netherlands' local- and foreign-currency country ceilings remain unchanged at Aaa. For euro-area countries, a six-notch gap between the local-currency ceiling and the local-currency rating (in the Netherlands' case, a zero-notch gap applies, which brings the ceiling to the maximum level of Aaa) as well as a zero-notch gap between the local-currency ceiling and foreign-currency ceiling is typical, reflecting benefits from the euro areas' strong common institutional, legal and regulatory framework, as well as liquidity support and other crisis management mechanisms. It is also in line with Moody's view of de minimis exit risk from the euro area.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE Aaa RATINGS

FIRST DRIVER: ECONOMIC STRENGTH WILL REMAIN RESILIENT DESPITE THE CURRENT ENERGY CRISIS AND INFLATIONARY ENVIRONMENT

The diversified and competitive Dutch economy has remained resilient despite the macroeconomic headwinds created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as the high-interest rate and high-inflation environment in Europe. Moody's analysis indicates that the Netherlands is not particularly at risk of economic scarring due to the energy shock. For example, its industrial structure is not oriented towards energy-hungry sectors that are most exposed to a prolonged period of high energy prices. In fact, the Netherlands' strength in semiconductors production is an economic advantage in the coming years. In addition, its company structure is less oriented toward micro and small companies whose balance sheets are less resilient.

Economic growth remained quite strong at an estimated 4.2% in 2022 due to the buoyant economic performance in the first half of the year, though in the second half households' purchasing power was severely affected as high inflation, combined with moderate wage increases, resulted in a fall of real wages for the year as a whole.

These headwinds will continue in 2023, and Moody's expects 0.1% real GDP growth this year. However, the rating agency expects the 2023 central government budget to provide material support to purchasing power, which will help the country avoid an outright economic contraction for the year as a whole. The economic plan includes a number of measures, most importantly an energy price cap and an increase in the minimum wage that will support economic growth this year.

High levels of household debt—largely mortgage debt—are a longstanding economic risk, as Dutch households are some of the most highly indebted in the EU. While they are still important, these risks have been slowly diminishing over the years because of changes to the tax system and bank regulation. The proportion of variable-rate mortgages has also declined significantly over the past decade and most interest rates are fixed for long periods. These risks are also mitigated by high household wealth. As a result, even a double-digit decline in house prices —which is not Moody's baseline expectation—would be unlikely to cause permanent damage to the Netherlands' economic strength and the economy would recover relatively quickly, as it did after the house price declines of 2012-14.

Over the longer term, Moody's expects the Netherlands' growth potential to be slightly above 1.5% per annum. The government is making significant investments in education and R&D to increase growth potential and counteract some of the negative impact of a modest decline in the working-age population. Moreover, it is noteworthy that Dutch labour force participation is the highest in the EU and the participation rate of workers over 55 is among the highest in the EU, and is rising.

SECOND DRIVER: FISCAL METRICS REMAIN ROBUST DESPITE SIGNIFICANT SHORT-TERM FISCAL MEASURES

The Netherlands has a track record of prudent fiscal policies and relatively low debt levels. The government was running fiscal surpluses going into the pandemic and had a debt burden of only 48.5% of GDP in 2019. It still retained fiscal space after its pandemic response, with government debt standing at an estimated 46.7% of GDP in 2022, and so has the ability to use the government's balance sheet to support the economy through the energy shock.

The 2023 budget announced a generous support package in order to blunt the macroeconomic impact of the energy and inflation shock. Therefore, the annual fiscal deficit will rise significantly to 4% of GDP this year. The new energy price cap's cost depends on prevailing levels of wholesale energy prices. A rather high average gas price of €128 per MWh is incorporated in the baseline, which limits the risk of higher-than-expected expenditures on the cap; moreover, CPB (Centraal Planbureau) analysis indicates that higher prices would not have a very large impact on the headline fiscal deficit, in large part because the Dutch government also receives revenues from natural gas sales.

For 2024, Moody's expects that lower expenditures (due to more targeting of support measures) will place the deficit on a declining path, with the general government deficit returning to the Maastricht benchmark of 3% of GDP. The rating agency expects further declines in the fiscal deficit for each year until 2026, when a balanced budget is anticipated. This, in turn, will support a gradual decrease in the debt burden, which will remain below 50% of GDP throughout the forecast period.

Debt is likely to become less affordable because of the tighter monetary policy environment. However, the increase in interest costs is very manageable (rising from an estimated 1.3% of revenues in 2022 to a forecast 1.9% in 2024) and on-par with Aaa-rated peers. The Netherlands has no inflation-linked debt and no variable-rate debt. The average maturity of the debt stock is 7.9 years, which means that interest costs will rise slowly over the coming years.

THIRD DRIVER: EXCEPTIONALLY STRONG INSTITUTIONS AND GOVERNANCE

Moody's assesses the Netherlands' institutions and governance to be among the strongest in its rated universe. The Dutch governments have a long-standing track record of quickly bringing debt levels down when they have risen as a result of a deterioration in economic conditions. This track record continued in the years following the global financial crisis, where much of the increase in the debt burden was unwound between 2014 and 2019 through a combination of asset sales, primary budget surpluses, robust economic growth, and declining funding costs.

More generally, there is a widespread political consensus in favour of fiscal consolidation and debt reduction even in the face of increased government expenditure to boost purchasing power. While the speed of debt reduction is likely to be somewhat slower in the coming years (as compared to the years following the global financial crisis) due to decisions to invest in education, R&D and other policies that are likely to support long-term growth, there appears to be a clear cross-party consensus in favour of keeping the debt burden below 60% of GDP.

Independent institutions, such as the CPB, Statistics Netherlands and the Netherlands Court of Audit play a strong role in fiscal governance. Expenditure ceilings are inflation-adjusted and set for an entire legislative term while automatic stabilisers work on the revenue side. Under Dutch fiscal rules, revenue windfalls cannot be used to finance expenditure and, in general, departments need to compensate for any overspending themselves. The Netherlands has codified the European fiscal rules in law, and the law covers both the national government and lower levels of government, such as local authorities. The national rules are not codified in law, but are instead agreed among the coalition partners at the beginning of their term; they are generally adhered to, except during significant unexpected economic shocks, and the Council of State checks that they have been correctly applied. The successive crises that the global economy has faced in recent years have demonstrated that the government retains some flexibility through both the national and European rules.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that downside risks to the Netherlands' credit profile are mitigated by the high degree of economic resilience, significant fiscal space, the sovereign's institutional capacity to manage shocks, and a proven track record of addressing long-term challenges such as demographic change. The government's decision to use its balance sheet to help support households' purchasing power will only have a transitory impact on debt metrics and, more broadly, Moody's does not expect the energy and inflation crisis to generate economic scarring that would adversely affect growth potential. The Netherlands also shows limited susceptibility to event risks.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The Netherlands' ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2), reflecting moderate exposure to environmental risks, low exposure to social risks, and a very strong governance profile that supports the rating and in general capacity to respond to shocks.

The Netherlands' overall E issuer profile score is moderately negative (E-3), driven by moderately negative exposure to physical climate risks, in particular stemming from rising sea levels. The Netherlands has centuries of experience in managing flood risk, and it has invested significant resources in its water defenses. It has institutions such as the regional Water Boards that allow it to engage in longer-term planning to deal with water risk, as well as technical expertise in water management.

However, it is an unavoidable fact that the largest concentration of the Netherlands' wealth and population is in the Randstad, the area that includes Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, and Utrecht that is particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels, which requires considerable public investment in flood management systems, though the country has the fiscal space to finance these investments without undermining the government's fiscal strength.

The Netherlands also has high emissions of nitrogen, largely from its agricultural industry, which increases pollution of groundwater and the soil; reduction of nitrogen emissions is an area of focus for the authorities, though many measures, most notably plans to buy out and close down 3,000 farms, are contentious.

Changes to planning regulations are placing more restrictions on the location of agricultural and industrial activities to avoid increasing environmental risks.

The closure of the Groningen gas field due to earthquake risk does not increase future carbon transition risk, as production has been gradually reduced over the past a decade and so the economic implications of this decision are already reflected in economic data.

Moody's assesses the Netherlands' S issuer profile score as neutral-to-low (S-2), reflecting low exposure to social risks across most categories. The only category that entails moderately negative risk is demographics: demographic change in the form of population ageing poses a medium- to long-term challenge mainly to the Netherlands' potential growth outlook and, to a much lesser extent (because of past pension reforms), to fiscal sustainability.

The Netherlands' very strong institutions and governance profile support its rating and this is captured by a positive G issuer profile score (G-1). The country has a very strong institutional framework, fiscal policy is prudent, forward-looking and long-term oriented and overall policy formulation and implementation is prudent and transparent. Coupled with high wealth levels and strong government financial position, this supports a high degree of resilience, mitigating E and S risks.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 62,685 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 4.9% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 6.3% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.6% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 7.2% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 394.5% (2021)

Economic resiliency: aa1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 24 January 2023, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Netherlands, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP

An upgrade of the Netherlands' ratings is not possible as its Aaa ratings are at the highest level on Moody's rating scale.

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS DOWN

The Netherlands' Aaa rating would come under downward pressure if Moody's were to observe a material and prolonged deterioration in its economic strength. Additionally, the rating could come under pressure in the event of a sharp increase in the government debt burden that Moody's deemed to be unlikely to be reversed. Although not Moody's baseline assumption, an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine military conflict into a war involving NATO members would also exert downward rating pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereigns published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/395819. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

