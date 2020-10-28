Moody's affirms the Northwest Territories' Aa1 ratings, revises outlook to negative

Toronto, October 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Northwest Territories' (NWT) Aa1 long-term issuer and debt ratings and revised the ratings outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the territory's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of aa3.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view of downside risks from weakening own-source revenues and rising debt with an increasing share of short-term borrowing. Existing pressures on economic growth and diversity will intensify from the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, which Moody's views as a social risk, and will exacerbate the fiscal pressure NWT faces from rising costs including that of public health and safety.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a significant economic slowdown resulting in anticipated lower tax revenue and weaker resource revenues for the territory. The diamond industry, which is in a long-term decline, has experienced a slowdown in diamond extraction due to mine closures at the onset of the pandemic and overall activity in 2020/21 will remain well below 2019/20 output. In response to the pandemic, the territorial government closed its borders which resulted in a severe decline in the territory's tourism industry, one of its key economic sectors, which in Moody's view could take multiple years to recover given expectations that travel will only gradually resume to pre-pandemic levels. In addition, the territory faces higher health and social spending to combat the pandemic, including testing, personal and protective equipment, support for vulnerable groups and support for the airline industry. Although NWT received significant federal support to mitigate expenses, federal support covered only approximately 50% of the estimated CAD175 million negative fiscal impact in 2020/2021. As a result, revenue growth will be weak in 2020/2021 and 2021/2022, weighing on fiscal outcomes.

The territory also faces a rising debt burden with an elevated share of short-term debt in its debt structure. Higher borrowing needs for capital projects and short-term debt necessitated an increase in NWT's federally-imposed debt ceiling in June 2020 to CAD1.8 billion from CAD1.3 billion, although the territory now anticipates that debt levels could reach the revised debt ceiling over the next three years given a continued ramp-up in borrowing. Moody's estimates that NWT's debt burden measured 46% in 2019/20 and will rise to 54% in 2021/2022. In addition, the territory's increasing reliance on short-term debt, which Moody's projects will comprise nearly 40% of total debt over the next 2-3 years, significantly raises refinancing risk.

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS

The affirmation of NWT's Aa1 ratings reflects ongoing credit strengths including a very strong institutional framework, high debt affordability and solid liquidity metrics.

NWT receives substantial and predictable federal transfers which provide revenue stability, covering in excess of 70% of the overall revenues, a level that Moody's expects will remain stable. Transfers from the federal government primarily relate to support for health and social care, which grows based on escalators set in federal legislation, and unconditional grants under the Territorial Formula Financing (TFF) program, which accounts for approximately two-thirds of NWT's total revenue.

The territory also benefits from very strong debt affordability despite the anticipated rise in the debt burden. Moody's projects that interest expense will constitute 1%-1.5% of revenue over the next two years, levels that compare favourably with provincial peers. The territory also maintains solid liquidity metrics, including cash and investment that Moody's projects will cover approximately 9% of expenses and 20% of net direct and indirect debt in 2020/2021, in line with provincial medians.

The territory's Aa1 rating reflects a baseline credit assessment (BCA) of aa3 along with an assumption of a high level of extraordinary support from the Government of Canada (Aaa stable).

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental risks are not material to NWT's credit profile. Although the territory is susceptible to the risks of natural resource (primarily diamond) extraction and severe weather that could result in mitigation expenses and economic losses, it manages these risks prudently and the amounts do not result in significant pressure on the territory's fiscal profile.

Social risks are material and exposure to social risks is moderate. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk, given its substantial implications for public health and safety. The uncertainty regarding the outbreak's breadth and severity adds to downward risk on fiscal outcomes. In addition, small and dispersed communities make program delivery more expensive.

Governance risk is material to the credit profile and risk is low. The territory's strong governance attributes include the use of forward-looking plans and analysis, transparent and timely financial statements, and prudent liquidity management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade in the near term is unlikely. The ratings could be stabilized if improved economic conditions allowed NWT's economy to rebound to pre-pandemic levels including improved outlooks for the diamond and tourism sectors. A reversal in the pace of debt accumulation and a reduction in the reliance on short-term debt could also contribute to stabilizing the outlook.

A sustained decline in economic activity leading to a deterioration in NWT's financial position, as evidenced by operating or consolidated deficits, or a permanent reduction in federal transfers could result in a downgrade in the rating. A sustained increase in debt burden or a further rise in short-term debt could also result in a downgrade in the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

