Moody's affirms the Philippines' Baa2 ratings; maintains stable outlook

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
CAREERS
ABOUT US
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms the Philippines' Baa2 ratings; maintains stable outlook

16 Jul 2020

Singapore, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of the Philippines' long-term local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings at Baa2. The outlook has been maintained at stable.

The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect Moody's view that the fortification of the government's fiscal position in recent years provides a buffer against a rise in public indebtedness due to shocks such as the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak. Relatedly, the track record of prudent economic and fiscal management, and a robust banking system, contribute to stable access to funding at moderate costs and support prospects for fiscal consolidation and debt stabilization after the shock subsides.

At the same time, beyond proposed legislation aimed at facilitating the near-term recovery from the pandemic shock, Moody's expects that more structural economic and fiscal reforms will be on hold for some time, delaying potential further improvements in the Philippines' credit profile. And in contrast to strong policy effectiveness, governance weaknesses especially with regards to perceived constraints on civil society and the judiciary, continue to weigh on the rating.

Moody's has also affirmed the government's foreign currency senior unsecured shelf rating at (P)Baa2 and the senior unsecured ratings for the liabilities of the country's central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), at Baa2. In Moody's view, the credit quality of the central bank is closely aligned with that of the government.

The Philippines' country ceilings remain unchanged. The long-term foreign currency bond ceiling remains at A3, and the short-term foreign currency bond ceiling at P-2. The long-term foreign currency deposit ceiling remains at Baa2, and the short-term foreign currency deposit ceiling at P-2. Furthermore, the long-term local currency bond and deposit ceilings remain unchanged at A2.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING AFFIRMATION AT Baa2

TRACK RECORD OF PRUDENT FISCAL MANAGEMENT SUPPORTS PROSPECTS FOR DEBT STABILIZATION

The Philippines sustained a decade-long trend of improving fiscal metrics, with national government debt falling to 39.6% of GDP in 2019 from 50.2% in 2010. Over the same period, a strengthening track record of macroeconomic stability, proactive debt management by the Bureau of the Treasury, and revenue gains from tax reform led to a halving in national government interest payments as a share of revenue to 11.5% from 24.4%.

This strengthening in credit metrics, anticipated and reflected in successive upgrades in the Philippines' rating between 2009 and 2014, support Moody's view that the sovereign will be resilient to shocks such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Moody's expects a sharp economic contraction (GDP to fall by 4.5% in 2020) which will undermine the Philippines' fiscal strength somewhat by contributing to a sharp drop in revenue, raising the government's debt burden and weakening debt affordability. However, fiscal strength will remain consistent with similarly-rated peers.

On a general government basis, which consolidates the national government, local government units and social security institutions, Moody's expects government debt to rise to over 45% of GDP and interest payments as a share of revenue to worsen to around 12% in 2020, from an estimated 37.3% and 8.9% in 2019 respectively, both of which will be similar to the median levels for Baa2-rated sovereigns.

Beyond 2020, Moody's expects government debt to stabilize through gradual fiscal consolidation. Initial revisions to the government's medium-term fiscal outlook have signaled significant downward adjustments in expenditure in Philippine peso terms, while revenue is likely to be supported by the economic recovery and incremental gains from previous tax reforms. Moody's forecasts the general government debt burden to peak next year, just under 46% of GDP, before falling gradually over the next several years.

ECONOMIC AND EXTERNAL STRENGTHS REMAIN INTACT

Following the sharp economic contraction in 2020, the worst outturn in 35 years, Moody's projects that real GDP growth will recover to 6.5% in 2021 and converge towards potential rates of around 6% per annum thereafter. Unless the Philippines faces a significant and prolonged drop in remittances and an acceleration in the fragmentation of regional supply chains, growth potential will continue to be boosted by favorable demographics and ongoing improvements in the investment climate.

External vulnerability risks are muted despite pressures on the Philippines' exports of goods and services and an expected fall in remittances from overseas Filipinos. These have been offset thus far by a contraction in goods and services imports, reflecting a combination of lower domestic demand, supply chain disruptions, and lower prices for commodities such as oil and oil products. As a result, Moody's expects the current account balance to remain in a mild deficit position.

Aided by the government's demonstrated access to international funding markets and still stable direct investment inflows, foreign currency reserves have climbed to a record high as of May 2020. In turn, reserve coverage of external debt and external debt servicing will remain ample and continue to be much stronger than similarly-rated emerging market peers, while providing insulation from sudden shifts in global liquidity conditions and capital flow volatility. Combined with a robust banking system, this results in low government liquidity risks, reflected in stable access to funding at moderate costs.

BUT REFORM MOMENTUM LIKELY TO PAUSE

The adverse economic backdrop and political considerations weigh on the outlook for further structural reforms. So long as the coronavirus outbreak remains unresolved, lawmakers will likely retain their focus on facilitating the near-term recovery from the pandemic shock. In addition, as Moody's expects campaigning to detract attention away from lawmaking ahead of the next general election scheduled for 2022, the government will have, at most, a comparatively short window to pursue its legislative agenda.

In this context, the combination of a shock like the coronavirus outbreak and forthcoming election cycle likely exerts an opportunity cost with regards to the implementation of proposed economic and fiscal reforms that would build on recent gains in improving the investment climate, promoting investment and assisting in fiscal consolidation. Such measures include proposed changes to the Foreign Investments Act, the Public Service Act and the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, as well as the remaining thrusts of the government's Comprehensive Tax Reform Program.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the view that the recovery from the acute shock posed by the coronavirus outbreak will restore rapid economic growth relative to peers, complemented by the stabilization and eventual reversal of the deterioration in fiscal and debt metrics.

This scenario is balanced against the risk that the economy's potential is hit more significantly than Moody's currently estimates and/or that fiscal and economic reform momentum does not resume, leaving the Philippines economic and fiscal strength somewhat weaker. In particular, the near- to medium-term economic outlook remains uncertain given the persistence of coronavirus infections both domestically and globally, especially among the Philippines' largest trading partners and key destinations and sectors for overseas labor. Continued domestic transmission poses risks of a wider return to stricter lockdown conditions, impeding the recovery projected to commence during the second half of 2020. Lower remittances from overseas Filipinos could also weigh on incomes and consumption to a greater extent than Moody's currently estimates.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are material to the Philippines' credit profile, given the high incidence of climate-related disasters, as well as the relatively large, albeit declining, share of the labor force employed by the agricultural sector (22.9% of total employment in 2019, down from 33.2% in 2010). Drought conditions associated with El Niño have led to supply-side disruptions to agricultural output in recent years, contributing to inflation volatility and dampening household purchasing power. Overall, the severity and frequency of extreme weather events can increase the Philippines' GDP growth volatility, as well as public expenditure due to costs associated with reconstruction or rehabilitation.

Social considerations are material to the Philippines' credit profile given pervasive levels of poverty and consequently low overall levels of wealth, notwithstanding recent progress on poverty reduction. The World Bank estimates that the poverty rate has declined to around 20% from around 35% in 2009. In the context of rapid economic growth, however, income inequality remains high while development gaps persist between large, urban centers and rural areas. In line with its socioeconomic reform agenda, the government has sought to facilitate inclusive growth and accelerate poverty reduction through infrastructure development, increased access to healthcare and education, and greater investment outside of the National Capital Region. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety, as well as the potential to unwind the relatively rapid progress on poverty reduction. For the Philippines, the shock materializes in a sharp fall in economic activity related to the pandemic-containment measures and lower remittances.

Governance considerations are material to the Philippines' credit profile and are incorporated in Moody's assessment of institutions and governance strength. The erosion in the Worldwide Governance Indicators for rule of law and control of corruption in recent years partly reflects perceptions of the government's controversial approach to the illegal drugs trade and alleged suppression of political dissent. However, this has not impaired the effectiveness of the government's overall economic and fiscal management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

Factors that would prompt an upgrade of the Philippines' sovereign rating include evidence of a more rapid reversal of the deterioration in fiscal and debt metrics stemming from the coronavirus shock. This would likely entail a sustained restoration of economic growth to rates similar to those recorded prior to the outbreak. Together, a resumption of sustained high growth and rapid restoration of fiscal strength would denote particularly effective macroeconomic and fiscal policy.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

Factors that would prompt a downgrade of the Philippines' sovereign rating include the emergence of macroeconomic instability that would lead to a greater deterioration in fiscal and government debt metrics and/or an erosion of the country's external payments position. The reversal of reforms that have supported prior gains in economic and fiscal strength would also likely lead to a downgrade. A material deterioration of institutions and governance strength, with signs of erosion in the quality of legislative and executive institutions, would also be negative.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 9,471 (2019 Estimate) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 6% (2019 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 2.5% (2019 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -1.5% (2019 Estimate) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -0.1% (2019 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 22.2% (2019 Actual)

Economic resiliency: a3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 13 July 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Philippines, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength has materially increased. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christian de Guzman
Senior Vice President
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Marie Diron
MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
Moodys.com