Moody's affirms the State of New York's Aa1 GO rating; outlook stable

New York, February 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service affirmed its Aa1 rating on the state of New York's general obligation, personal income tax revenue, sales tax revenue, New York Local Government Assistance Corporation (LGAC), and NYC Sales Tax Asset Receivable Corporation (STARC) bonds. Moody's also affirmed the Aa2 ratings on other appropriation-backed debt including the Mental Health Services Facilities and the New York City Transitional Finance Authority, NY's Building Aid Revenue Bonds. Moody's also affirmed the enhanced VMIG 1 on variable rate demand obligations backed by stand by bond purchase agreements associated with certain bonds issued by the New York Local Government Assistance Corporation and the Dormitory Authority of the state of New York, and affirmed the Aa1 ratings on New York State Workers' Compensation Board assessment bonds. The outlook for the state of New York and its associated bond ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

New York's Aa1 general obligation rating reflects its large and diverse economy that generates above-average income and wealth, healthy liquidity, and overall moderate leverage consisting of a high debt burden balanced by a low pension burden. The rating also recognizes New York's expensive business environment, reliance on financial services and other economic drivers based in New York City (Aa1 stable) and the challenges of funding growing healthcare and local school aid costs in an uncertain federal policy environment.

The Aa1 and Aa2 ratings on the state's appropriation-supported debt reflects the more essential purposes for which the bonds have been issued and the legal structures associated with the bonds. The higher rating on the dedicated personal income tax, sales tax, LGAC and STARC bonds reflects the very strong incentive to appropriate given that the state must set aside these funds for debt service, after appropriation, before the balance of these significant tax revenues is available for other purposes. The one-notch distinction in the rating on other appropriation-backed debt reflects the more moderate legal structure incorporated in the greater risk of non-appropriation.

The VMIG 1 short term ratings on certain bonds issued by LGAC and DASNY incorporate (i) the credit quality of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as liquidity support provider under the Standby Bond Purchase Agreements (SBPA), (ii) the long-term rating of the bonds and (iii) Moody's assessment of the likelihood of an early termination or suspension of the SBPA without a final mandatory tender. Events that would cause termination or suspension of the SBPA without a mandatory purchase of the bonds are directly related to the credit quality of the Authority and/or the State. Accordingly, the likelihood of any such event occurring is reflected in the long-term rating assigned to the bonds.

The Aa1 rating Workers' Compensation Board Pledged Assessment and Employer Assessment bonds is based on the strong assessment base, a mid-year assessment adjustment process and other very strong legal provisions. The rating is closely related to the state's GO rating, and that relationship and the lack of structural elements that might otherwise supersede it cap this rating at the level of the GO.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook for New York is stable, reflecting its healthy liquidity, adequate reserves, and authority to contain state spending. The state has proposed measures to correct an unfavorable spending trend and close forecasted budget gaps largely with recurring solutions that we expect will be achieved. For the assessment bonds, the outlook also incorporates the strength of the annual assessment process.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

- GO rating: Accumulation of significantly larger reserves that would offset risks related to personal income tax volatility and protect against unfavorable macroeconomic events

- GO rating: Maintaining relationship between spending growth and growth in economic capacity that establishes a consistent trend of structural balance

- GO rating: Reduction in overall leverage below the US state median

- For dedicated tax revenue, appropriation, and special tax (Workers' Compensation Board) ratings: state GO rating upgrade

- Special tax rating: additional bondholder protections that include constitutional protection of the assessment revenue stream or creation of a third party collection process that fully segregates the assessments from the state's finances

- Short term ratings: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

- GO rating: Significant decline in reserves and cash balances or return to large payment deferrals to manage cash flow

- GO rating: Recurring budget deficits, significant increase in non-recurring budget solutions or return to deficit financing practices especially in context of growing economy

- GO rating: Trend of rising leverage through sharp increase in debt issuance or deterioration in pension funding levels

- For dedicated tax revenue, appropriation, and special tax (Workers' Compensation Board) ratings: state GO rating downgrade

- Special tax rating: failure to achieve mid-year rate adjustment, if necessary; or significantly weakened debt service coverage

- Dedicated tax revenue rating: diversion of dedicated tax revenues prior to deposit in appropriate revenue bond tax fund

- Short term ratings: downgrade of the short-term rating on the liquidity facility provider or the long term rating on the bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are secured by the full faith and credit of the state.

The state's dedicated tax bonds are secured by the deposit of portions of the personal income tax or the state general sales tax into revenue bond funds, the balance of which cannot be accessed for general fund purposes until the legislature has appropriated debt service payments and they have been set aside. In addition to the State Dedicated Sales Tax Revenue bonds, deposits from the state general sales tax also secure the LGAC and STARC bonds.

Other appropriation and lease revenue bonds are ultimately secured by appropriations made by the New York legislature.

The Workers' Compensation Board Pledged Assessment and Employer Assessment bonds are secured by an assessment on worker's compensation insurance policies paid by employers statewide to a segregated account. Debt service payments do not require appropriation.

Bonds with short-term ratings are ultimately secured by appropriations made by the New York State legislature from legally available sources, subject to annual appropriation, and are supported by a liquidity facility provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

PROFILE

New York State is the 4th largest US state by population. Located in the Northeastern US, New York has a large and diverse economy with high per capita income at 126% of the US average and gross state product of $1.676 trillion.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US States and Territories published in April 2018. The principal methodology used in the New York State Workers' Compensation Board assessment bonds ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017.The principal methodology used in the underlying lease and appropriation ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018. The principal methodology used in the short-term enhanced ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017. The additional methodology used in the personal income tax revenue, sales tax revenue, New York Local Government Assistance Corporation, and New York City Sales Tax Asset Receivable Corporation bonds ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Marcia Van Wagner

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Butler

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

