Moody's affirms the University of British Columbia's Aa1 ratings with stable outlook

Toronto, December 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed the University of British Columbia's (UBC's) aa1 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and Aa1 issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings. The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: University of British Columbia

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed aa1

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: University of British Columbia

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the aa1 BCA and Aa1 ratings reflects UBC's excellent market position and its consistently strong operating results driven by high student demand including international enrolment. UBC has exceptional wealth levels that provide significant coverage of debt and expenses and affords the university significant financial flexibility. At the same time, debt levels remain low which limits leverage. The rating also reflects inflationary cost pressures, particularly on salaries and benefits which represent approximately two-thirds of expenditure, and on capital costs.

UBC is one of Canada's largest and most high-profile universities, with a globally recognizable brand for both teaching and research. UBC is ranked among the top three universities in Canada, and is ranked in the top 50 globally. Enrolment demand for the university's programs is very strong both domestically and internationally, given its academic reputation and favourable geographic location in the greater Vancouver Area. International student demand is especially strong from the Asia-Pacific region. While the geographic diversity of students has slowly improved, the predominance of students from China and India exposes UBC to revenue concentration from a single region and to potential political risk.

The level of UBC's total wealth from cash and investments, including its endowment balances, is exceptional and benefits from strong research income, donations and consistent operating surpluses. Total cash and investment grew 35% over the last five years to CAD3.3B at March 31, 2022 including CAD2.1B in endowment assets, which provided 8.3x coverage of total adjusted debt and 1.1x coverage of operating expenses. These levels compared favourably against Aa1-rated peers and Moody's projects similar coverage in 2022-23 and 2023-24. Total wealth also benefits from UBC's very strong fundraising capacity, with annual funding raised consistently exceeding CAD200 million.

UBC maintains low leverage relative to peers, although this is largely due to the provincial government's restriction on universities to issue debt. However, the university is able to fund its capital projects from non-debt sources which include government support and using reserves. Debt affordability, as measured by annual debt service coverage, stood at 11.9x at March 31, 2022, in line with Aa1-rated peers.

In Moody's view, the university faces modest pressures from the continued impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and high levels of inflation. Inflationary pressures will lead to a quicker than previously observed increase to salaries and benefits, which make up nearly two-thirds of operating expenses, and rising capital costs as the cost of construction labour and materials rise. In addition, provincial limits on annual tuition fee increases at 2% for domestic students continue to restrict domestic tuition revenue growth, but this is offset by higher-margin revenues from international student fees which are not restricted by the province. Despite these pressures, Moody's expects that UBC will continue to post strong operating results, in part reflecting its ability to respond to fiscal pressures through department-level cost containment efforts and incorporating higher than historical inflationary expectations in its budget so that pressures can be managed early on. EBIDA margins remained strong at 9.7% in 2021-22, with Moody's projection of around 9% in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

UBC's Aa1 rating takes into account the aa1 BCA, along with Moody's assumption of a high likelihood of extraordinary support coming from the Province of British Columbia (Aaa stable).

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's assessment that the university will maintain exceptional levels of wealth from total cash and investments which will provide significant coverage of debt and expenses. Moody's expects that inflationary pressures and the lingering impacts of the coronavirus pandemic will be mitigated by continued strong student demand leading to growth in tuition revenues, along with fiscal flexibility to adjust operating and capital expenses as pressures are identified early on.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if UBC could sustain an increase in its total wealth, contributing to rising coverage metrics, along with continued growth in its fundraising activities. Consistent strong operating surpluses leading to a rise in EBIDA margins, and an easing of provincial restrictions on tuition and debt could also lead to upward pressure on the rating.

The rating could be downgraded if the university's operating margins deteriorated considerably due to declining student demand or an unanticipated rise in expenses. A sustained decline in total wealth including a decline in reserve and endowment balances, or a weaker capacity to attract donors resulting in weaker fundraising dollars would also contribute to downward rating pressure.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

UBC's neutral-to-low (CIS-2) ESG Credit Impact Score reflects its neutral-to-low exposure to environmental risks, moderately negative exposure to social risks, and a neutral-to-low risk governance profile.

The E issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (E-2). The university is not subject to material environmental risks.

The S issuer profile score is moderately negative (S-3). The structure of the faculty, age and unionization restrict fiscal flexibility adding to moderate risks. UBC has one of the highest share of international students among rated universities, which helps offset pressures from domestic tuition fees but exposes the university to political and economic risk including immigration trends and changes in policies on immigration eligibility.

The G issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (G-2). Management's credibility, track record and ability to anticipate and mitigate risks is very strong. The university's organizational structure is typical of Canadian universities, allowing for ease of funding from the provincial government as well as funding allocations between the university's departments.

