Moody's affirms the University of Regina's Aa3 rating, maintains stable outlook

Toronto, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the University of Regina's (U of Regina's) a2 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and Aa3 senior unsecured debt rating. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the a2 BCA and Aa3 rating reflects flexibility in setting tuition fees which supports the university's own-source revenue growth, a solid balance sheet with strong leverage metrics, and the university's market position which benefits from its focus on experiential learning and innovation. The university faces pressures from recent and continuing enrolment declines following a long trend of increases, and from provincial funding constraints and inflation which will pressure operating results.

The university's strategic position benefits from its specialization in applied experiential learning and innovation, and its focus on multi-disciplinary research clusters around clean energy and the environment, disease prevention, community safety and the digital future. Research funding from provincial and federal sources has grown over the last five years, including significant funding from federal Tri-Council agencies.

U of Regina has significant flexibility in setting tuition fees despite a provincial cap that limits domestic tuition increases for most programs at 4% annually (these were previously uncapped, but annual increases have not exceeded 4% on average), although the university can set higher fees for domestic programs that are below the peer median benchmark. The university does not face provincial restrictions on international tuition fee increases.

The university faces operating pressures over the next 2-3 years due to enrolment challenges, provincial funding constraints and elevated inflation. Enrolment declined over multiple years in 2021-22 (down nearly 5%) and in 2022-23 (down nearly 2%) given weaker demand from domestic students and lower international enrolment, although the university expects that domestic enrolment numbers will stabilize in 2023-24. The decline in international enrolment is in part due to a federal visa processing backlog which Moody's anticipates will ease starting in 2023-24, resulting in improving international numbers over the next two years.

Operating results are further pressured by provincial funding changes which include ongoing impacts from frozen operating grants through to 2024-25, highlighting continued funding risk to the university. Although the province has provided 'one-time' funding of CAD5.5M each year for 2021-22 and 2022-23 to mitigate pandemic-related fiscal pressures including lower ancillary revenues, the funding challenges combined with weaker than previously projected enrolment levels created structural operating pressure for the university. The university also faces cost escalation pressures from rising salaries and benefits which make up approximately two-thirds of total expenses, and therefore represent one of the key drivers of expense increases. At the same time, rising materials costs and labour costs will put upward pressure on capital expenses.

The university does not anticipate issuing new debt for capital projects over the next five years, and as a result Moody's projects continued improvement in debt levels. Although cash balances have declined modestly since 2020-21 as the university draws down restricted cash received in 2020-21 for research, leverage and coverage metrics remain solid. Moody's projects total cash and investments, including endowments, at CAD346 million in 2022-23, providing 2.30x coverage of total adjusted debt and 1.21x coverage of operating expenses. These metrics compare favourably against rated peers.

The Aa3 rating incorporates the a2 BCA, which takes into consideration the above mentioned credit factors, and Moody's assumption of a high level of extraordinary support from the Province of Saskatchewan (Aa1 stable) should the university face acute liquidity stress.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable reflects Moody's assessment of continued balance sheet strength which provide solid leverage and coverage metrics. It also reflects Moody's view that funding and inflationary pressures will not lead to a material decline in EBIDA margins given the university's capacity to adjust tuition revenues and operating expenses as pressures are identified early on.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

U of Regina's Credit Impact Score of CIS-3 reflects its neutral-to-low exposure to environmental risks, moderately negative exposure to social risks, and a neutral-to-low governance risks. The environmental Issuer Profile Score (IPS) of E-2 reflects the lack of material risk across all environmental categories Moody's considers. The social IPS of S-3 primarily reflects the social and demographic risks, stemming from a decline in the university entrance-age population, and a high share of international students which exposes the university to some geopolitical and economic risks. The governance IPS G-2 signifies the neutral-to-low risk stemming from governance considerations, including solid budgeting practices and risk management, and prudent oversight.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating could result from a significant improvement in cash and investment balances contributing to stronger coverage and leverage metrics, or a significant increase in revenue growth including provincial funding increases. Conversely, downward pressure on the rating could result from persistent operating deficits, a decline in cash and investment levels, or a significant increase in the debt burden. Also, a material decline in enrolment demand contributing to revenue declines could also lead to downward rating pressure.

