Moody's affirms the University of Richmond, VA's Aa1 issuer and underlying, along with the VMIG 1 debt ratings in conjunction with planned SBPA substitution

New York, November 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the University of Richmond's (VA) Aa1 issuer and debt ratings, along with the VMIG1 short term ratings on the Series 2004 revenue and 2006 variable rate bonds. The affirmation for the University of Richmond's Variable Rate Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds (University of Richmond Project), Series 2006 issued through the Virginia College Building Authority is also done in conjunction with the planned substitution of a standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) provided by U.S. Bank National Association. The outlook is stable. The university had roughly $257 million of total debt as of June 30, 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The University of Richmond's Aa1 issuer rating reflects its superior balance sheet strength and excellent strategic position. Richmond's total cash and investments of $3.2 billion, including nearly $1.5 billion of unrestricted annual liquidity, provide it with significant financial flexibility. Student demand remains robust, bolstered by the university's market position as a mid-sized private liberal arts university located in an economically vibrant city. Strong operating performance will continue under sound fiscal stewardship. The university's financial leverage profile will remain manageable with only modest near-term plans for additional debt. Careful treasury management mitigates the university debt structure risks including bullet maturities. Offsetting challenges include lower gift revenue than reputational peers, softening net tuition revenue growth, high revenue reliance on investment income exposing the university to market volatility, and a significant allocation to alternative, less liquid asset classes.

The Aa1 revenue bond rating incorporates the issuer rating along with the general obligation nature of the bonds.

The short-term VMIG 1 ratings reflect the support of SBPAs from U.S. Bank National Association, to support the tender features of the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation of continued strong operating performance, driven by favorable total wealth and stable student demand. The outlook also reflects a sound financial planning and governance framework.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial increase in total wealth

- Further strengthening of brand and strategic position, reflected in increased donor support and stronger yield on accepted students - Short-term rating: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial increase in leverage absent growth in financial reserves

- Material erosion of wealth and liquidity - Short-term rating: Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank or the long-term rating of the Bonds.

LEGAL SECURITY

All debt is on parity and is an unsecured general obligation of the university.

With the substitution of the SBPA on the Series 2006 bonds, the Bank may automatically terminate their payment obligation under the SBPA upon: (i) the bankruptcy or insolvency of the University; (ii) the failure of the University to pay principal and interest on the Bonds, the Bank Bonds or on debt on parity with the Bonds; (iii) a final, non-appealable judgment or order for the payment of money in excess of $10,000,000 is rendered against the University, and such judgment or order shall continue unsatisfied and unstayed for a period of 60 days; (iv) the University declaring a moratorium with respect to the Bonds or debt on parity with the Bonds; (v) any provision of the SBPA, the Bonds, the Indenture, the Supplemental Indenture, the Loan Agreement, the Loan Agreement Amendment, or the Pledge Agreement, in each case, relating to the payment of principal and interest on, or the security for, the Bonds ceases to be valid and binding on the University, or such provision is declared to be null and void by a final non-appealable judgment or determination of any court or governmental authority, or such provision is contested in writing by the University in a judicial or administrative proceeding; and (vi) the withdrawal or suspension by each rating agency for a credit-related reason of the long-term credit rating on the Bonds or any other unenhanced debt of the University on a parity with the Bonds, or the downgrade of such rating below investment grade by each rating agency.

The Bonds will continue to bear interest in the daily rate mode and pay interest on the fifth business day of each month. The interest rate on the Bonds may be converted in whole to the weekly, commercial paper or long term modes.

Upon substitution of the liquidity facility the Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender on the business day prior to the substitution date. The Bonds are also subject to mandatory tender as follows: (i) upon conversion of the interest rate; (ii) on the business day prior to the expiration date of the SBPA; (iii) on a business day at least 10 days following the trustee's receipt of notice of termination from the Bank which shall be at least one business day prior to the termination of the SBPA; (iv) the first interest payment date following the occurrence of a determination of taxability for which the Trustee can give provide sufficient notice pursuant to the Indenture; or (v) one business day prior to the day the SBPA is terminated by the University.

The SBPA covers the full principal amount of Bonds outstanding plus 35 days of interest at 10%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds. The SBPA is available to pay purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds received are insufficient and provides sufficient coverage for the Bonds while in the daily and weekly rate modes.

The SBPA commitment will terminate upon the earliest to occur of: (i) December 8, 2025, the scheduled expiration date; (ii) the date on which the Bank receives notice from the trustee stating that the SBPA has been terminated because (a) a substitute liquidity facility has been provided and become effective under the Indenture, (b) no Bonds remain outstanding under the Indenture, or (c) all of the Bonds have been converted to a commercial paper rate or a long term rate; provided that, in each case, the SBPA shall not terminate until the Bank has purchased unremarketed Bonds required to be purchased on the mandatory tender date resulting from substitution or conversion; or (iv) a determination of taxability has occurred, provided that the SBPA shall not terminate until the Bank has purchased any unremarketed Bonds required to be purchased on the mandatory tender date resulting from such determination of taxability.

PROFILE

The University of Richmond is a private liberal arts university located in Richmond, Virginia. The university is primarily an undergraduate, residential university but also enrolls professional students in law, business and in the School for Professional and Continuing Studies. For fiscal 2022, the university had total operating revenues of about $352 million and enrolled 3,622 full-time equivalent students as of fall 2022.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and underlying ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

