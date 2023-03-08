Moody's affirms the University of Saskatchewan's Aa2 rating with stable outlook

Toronto, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the University of Saskatchewan's (USask's) aa3 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and Aa2 senior unsecured debt rating. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the aa3 BCA and Aa2 rating reflects a very strong balance sheet with rising cash and investments and improving leverage metrics, and flexibility in setting tuition fees which supports the university's own-source revenue growth. The university's strategic position benefits from its important role as part of the U15 group of Canadian research universities and world-class research facilities. The affirmation also reflects provincial funding constraints and still elevated inflation which will pressure both capital and operating results given rising salaries and benefits.

The university's strategic position benefits from its diversified program offerings in high-demand, growth areas including medical, science, technology, engineering, nursing and biomedicine, which continues to attract high student demand. The university is also one of the top research and medical doctoral universities in Canada. As part of the U15, USask attracts very high levels of provincial and federal research funding totalling CAD242 million in 2021-22, including related to environmental and social research in vaccine development, patient care and water resources.

Moody's considers USask's management to be strong with prudent oversight and expense management during the pandemic to mitigate operating pressures. Management's focus over the last five years has been on the expansion and improvement of campus infrastructure, which resulted in the successful renewal of the university's core academic buildings. Management has also focused on continuing to improve the quality and breadth of research in sciences and medicine which resulted in increased research funding. In addition, the university has significant flexibility in setting tuition fees despite a provincial cap that limits domestic tuition increases for most programs at 4% annually (these were previously uncapped, but annual increases historically have not exceeded 4% on average), although the university can set higher fees for domestic programs that are below the peer median benchmark. USask does not face provincial restrictions on international tuition fee increases.

Fiscal results will be challenged by provincial funding changes which include ongoing impacts from frozen operating grants through to 2024-25, highlighting continued funding risk to the university. However, the province has provided 'one-time' funding of CAD15.5M each year for 2021-22 and 2022-23 to mitigate pandemic-related fiscal pressures. The university also faces pressures from the high inflationary environment which could lead to rising salaries and benefits which make up approximately two-thirds of total expenses, and therefore represent one of the key drivers of expense increases. At the same time, materials costs and labour costs have also risen, putting upward pressure on capital expenses.

Despite the rise in capital costs, few projects outside of those previously identified to be funded from the university's 2018 bond issuance will require debt financing based on its 10-year capital plan. Concurrently, the university's cash balances have been rising steadily since 2019-20 and now sit at a 5-year high. Moody's projects that total cash and investments, including endowments, will rise to CAD967 million in 2022-23, providing 5.43x coverage of total adjusted debt and 0.95x coverage of operating expenses. These metrics compare favourably against rated peers.

The Aa2 rating incorporates the aa3 BCA, which takes into consideration the above mentioned credit factors, and Moody's assumption of a high level of extraordinary support from the Province of Saskatchewan (Aa1 stable) should the university face acute liquidity stress.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view of continued balance sheet strength and improving leverage and coverage metrics. While demographic pressures will restrict enrolment growth, USask's very strong strategic position will continue to ensure student demand remains sufficient to achieve enrolment targets. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's view that the university will be able to successfully manage funding and inflationary pressures without material adverse impacts on EBIDA margins or its credit profile.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

USask's Credit Impact Score of CIS-3 reflects its neutral-to-low exposure to environmental risks, moderately negative exposure to social risks, and a neutral-to-low governance risks. The environmental Issuer Profile Score (IPS) of E-2 reflects the lack of material risk across all environmental categories. The social IPS of S-3 primarily reflects the moderately negative social risks, stemming from a decline in the university entrance-age population, and a moderate share of international students which exposes the university to immigration risks. The governance IPS of G-2 signifies the neutral-to-low governance risks, including solid budgeting practices and risk management, and prudent oversight.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating could result from sustained revenue growth leading to surpluses, and continued increases in leverage and coverage metrics. Downward pressure on the rating could result from consecutive operating deficits due to weaker provincial funding, enrolment declines or inability to manage inflationary spending pressures. A material decline in cash and investment levels or a significant increase in debt would also result in downward pressure on the rating.

